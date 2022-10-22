The 10 stars who will dream of winning the Ballon d’Or at the Qatar World Cup

The stars will fight for the trophy for the best player in the competition

Raise the World Cup on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium It is the greatest wish that each of the 32 teams that will represent their countries during the World Cup in Qatar 2022 yearn for. However, on that day, FIFA will also present a series of awards that more than one would like to have in their showcases at an individual level.

At the closing ceremony of the World Cup event, the body that regulates the sport will have several additional trophies prepared, the most important being the Ballon d’Orwhich represents the best player in the entire competition.

This award, which began to be awarded since the 1982 World Cup in Spain, is not always received by a member of the team that was champion and on this occasion there are many candidates who will be able to fight to get hold of it.

All the winners of the Ballon d’Or at the World Cup so far

Throughout history, there have been several winners. Total, Argentina, Brazil and Italy are at the top of the general table with two representatives each: Diego Maradona in 1986 and Lionel Messi in 2014, Romario in 1994 and Ronaldo in 1998, and Paolo Rossi in 1982 and Salvatore Schillaci in 1990.

LIONEL MESSI (ARGENTINA)

Messi already won the award at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil (AFP)

The captain of the Argentine national team is one of the candidates to win the 2022 World Cup Golden Ball. In what seems to be his last World Cup date, the 35-year-old footballer could receive the award again that he already knew how to hold in his hands after his participation in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

CRISTIANO RONALDO (PORTUGAL)

Cristiano Ronaldo could win the trophy in what could be the last World Cup of his career (Photo: Reuters)

The Portuguese striker will have one last chance to get this awardone of the few that still does not have in his record. CR7 He is the maximum referent of the Portuguese team and will try to do a good job in his fifth and – almost certainly – last World Cup.

NEYMAR (BRAZIL)

Neymar may be the third Brazilian footballer to win the trophy (Reuters)

At 30, the PSG attacker wants to become the third Brazilian to win this trophy that Romario (1994) and Ronaldo (1998) already knew how to achieve. For this, he must command his team until the final instances, being decisive in each game.

KYLIAN MBAPPE (FRANCIA)

Mbappé could be the second French player to receive the award after Zidane in 2006 (Photo: Reuters)

After winning the Cup at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Kylian Mbappé could increase his trophy case if he wins the World Cup Golden Ball. Despite winning the final of last event, he was not in the top three: Luka Modric kept that prize while his teammate Griezmann took third place (Bronze Ball) and Eden Hazard was awarded second place.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE (BELGICA)

De Bruyne is one of the benchmarks of the Belgian team (Photo: Reuters)

Manchester City midfielder arrives at the World Cup as one of the benchmarks of his team. With a great presence at the club level, the 31-year-old player could be one of the candidates to receive the Golden Ball. It should be noted that in the 2018 World Cup in Russia his teammate Eden Hazard won the Silver Ball.

SADIO MANÉ (SENEGAL)

Sadio Mané is one of the candidates to win the award if Senegal has an outstanding performance at the event (Photo: Reuters)

Among the teams that represent the African continent, the brand new Bayern Munich attacker stands out as a strong candidate to obtain the most important prize at the World Cup individual level. To do this, the 30-year-old footballer must become the flag of Senegal and lead his team to the final instances of the contest.

SON HEUNG-MIN (SOUTH KOREA)

The Tottenham footballer is the benchmark for the Korean team (Reuters)

The 30-year-old Korean striker, one of the stars of the English Premier League, meets the necessary conditions to win the trophy for the best player in the championship. To do this, together with his team, they must overcome the first sentence in which they share Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and Portugal, with the aim of at least equaling the historic fourth place that their country achieved in 2002.

PHIL FODEN (ENGLAND)

Phil Fonde, England’s wonder boy (Photo: Reuters)

The 22-year-old English attacker It is one of the jewels that Gareth Southgate’s team will have. Los Three lions They have the weight of lifting the trophy on their shoulders after more than half a century: the Manchester City attacker is one of the stars, who will fight to be the figure of the World Cup (in tune with his compatriot Harry Kane) but also to be one of the the promises that ratify their level in an elite appointment.

KARIM BENZEMA (FRANCE)

Benzema will play a World Cup again with the France team (Reuters)

For everything he did during the year with Real Madrid after winning the league and the Champions League, Benzema will arrive at the World Cup as one of the most serious candidates to win the World Cup Golden Ball after winning for the first time in his life the Ballon d’Or that he delivers every year France Football. The French striker, who will have to contribute goals and assists for the Bluesreturned to the national team of his country after six years sidelined by the scandal of the sextape with his former partner Mathieu Valbuena. Not being chosen for 2010 and falling off the radar in 2018, he only played in Brazil 2014.

VINICIUS JR (BRAZIL)

Vinicius Jr is one of Tite’s revulsives in a selection full of stars (Reuters)

The young Brazilian star is making giant strides in professional football and is another of the surnames that will fight for both the title of best player and that of the promises that intend to show their faces in these events. So far, he has managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter for Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid and obtaining the Golden Ball at the 2022 Qatar World Cup could be the icing on the cake for a fantastic closing of the year on a personal level.

