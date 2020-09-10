The 100 creator speaks out on major character death as fans react

The newest episode of sci-fi teen drama The 100 dropped a major bombshell on fans as a major character met their premature finish in a most surprising method.

First aired in 2014, the sequence is ready in a far future the place a nuclear apocalypse has wiped out most life on Earth, barring the ultimate flickering remnants of the human race.

Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley star as Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake respectively, two characters which have lengthy been shipped by The 100 fans as their relationship has advanced over earlier seasons.

Many viewers had speculated they’d lastly get collectively after years of hints, however they acquired a impolite awakening final evening within the 13th episode of the present’s remaining season.

Learn on for full spoilers.

After being thought useless in an explosion earlier within the remaining season, Bellamy returned in episode 12, titled The Stranger, however not as we as soon as knew him.

A traumatic time fending for himself on a brutal planet had altered his loyalties, now aligning himself with Clarke’s bitter enemies recognized solely as the Disciples.

In an emotional confrontation in yesterday night’s episode, Blood Large, Clarke was finally compelled to kill the person who had as soon as been her finest buddy.

Showrunner Jason Rothenberg defined the choice in a Twitter publish, which reads: “For 7 seasons, The 100 has been a present in regards to the darkish issues that humanity will do to outlive and the toll these deeds take on our heroes’ souls.

“We knew Bellamy’s death needed to go to the guts of what the present is all about: Survival. Who you’re keen to guard. And who you’re keen to sacrifice.

“His loss is devastating, however his life and his infinite love for his folks will loom massive and have an effect on every part that comes after, to the very finish of the sequence finale, itself.

“We thank Bob [Morley] for his stunning work over these lengthy years and want him all the most effective in his future endeavours.”

Whereas some agreed along with his imaginative and prescient for the sequence, a vocal portion of fans have been livid to witness such a tragic destiny for Bellamy, as properly as a decisive finish to his relationship with Clarke.

One fan wrote: “This was all so out of character, Clarke would NEVER kill Bellamy, and Bellamy wouldn’t betray his pals! He actually died as a villain! Wth? [What the hell?]”

You might be so dumb, do you actually suppose we’re gonna watch the final episodes and that silly spin-off? Bitch! This was all so out of character, Clarke would NEVER kill Bellamy, and Bellamy wouldn’t betray his pals! He actually died has a villain! Wth? ????????#The100 https://t.co/A2ikJDufLF — SE GANHAR UM SENSATO FICO FELIZ (@Fbzad) September 10, 2020

Though, others felt that the scenario had been blown out of proportion, with one other Twitter consumer questioning why they need to really feel the necessity to apologise for killing off a fictional character.

why are they apologizing for killing off a character ???? https://t.co/dawxHN9wWX — mar (@Iovsimon) September 10, 2020

The 100 seasons 1-5 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Join Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. In the event you’re searching for one thing else to look at, verify out our TV Information.