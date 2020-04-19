The 10 Most Popular Saturday Night Live Clips On SNL’s YouTube Channel

10. Donald Trump Vs. Hillary Clinton Debate Chilly Open (2016) – 28.Eight million views

Irrespective of who had your vote, the 2016 Election was a plentiful mine of pure comedy gold, as evident by this chilly open depicting the primary Presidential Debate from September 26 that 12 months extra precisely than one would comfortably admit. Some may argue that, primarily based on how issues would up, watching SNL’s in-house Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin, and Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton spend everything of what needs to be an expert dialogue of ethics demonstrating fairly the other is even funnier now than it was then.