The 100 Needs To Kill Off A Major Character After Latest Episode

Spoilers forward for the June 10 episode of The 100 Season 7, known as “Hesperides.”

The seventh and ultimate season of The 100 continued with “Hesperides,” and the episode delivered sufficient twists and ended on sufficient of a cliffhanger that there have to be some critical penalties. In actual fact, I’d argue that The 100 must kill off a significant character. “Hesperides” was cut up between two arcs: Hope and Co. making an attempt to flee Penance, and Clarke and Co. looking for Penance and reunite with their buddies. By the tip of the hour, no fewer than 9 notable characters joined Bellamy, Octavia, and Diyoza in unsure fates and potential dying.