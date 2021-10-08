The 10 players of the National Team who are at the limit of yellow and will have to take care of themselves thinking of Uruguay

Scaloni has several players in the chapel but will not save anything against Paraguay (Credits: Official Afa)

Lionel Scaloni will save nothing for what will be tonight’s match against Paraguay in Asunción. The coach would repeat the alignment he planted in the Maracana from Rio de Janeiro for the final of the Copa América against Brazil. However, there is a detail: 10 footballers accumulate a yellow card and are at the limit of the sanction. The next match will be on Sunday against Uruguay at the stadium Monumental.

The coaching staff is aware that those who should be most careful are the alleged starters Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martínez, thinking of the classic River Plate against the Celeste. And also five others who will not be from the game are in an identical situation: German Pezzella, Nicolás Tagliafico, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Exequiel Palacios, and Nicolás Domínguez. However, Scaloni’s idea is to put all the meat on the grill in the commitment against the Guaranies, to stay in the second step of the table of the South American Qualifiers on the way to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Not counting the start of the suspended match against Brazil, Argentina has two consecutive without registering yellows (Venezuela and Bolivia). If there are no imponderables, the Albiceleste will align today from 8pm in the stadium Defenders of the Chaco a: Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez.

Scaloni intends to face the triple qualifying date with the best he has at his disposal (EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni)



“Paraguay is a difficult opponent. When we play they have put us in difficulties. It is a team that makes the rival play uncomfortable. It happened to all of them. Paraguay has put us in difficulty. The moment is different, we are doing well, but I think that does not count. They play at home and there they have more responsibility on offense. We will see the game they propose. Our way of playing is not going to change ”, valued the strategist albiceleste on the opponent on duty in yesterday’s press conference.

After visiting the team led by Eduardo Berizzo, the Argentine contingent will return to Buenos Aires to prepare for the clash with the Uruguayans on Sunday (it will start at 20:30 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti). And this qualifying window will be completed with the match against Peru on Thursday 10/14, also on the River Plate field.

In an interview with the official site of the AFA, Scaloni admitted that “I am not very anxious about these games because it is an important date. We are always looking forward to the players arriving in the best possible way, without any setbacks as can sometimes happen. So waiting for them to arrive to start working ”. And he was encouraged to give a percentage of the number of fixed players that he currently has in the National Team: “We are good, we have a base. Those called up by 80 or 90 percent are always the same. That gives you peace of mind even if you have little time to work. They know what one wants and wants from them as a coach ”.

KEEP READING:

Scaloni spoke of the way to play bydra Martínez, the match with Italy and told what surprised him about Julián Álvarez

The great gesture of Lionel Messi with two fans of the National Team and his new look for the Qualifiers

The IGJ endorsed the AFA Assembly in which Chiqui Tapia was re-elected as president until 2025