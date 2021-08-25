The 100 best U-20 players in the world: the jewel of Barcelona as leader and the seven Argentines on the list

Pedri from Barcelona, ​​Farías de Colón and Greenwood from Manchester United, among the highlights of the prestigious list

Statistics are increasingly present in the world of football and are the tool used by different organizations to measure individual performance. The International Center for Sports Studies (CIES) was in charge of diagramming a ranking with the best 100 players under 20 years old based on the number of minutes played, goals scored and official matches played. Among them appears Pedri, steering wheel of the Barcelona, as the leader and surprised by the appearance of seven Argentines.

The promise of selection Spain comes from representing his country in the Eurocup and in recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In addition, he is a key piece in the midfield of Ronald Koeman and that it does not appear among the headlines of the blaugrana it would attract attention. Below, appears Mason Greenwood of the Manchester United, who had a great start to the season in the Premier League where he scored in the first two games of the Red Devils in the most competitive league on the planet.

Matheus Martinelli, 5th in the ranking, is the best placed South American footballer (Photo: REUTERS)

In position 29 appears the first born in Argentina: it is about Facundo Farías from Colon of Santa Fe. The jewel of Sabalero He drew the attention of all Argentine football with his outstanding performances in the last two local championships and positioned himself well on the list thanks to his five goals in 21 official matches. Category 2002, has already raised interest from the big teams in the country and also from the National Team coach.

In addition to the footballer from Colón, there are six other Argentines who are among the 100 best U-20s on the planet. Cristian Medina from Boca figure 39 °, Alan Velasco from Independent on step 42, Juan Sforza from Newell’s Old Boys as 61 °, Gaston Avila from Rosario Central appears 64 °, Julian Aude from Lanús stands out in the 82nd position and closes the prestigious list Luciano Ferreyra, again from You bastard, in 93rd place. All data is collected until August 16.

CIES itself was in charge of highlighting the promises campaigns of the South American continent as Fabricio Diaz of the Liverpool of Uruguay and the duo Lucas Calegari – Matthew Martinelli of the Fluminense, all within the top 10. In addition, the Paraguayan Julio Enciso it is the only 2004 category to appear within a ranking full of international talent. Although reaching Pedri seems impossible, the Argentines will continue adding minutes to appear higher in the next update.

THE TOP 10 IN THE RANKING AND THE ARGENTINES

1- Pedri González (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

2- Mason Greenwood (Manchester United, Inglaterra)

3- Nuno Mendes (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal)

4- Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax, Holanda)

5- Matheus Martinelli (Fluminense, Brazil)

6- Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal)

7- Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, England)

8- Fabricio Diaz (Liverpool, Uruguay)

9- Jérémy Doku (Stade Rennais, Francia)

10- Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, Alemania)

29- Facundo Farías (Colón de Santa Fe)

39- Cristian Medina (Boca Juniors)

42- Alan Velasco (Independent of Avellaneda)

61- Juan Sforza (Newell’s Old Boys)

64- Gastón Ávila (Rosario Central)

82- Julián Aude (Lanús)

93- Luciano Ferreyra (Rosario Central)

