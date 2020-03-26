The 10 Greatest WrestleMania Entrances In WWE History, Ranked

For the primary time within the occasion’s storied historical past, WrestleMania 36 won’t be held in an area, a stadium, and even outside pavilion in Las Vegas. As an alternative, it is going to be held within the confines of WWE’s Efficiency Middle (and different areas) over the course of two nights (one other first). Nobody actually is aware of what the doorway state of affairs can be like this yr because the occasion is being broadcast from what is actually a closed studio set, so now could be a greater time than ever to look again at among the finest wrestler entrances from the earlier 35 occasions.