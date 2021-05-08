The 10 Craziest Lyrics From Van Morrison’s New Album

This week, Van Morrison put the “crazy” in “Crazy Love.”

His new release, the double album “Latest Record Project, Vol. 1,” spans over two hours and consists of a series of bizarre rants and blues numbers that criticize millennial culture, Facebook, the mainstream media, psychiatrists, judges and, with no apparent irony, people who bitch.

While the singer-songwriter became famous for soulful love songs like “Into the Mystic” and “Brown Eyed Girl,” his recent tracks have often been invoked in the same breath as “tinfoil hat.”

This isn’t the first time the classic rock icon has gained attention for his contentious lyrics. Last fall, Morrison released a number of songs that protested the U.K. lockdown. He sang that “the new normal” is “no kind of normal at all” in the song “Born to Be Free,” where he stated that he doesn’t “need the government cramping my style / Give them an inch, they take a mile.” Another song, “No More Lockdown,” took on the government and scientists “makin’ up crooked facts.” “No more lockdown, no more government overreach,” he sang. “No more fascist bullies disturbing our peace.”

“I’m not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already,” Morrison said in a statement last year. “It’s about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves.”

The new album came under fire before it was even released, with the song title “They Own the Media” accused of mirroring a common antisemitic trope, although he leaves unspoken who the media-controlling “they” are in the lyrics.

So you don’t have to, we dug up the 10 wackiest lyrics from Morrison’s latest album:

1. “They control everything you do”

They tell us that ignorance is bliss

I guess for those that control the media it is

They own the media, they control the stories we are told…

Believe it all and you’ll never get, nеver get wise

To thе truth, ’cause they control everything you do

Everything you do, everything you do, everything you do

(from “They Own the Media”)

2. “Plan to start meetings in the forest”

Caretakers have taken over the main building

The governors have gone over the wall

Plan to start meetings in the forest

(“Western Man”)

3. “Mind control keeps us in line”

Mind control keeps us in line

That’s why we’ve got to think outside the blind lеading the blind…

Have to police everyone’s mind

Nowadays you have to be careful of everything you say

But it’s all by design

(“Double Bind”)

4. “Mainstream media junk”

Got to get out of this blue funk

Stop listening to the mainstream media junk

(“Blue Funk”)

5. “Why are you on Facebook?”

Why are you on Facebook?

Why do you need second-hand friends?

Why do you really care who’s trending?

Or is there something you’re defending?…

Are you looking for a scapegoat to blame?

Because you’re a failure time and time again

(“Why Are You on Facebook?”)

6. “Used by the media”

Used by the media

Used by the media

For their agenda

For their agenda

(“He’s Not the Kingpin”)

7. “You’re too lazy to go out and work”

Gave you a million Euros

Said that it wasn’t enough

How come when you’re still fit and able

You’re too lazy to go out and work

(“No Good Deed Goes Unpunished”)

8. “Four judges screwed me over”

I’m a targeted individual

Got to get to the bottom of who’s pulling the strings…

Tried to erase me as a father

Tried to get me to go away et al

Expect me to still pay through the nose

Think I don’t even have a choice…

Four judges screwed me over

Backed me up against the wall

(“The Long Con”)

9. “Control all your unconscious desires”

Who’s got the ball, is it Freud or Jung?

Or are you just too high strung?…

Can we help you change your life?

Control all your unconscious desires and drives

(“Psychoanalysts’ Ball”)

10. “Stop bitching”

Stop bitching, do something

Stop bitching, stop bitching right now

Stop bitching, stop bitching right now

Stop bitching, stop bitching right now

(from “Stop Bitching, Do Something”)