The 10 years of Skyrim have changed video games, but also you. This is how The Elder Scrolls V has done it

Where were you when Skyrim was released? What was the video game world like back then and what were you like? The Bethesda video game has changed the way of perceiving and understanding open worlds, but it has also influenced developers around the world. He has done so.

Do you remember those years of Xbox 360 and PS3? Do you remember when they came to our hands, first Fallout 3, then Fallout New Vegas, and finally Skyrim? What a batch of open worlds, and all crowned by the wonderful Dragon Blood’s journey through the frozen lands of Skyrim. The impact of the video game released in 2011 was not limited only to its year. Nowadays, when it comes to thinking about the development of Starfield, Todd Howard continues talking about Skyrim: “There are a number of parts (of Skyrim) in which we did not go deep enough,” he acknowledged, because what he achieved with him are the foundations of the future of Bethesda. And beware of the challenge, how can Skyrim be improved if we understand the immensity of the project? With the release of its Anniversary Edition, I have become Dovahkiin again. I have become a Khajiita specialized in stealth and bow; which is my favorite class. I love playing with this character because it allows me to enjoy what I like the most about this game: negative spaces, those places where nothing happens, where there is nothing. Because having to be discreet, you spend a lot of time squatting and just watching.

Some time ago I was able to interview the art director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This open world, launched in 2020, came after a continuous delivery of video games by Ubisoft loaded with things to do, full of tasks, markers, objectives, and empty of little time for reflection and tranquility. In fact, I tried to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and could not continue because of the burden that it gave me to see so many homework on the map to do; The same happened to me with Far Cry 5. But that did not happen to me with Valhalla, a title that I really enjoyed. Lacoste explained to me at the time why I liked Valhalla the most: “personally, I adore negative spaces (…).

It’s wonderful to have a few moments when there is less action, moments when you can breathe, brake, and leave the rush behind. These areas and vacuum zones are relaxing and very interesting in its own way. As in music, they represent a contrast between density and the essential silence that you need to appreciate the sound. I think it happens like with our lives; they are moments of calm and contemplation necessary to create a good sense of rhythm. They are moments that replenish us. It is also a great preparation to return to action with more determination. “Replaying Skyrim, and remembering these words, it is as if the open worlds that are being created new today, want to return to those negative spaces that in Skyrim were so fantastic and that they already existed in it. I mean, I liked Valhalla because he had a lot of Skyrim in his heart.

Our dear Shirley Scurry.

Skyrim is traveling; and it’s a journey that changes peopleBecause Skyrim is not about fighting, getting treasure or leveling up. Skyrim is traveling; and it’s a journey that changes people. I think we all know Shirley Curry. Is wonderful 85 year old woman He’s been touring Skyrim since almost the game’s launch. He records his trip on his YouTube channel, where he already has almost a million followers. This is how traveling through this game changed her: “Skyrim has to do with what has changed me the most with my passion for writing. I have always wanted to be a writer, but I was bored having to spend so much time sitting writing; that’s why I have so many unfinished stories. But when I started playing Skyrim, which is an RPG, I learned how to use my character to act through it and tell my own stories through the video game, using the missions, the NPCs … And I think this happens to a lot of people who play Skyrim. “And what Shirley likes the most is enjoying those same moments of peace that I do. I also celebrate with my Khajiita: “if I had to take one last walk in Skyrim,” he tells me, “it would be from the north shore of the sea starting with the westernmost part of the map. The game allows you to travel along the entire coast to the easternmost point. I do this tour very often, I love it. You can hear the waves caressing your feet; I even think I can smell the cold sea air and the smell of salt water. “That’s Skyrim. And whoever tasted it, knows it.

Skyrim’s journey has changed even Zelda

Image: Shirley Scurry.

“I have played Skyrim (…), but I have not played it thinking what things I could extract directly from it, but, rather, how can we prepare for this, what should we expect from games like this, How can we do better or with how many people. “This is what Aonuma, director of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, said about the process of analyzing Skyrim to create its own open world. And the most wonderful thing about Breath of the Wild is just that magic described by Shirley Curry. Breath of the Wild is also a journey made of clouds, air, sand, cold, humidity and heat. The protagonist is neither Ganon, nor Link nor Zelda. It is emptiness, nothingness and the landscape The Nintendo Switch title is not the only one that has been inspired by the strength of Skyrim. The Bethesda video game opened its doors to modders, and amateur authors from all over the world They were able to incorporate their own creations, upgrades, and appearances into the game. One of the most popular mods was a mission created by Nick James Pearce in 2015: The Forgotten City.

