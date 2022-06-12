The 10 most played Steam Deck games agree with Valve

The verification of Steam games carried out by the studios is rewarded in the list.

More and more users are enjoying Steam Deck, the new console-portable computer from Valve that allows us to access our entire Steam library and play wherever we want. The hardware is increasing its shipments lately, while the software receives regular updates to improve the experience.

But, in addition to the fixes, Valve has been very insistent since before release on the importance of check the games, that is, check those titles that work without any problem on the machine. More than 3,000 games have this label, but what we did not expect is that it would play a fundamental role in the decision-making of users.

All ten titles are verifiedAnd it is that we already know the top 10 most played titles on the portable to date and, despite the fact that some of them are logical due to their degree of popularity, such as Elden Ring or Vampire Survivors, there are surprises in the list and a denominator common: the 10 most played games are verifiedsomething that proves Valve right in its efforts to promote this initiative, because the vast majority have not earned that label yet.

You can see the list below:

Elden Ring



Vampire Survivors



Rogue Legacy 2



Stardew Valley



No Man’s Sky



Slay the Spire



Hades



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt



The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth



Aperture Desk Job



However, not everything is positive with Steam Deck. Although the overall experience is satisfying players, the delay of accessories and dropper shipments continue to prevent it from establishing itself in the market as a widespread option. Also, if you want to enjoy retro with it, you may run into difficulties, although it depends on the specific case.

