The 10 Best Trailer Park Boys Episodes, Ranked

I’ve no disgrace in admitting that Trailer Park Boys is one in every of my favourite exhibits of all time. I am unable to depend what number of occasions I’ve watched the Canadian mockumentary collection about Sunnyvale Trailer Park and its colourful residents (the unique run and never the abomination that’s the Netflix revival). Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles haven’t solely given me a number of the greatest episodes of raunchy comedy of all time, it is also created a few of my favourite recollections.
There was a stretch of time in school while you could not go to anybody’s home with out some random episode of Trailer Park Boys taking part in on a pc, tv, and even cellphone at occasions. My mates and I have been obsessed, completely obsessive about the present, and over time, we bought to the purpose the place we’d just about have “better of” marathons the place we’d every decide an episode after which go the distant. So, to honor these mates and recollections, I’ve put collectively an inventory of my favourite episodes with appearances from a number of the present’s greatest characters, moments, and loads of Jim Lahey (RIP John F. Dunsworth) falling down black-out drunk.
10. Mates Of The Street, Season 7, Episode 4
The Season 7 episode “Mates of the Street” has all of it by way of touchstones of Trailer Park Boys. Centered round Bubbles and Ray crossing the Canada-United States border to promote scrap metallic and go to the mannequin prepare conference, issues get out of hand when Ray will get arrested for soliciting prostitution as soon as the pair will get in Maine. This even begins maybe probably the most epic of Bubbles’ meltdowns involving his previous puppet “Conky,” in addition to the introduction of heavy metallic frontman Sebastian Bach and the long-lasting Swayzie Categorical mannequin prepare plot (to not be confused with the late Patrick Swayze). Watching Bubbles attempting to forestall Ray from, properly, being Ray, by no means will get previous. Neither does watching the ridiculously animated Sebastian Bach argue with a younger baby about mannequin trains.
9. The Fuckin’ Means She Goes, Season 5, Episode 3
The Season 5 episode “The Fuckin’ Means She Goes” by some means turns tragedy into comedy when Ricky by accident units his father’s trailer ablaze when his plan of holding a barbecue goes up within the flames. Within the closing moments of the episode when Ray is setting in his wheelchair observing his smoldering trailer, he sits there and provides one of many present’s greatest traces: “It is the way in which she goes, buddy. It is the fuckin’ method she goes.” Every little thing main as much as that second is nice as properly — Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles paving a driveway with hash, Jim Lahey turning his life round, and loads of jokes on the behest of Randy — so it is a worthy addition to your binge.
8. Jim Lahey Is A Drunk Bastard, Season 2, Episode 2
After watching your complete collection, it is wild to return and watch the primary couple of seasons when supporting characters like Sam Losco weren’t totally destroyed and reformed by the antics of the Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles. That is very a lot the case within the Season 2 episode “Jim Lahey Is A Drunk Bastard,” which follows the election for trailer park supervisor between a drunken Lahey and nonetheless almost-presentable Losco (earlier than he went all caveman and began performing unlawful surgical procedures behind his veterinarian workplace). And what’s to not love about a particularly drunk Jim Lahey (a far stretch from his Haven character) giving a drunken and impassioned speech about being the trailer park supervisor that is on the native information for some purpose?
7. Who’s The Microphone Murderer, Season 3, Episode 4
Issues are on the up-and-up for Sunnyvale’s resident rapper J-Roc till he is pressured to come back to fairly a troublesome realization after he’s accused of stealing somebody’s beats, lyrics, and nearly all the things else due to a bit exterior interference from Jim Lahey. There’s simply one thing about watching J-Roc (a white rapper who actually believes he is black) getting damaged down and going by his actual title, Jamie. And what would any episode of Trailer Park Boys be with no half-baked scheme by Rick and Julian to boost funds and promote some dope, and that is what occurs within the Season Three episode “Who’s The Microphone Murderer.”
6. Nearer To The Coronary heart, Season 3, Episode 5
Watch sufficient Trailer Park Boys and you will know that Bubbles is obsessive about two issues: his trailer park cats and Canadian prog-rock band Rush. Within the Season Three episode “Nearer to the Coronary heart,” Bubbles is all able to go by tickets for the band’s upcoming live performance when one in every of his kitties must be taken to the vet, leaving the duty of getting tickets to Randy, who then passes it on to Corey and Trevor. When issues do not go based on plan, we see the present’s most notable and most memorable cameo. Add quite a few jokes about Rush and the band’s music titles, and you’ve got your self fairly an episode.