It was so good, that it was the first modification made to a video game by people outside of it in win the National Writers’ Guild Award for his screenplay. The adventure that he proposes is to solve a crime in a city of the past, and traveling through time. 6 years later, Nick and a small team took the idea after their successful work and used it to create one of the best video games of 2021: The Forgotten City. I was able to chat with Nick about his work, and he told me the following. This is how Skyrim changed him: “I was inspired by several things to make the game. First of all, I love the movie Groundhog Day; also Fallout New Vegas and, in particular, a quest that occurs in Vault 11. In it, the player discovered the ruins of the shelter and had to find clues until discovering what had happened there. When he succeeds, the player is rewarded with an incredible ending. I wanted to write something like that (…) In 2012, I started doing mods and made The Forgotten City mod. It was a success. It had 3.7 million downloads and I received the Writer’s Guild Award. So I quit my job as a lawyer to turn that mod into a standalone video game. “

The Forgotten City.

The protagonist is neither Ganon, nor Link nor Zelda. It is emptiness, nothingness and the landscape.For four and a half years, Nick turned that city of his mod into a majestic Roman city lost in time: “I worked as a writer, designer, producer and director. Alex Gross was the programmer. We both worked on this game for four years and Medium. John Eyre, our artist, did it for two years. Personally, I spent 80 hours a week gaming the entire time, without taking a vacation. It’s something I don’t recommend doing. ” But the fantastic The Forgotten City is not the only cool mod that we can enjoy in Skyrim. Fans gather on the internet to share the lists of the best and indicate in what order to activate them. Javysouls, desde twitter, usually offers highly recommended updated listings. Some of them are Lanterns of Skyrim II, Beards of Power, Climates of Tamriel, Uncap FPS … The important thing is to install them in a specific order and disable automatic saves, just in case. Shirley Curry, by the way, tells me about them: “I do use mods, but very few (…), only those that add more trees and flowers to the earth“Bless you, Shirley.

How is life after Skyrim

“It’s the only game that in Madrid made me feel cold in August. I was playing Skyrim with my helmets going through a snowy area, and I felt cold. I was so involved in the game that I felt cold. And that was the PS4 version! without any mod! I was so immersed in the ride I took through Skyrim that I felt that. ” Chema Mansilla, editor and writer in this house, as well as one of the announcers of the great podcast Los Frikizoides, this is what Skyrim made him feel; a degree of immersion that you have not seen in another video game, ever. So much so that he and Alberto Pastor dedicated the first episode of his show to the game. But they are not the only content creators impacted by the title. The first video that El Rubius published on his channel was from Skyrim, and in the podcastphere you can find programs and programs like the Elder Scrolls Lorecast, which review and analyze the stories contained in the universe of the title, in Skyrim and Tamriel. And it’s all this affection that makes Skyrim remain current today, keep it alive and, playing it in the present, continue to feel like a fresh and current game. So much so that Fernando Sánchez, founder of Aeternum Game Studios, responsible for Aeterna Noctis, tells me: “Aeterna Noctis, especially in one of its levels, is influenced by Skyrim, by its dragons and its Nordic style; but in the future, if all goes well, you will have an incredible surprise that goes deep into the game “

Skyrim’s contribution to the gaming world remains immenseBecause Skyrim’s contribution to the world of video games is still immense. And the sensations it generates, especially that sense of immersion that Chema Mansilla comments, is recovering and reappearing in open worlds. that are to come. The Bethesda video game is elegant in the way it tells us where to go to complete the next mission. It puts a very light horizontal compass at the top of the screen. We can put markers on the map that will also appear reflected there, but without appearing represented in the game world itself. This leaves you a lot space to the environment and the climate to express themselves. That same idea has been made his own by Hidetaka Miyazaki in Elden Ring. On our journey through the Middle Lands this compass is recovered so as not to stain the screen with more warning. And this is key so that the player can get lost and to feel the cold of the world in which we immerse ourselves. In other words, we cannot enjoy negative spaces if things are not done that way.

Image: Javysouls.

The truth is that I believe that Skyrim, in 2021, is more alive and more current than ever. A decade after his arrival in our lives, in which he has opted to guide the player more through the open worlds, more explicitly and with more visual aids, is returning to what Skyrim proposed in his day. There must be a reason. Chatting about this with David floresNarita Boy game designer told me: “It seems that Skyrim was made by aliens, it’s a game of the future, I’m not fooled. “Because Skyrim continues to teach us, to this day, how to let the player get lost in the snow and smoke, how to surprise him with unexpected characters and unforgettable stories, and how to allow him to roll in his own way, building his own legend. Because it is not that Skyrim has changed the world in 2011, it is that it continues to do so in 2021. Without him in our lives, because, without him, we would be nothing more than an adventurer who was wounded with an arrow in the knee.