The 10 commandments that Xavi established on his arrival at Barcelona

The Barcelona It knew how to be a model club until a few years ago, but bad management decisions led to a sporting, economic and institutional crisis that today millions of its followers all over the planet suffer. The arrival of Xavi Hernández as coach seems to be the first nod to those fans who were worried about the fate of the first team that shows no signs of improvement in their latest presentations.

The idol of the fans that was made official this week and thus begins a process with which he will seek to recover the institution’s historical style of play, win titles and turn the Catalan team back into a powerhouse in Europe. For that, the former footballer who comes from directing Al Sadd of Qatar has established 10 commandments that footballers and their coaching staff must comply with as a fundamental stone for the start of this revolution that excites the culé world.

The sports site AS published this Wednesday the “decalogue of rules” that have already entered into force in the Blaugrana dressing room, which has just been practicing under the new coach.

Xavi’s 10 commandments

1- Footballers must show up an hour and a half before training

Until last week, everyone was 20 or 30 minutes before the agreed start. The objective is that they can prepare and have breakfast calmly and also that there is a space for the coach or his assistants to hold group or individual talks with the squad, whatever the case may be.

2- The staff must be there two hours before training

Xavi intends to meet with his work team every day and also seeks with this that when the players arrive at the place everything is ready for them to work in the best way.

3- The players will eat at the Barcelona Sports City

The club’s nutritionists will prepare the lunches for the first team and will also closely follow the diet of each member of the professional team to improve their health and avoid muscle injuries.

4- Fines system

There will be a code of conduct that everyone must comply with and whoever does not do so will pay the corresponding penalty in euros. This is not new and it works in many clubs on the planet, even Barcelona carried it out, but it was no longer used with the departure of Luis Enrique in 2017. For those who repeat their infractions, the values ​​of the sanctions will be increased.

5- Cell phones forbidden

To achieve a greater human connection, mobile telephony and social networks may not be used in the Sports City, on buses or in locker rooms.

6- 48 hours before a match, it is forbidden to arrive home late

An orderly life is the key to good performance and that is why no one will be able to arrive home after 12 at night. This is to prevent someone from going on a spree in the run-up to a duel and then not being in optimal conditions to face it.

7- Meritocracy

Xavi has promised that those who perform better in training sessions will have more opportunities on the field of play. There will be no last name, salary or experience worth when it comes to earning the position.

8- Control of extra-sports activities

Players will not be able to carry out activities that affect their physical performance and those who must make private trips during a season must ask permission from the coaching staff.

9- Risk activities are prohibited

Any type of hobby that can cause an injury is ruled out of the agenda of Barcelona footballers.

10- Good image

Barcelona uses “more than a club” as its head phrase and this means that footballers must represent the institution 24 hours a day, that is why they must set an example in everything they do. In addition, they were asked to empathize with the fans.

As if this were not enough, Xavi has already fired two people since his landing at the Camp Nou. As reported by the radio station RAC 1, the physical trainer of the first team Albert Roca and the head of physiotherapy Juanjo Brau yes they would have ceased to hold their positions. At the same time, the legendary former midfielder looks forward to counting on Ricard pruna, the doctor who passed through Barcelona and today has a current contract with Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates.

The “new era” of FC Barcelona, ​​as announced by the entity on its social networks, has just begun and all eyes will be on the match that will take place next November 20, in what will be his debut against Espanyol in the derby Catalan.

