The 100: Does The Sanctum Plot Actually Matter In The Final Season?

Spoilers forward for the sixth episode of The 100 Season 7, referred to as “Nakara.“
The 100 lastly explored the planet the place Clarke and Co. ended up after leaving Sanctum through the Anomaly Stone to seek out their mates, in a plot that concerned alien spiders and a journey into the stomach of a creature. In the meantime, Staff Skyring (a.ok.a. Hope, Echo, and Gabriel) rescued Octavia and reunited with Diyoza, practically escaping the Disciples earlier than Gabriel’s betrayal led to their seize. Bellamy‘s destiny stays an intriguing thriller. In the meantime, on Sanctum, there was… stuff that occurred. After “Nakara,” I discover myself questioning: does the Sanctum plot truly matter within the grand scheme of the ultimate season?
Do not get me unsuitable. There are some attention-grabbing issues taking place on Sanctum, and no story involving John Murphy is ever going to be completely predictable. In truth, Indra catching Sheidheda within the earlier episode is certainly one of my favourite moments of the ultimate season to this point.
My subject that has left me spending the Sanctum scenes questioning when The 100 was going to modify again to Bardo or Skyring is that every thing taking place on Sanctum feels very contained, like a method to maintain the remainder of the characters busy whereas Clarke’s A-Staff tries to seek out their lacking mates and their lacking mates attempt to survive.
Between the untrustworthy Eligius convicts, the Trustworthy and the Primes, and Wonkru with their dedication to following a commander, I am left with the overwhelming sense that I’ve seen all of it earlier than. Certain, there are some variations, and it is very 100 for humanity to repeat its personal damaging historical past regardless of the placement. That is the present that destroyed the Earth because of human error/aggression greater than as soon as within the first six seasons, in any case.
I simply battle to care as a lot in regards to the rinsing and repeating on Sanctum when there’s a lot taking place with extra of the important thing characters elsewhere. That is the ultimate season of the present that was constructed on the backs of Clarke, Bellamy, and the delinquents, and so they’re those I am actually invested in. Particularly Clarke and Bellamy, who’ve been the center of the present from the start.
I need to see the tales which have excessive stakes for the characters The 100 has spent essentially the most time and story making us care about, and that does not imply extra screentime of the ultimate season spent on the likes of Nikki and Nelson and retreading previous floor with Wonkru and the Trustworthy.
Loads is going on in Sanctum, and all people may be very busy, but it surely all feels very tangential to the plots involving Bardo and the Anomaly, and people plots are those involving the 4 highest-billed actors on the present, if we’re counting Bob Morley because the maybe-dead Bellamy. Admittedly, I am biased as a result of I are inclined to favor character over plot, and the Sanctum story is plot-tastic, to the purpose that Clarke did not even point out Bellamy for the primary a number of episodes of the season!
Placing apart the potential Bellarke relationship of all of it, Clarke ended Season 6 eager to do higher, and discovering consolation in her good friend and longtime associate in management. Season 7 opened with Clarke setting Sanctum on hearth, ordering Russell‘s execution for revenge, not seeming all that involved with doing higher, and never even mentioning Bellamy! What would Monty say?
Bob Morley taking some episodes off does not imply Bellamy cannot even be talked about, and Clarke appears to have been pushed out of the highlight as properly. All of this quantities to my hope that the Sanctum plot will in the end show important to the opposite two plots, which themselves appear to be converging on Bardo, if we assume that Clarke and Co. wound up there after leaving Nakara.
It is not unimaginable, though I am half anticipating the Trustworthy, the Kids of Gabriel, the Eligius convicts, and the Wonkru extras to complete one another off in some form of grand battle that conveniently wipes the slate clear for the returns of Clarke and Co. I additionally would not actually thoughts all that a lot, except Sanctum will get much more attention-grabbing and invests me like what’s taking place on Bardo, the thriller of what occurred to Bellamy, and even the spinoff.
Madi‘s drawings that do not come from her personal reminiscences are considerably attention-grabbing, and Indra is at all times a commanding character. Murphy in cockroach mode is a staple of The 100, and Emori as his ethical middle makes their dynamic enjoyable. Sheidheda is menacing in his personal approach. There’s… a canine. I simply hope that the Sanctum plot will get extra partaking and proves to matter as greater than a way to maintain the B-Staff busy whereas the opposite characters are occupied elsewhere.
I am not too optimistic at this level, if solely as a result of Miller and Niylah acknowledged the Second Daybreak image on one thing they discovered by the Anomaly Stone on Nakara, which means that the theories that Invoice Cadogan is related to the Disciples (and presumably even the Shepherd himself) have some substance to them. Contemplate me already !
I additionally nonetheless need to know what occurred with Gaia, and whether or not my idea that she and Bellamy each wound up on the Bridge between worlds within the Anomaly might be true. There’s quite a lot of potential within the Sanctum plot; solely time will inform if it is going to connect with the others.
Discover out with new episodes of The 100 airing Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on The CW. The description for the following new episode, referred to as “The Queen’s Gambit,” reveals that at the very least a part of the hour will probably be spent on Sanctum:
Emori (visitor star Luisa d’Oliveira) tries to heal Sanctum’s previous familial wounds whereas Echo (Tasya Teles), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (visitor star Ivana Milicevic) battle with new ones.
Masquerading as Kaylee Prime, Emori positively is able to try to assist heal wounds in Sanctum; whether or not she’ll have the ability to do any good stays to be seen. As for the Bardo plot, “previous familial wounds” for Echo and Octavia makes me assume that they’re going to be mourning Bellamy, though Diyoza would not be particularly concerned in that except spending ten years listening to Octavia inform Hope tales made her Bellamy largest fan.
“The Queen’s Gambit” airs on Wednesday, July 1 at eight p.m. on The CW. For extra viewing choices now and within the coming weeks, make sure you take a look at our 2020 summer time TV premiere schedule.
