The 10 pearls of the impressive Legends Museum that was presented in Madrid

The Presentation Of The Legends Museum In Madrid

The City Council and the city of Madrid presented the Legends Museum in the Spanish capital hours ago. The initiative promoted by the Argentine collector Marcelo Ordás It will have a seven-storey space, located in Puerta del Sol, where you can take an exhibition, historical and interactive tour of the most important collection in the history of world football that covers each and every one of the main international competitions such as FIFA World Cup, Champions League, Copa Libertadores, Intercontinental, Club World Cup, Olympic Games, European Championship, Copa América, UEFA Europa League, Sudamericana, Confederations Cup, with the presence of all the legends of international football.

“The Home of Football” was attended by former footballers of the caliber of Spanish Iker Casillas and Portuguese Luis Figo. The most important collection of fully certified international football relics landed in Madrid, in an emblematic building. The event was chaired by the host of the house, the Mayor of Madrid José Luis Martínez Almeida.

Luis Figo, representing UEFA, stated: “Passion moves mountains and Marcelo Ordás and this museological experience are here after so many years of unique work in Madrid presenting this innovative and very emotional project. We are happy and committed to Legends. These types of projects bring us closer to the people and football belongs to everyone, it is for everyone and it is global”.

The President of the League, Javier Tebas, stated that he was moved by Marcelo’s passion and was dazzled by the collection. It happened to him the first time he went to the Prado Museum: “This project unites football with the people. We decided to accompany the Legends project because it will excite all football lovers. And being in Spain we couldn’t stop being because, as Marcelo rightly says, we are La Liga that awakens a sense of admiration and passion that is unique throughout the world; and Legends is unique and worldwide, impossible not to be there”.

“For more than 30 years we have dedicated ourselves to recovering, safeguarding and now sharing the testimonies (objects, relics) of the greatest human passion, football. We come to this beautiful Madrid to become the most passionate tourist option of all”said Ordás, who a few weeks ago bid at an auction to keep the shirt that Maradona wore against England in the World Cup in Mexico 86 and sold for $9 million.

A shared ticket will allow you to tour the Legends experience in the center of Madrid and in turn visit the museums and stadiums of Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid.

THE 10 UNMISSSIBLE PEARLS OF THE LEGENDS MUSEUM:

Caniggia’s shirt in the 90 World Cup (with which he beat Brazil in the round of 16), present in the Legends Museum

Relic: that of Mario Alberto Kempes in the final of the 78 World Cup

One from Brazil used by Pelé in the World Cup in Mexico 70

The jacket with which Chango Cárdenas gave the Intercontinental to Racing in 1967

The one worn by the Brazilian Pedro Iarley for Boca in the 2003 Intercontinental

One of the shirts used by Lionel Messi in Brazil 2014 (Nicolas Stulberg)

The Dutchman Johan Cruyff, present at the Museum of Madrid (Nicolas Stulberg)

The jacket with which Tata Brown raised the World Cup in Mexico 86

Juan Fernando Quintero and eternal glory for River, precisely in Madrid: the shirt of the 2018 Libertadores final against Boca (Nicolas Stulberg)

Diego Maradona’s in Mexico 86, inevitable on Madrid soil (Maximilian Luna)

