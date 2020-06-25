The 100: Does The Sanctum Plot Actually Matter In The Final Season?

Spoilers forward for the sixth episode of The 100 Season 7, referred to as “Nakara.“

The 100 lastly explored the planet the place Clarke and Co. ended up after leaving Sanctum through the Anomaly Stone to seek out their mates, in a plot that concerned alien spiders and a journey into the stomach of a creature. In the meantime, Staff Skyring (a.ok.a. Hope, Echo, and Gabriel) rescued Octavia and reunited with Diyoza, practically escaping the Disciples earlier than Gabriel’s betrayal led to their seize. Bellamy‘s destiny stays an intriguing thriller. In the meantime, on Sanctum, there was… stuff that occurred. After “Nakara,” I discover myself questioning: does the Sanctum plot truly matter within the grand scheme of the ultimate season?