5. The Delusions Of Officer Jim Lahey, Season 3, Episode 7
Among the finest elements of Trailer Park Boys is Jim Lahey. There’s simply no method of getting round it, particularly when he ultimately falls off the wagon and again onto a large bottle of low cost whiskey that he consumes like a southern gents sucks down sweat tea on a scorching summer season afternoon. There are few examples of this extra entertaining than within the Season Three episode “The Delusions of Officer Jim Lahey” the place the Sunnyvale trailer park supervisor places on his previous police uniform and a wig for some purpose, giving us one in every of my favourite moments in your complete collection when J-Roc yells out “Kojak bought a wing on.”
4. If You Love One thing, Set It Free, Season 4, Episode 6
Ah, you could not have an inventory of the perfect Trailer Park Episodes with out together with Steve French, the mountain lion obsessive about consuming giant quantities of marijuana and attempting to mate with Trevor’s leopard-print jacket. The Season Four episode “If You Love One thing, Set It Free,” is primarily a Bubbles episode (and top-of-the-line at that), and sees the character type a bond along with his largest cat but, even when it is the direct results of the trailer park resident feeding the harmful cat larges quantities of weed to subdue him. This episode was so well-liked with my group of mates, one in every of my buddies named his canine Steve French in honor of the cute and ferocious “large kitty” that stole Bubbles’ coronary heart and plenty of Ricky’s weed.
3. The Means Of The Street, Season 6, Episode 1
Season 6 of Trailer Park Boys bought off to such a cheerful and heartwarming begin for Ricky and his dad Ray because the father-son duo have been free of jail and entered the recycling enterprise within the opening episode “The Means of the Street.” And though Ray refuses to make use of a rest room like a traditional individual (he is nonetheless used to his methodology of peeing in jugs and throwing them out the window of his large rig), issues are going easily across the park. That’s till Randy decides it is time to break up with Mr. Lahey and take his job as trailer park supervisor, which is about the identical as kicking a hornet’s nest filled with low cost booze and unhealthy selections.
2. Soar The Cheeseburger, Season 7, Episode 7
Philadelphia Phil Collins is, for sure, my favourite character on Trailer Park Boys, and there is no getting round it. In addition to being a “Mustard Tiger” and the king of claiming “Bam!!!!” the distinctive character was additionally on the middle of one in every of my favourite episodes, “Soar The Cheeseburger.” I am unable to even depend what number of occasions I’ve watched Phil Collins cheer on his enterprise companion because the shirtless former assistant trailer park supervisors places on home made armor and jumps a large cheeseburger like Evel Knievel in the course of the trailer park. And that does not even embrace all the different insane stuff that is happening within the background all through this may’t-miss episode.
Honorable Point out: Take Your Little Gun And Get Out Of My Trailer Park
Earlier than we get to the perfect episode of Trailer Park Boys, let’s check out the present’s first episode “Take Your Little Gun and Get Out of My Trailer Park,” which sees Ricky and Julian launched from jail to search out one of many present’s most ridiculous villains operating issues. Though it is not top-of-the-line episodes of the collection, it does present indicators of what would turn out to be of Julian and Ricky within the years to come back. It is also earlier than Bubbles grew to become the breakout star of the present, so it is bizarre seeing him in smaller function.
1. The Inexperienced Bastard, Season 4, Episode 4
If the primary season of Trailer Park Boys had you wanting extra Bubbles in your life, then the Season Four episode “The Inexperienced Bastard” offers you greater than your fill of the kitty-loving and wrestling-obsessed grocery cart mechanic. That is for sure my favourite episode of the collection, and that is saying rather a lot contemplating how a lot I like Philadelphia Phil Collins. However this episode has wrestling, the Inexperienced Bastard, and an look from the present’s most absurd one-off character Bernie Sanford, the president of The Worldwide Affiliation of Trailer Parks, Trailer Park Supervisors and Assistant Trailer Park Supervisors who’s higher recognized for saying “I ain’t bought no sweet for you” after Randy takes issues method too far.
These are my favourite episodes of Trailer Park Boys. I do know there are numerous different episodes that you could be assume are higher than any variety of these listed above, however I stand by my listing. In the event you assume I’ve ought to have included different episodes be sure to let me know within the feedback. Nicely, except you are available in speaking about something after the present concluded it is first run in 2007 as a result of these Netflix episodes (Snoop Dogg could not even save them) do not maintain a candle to the way in which the solid and crew caught lightening in a bottle in a Canadian trailer park.
