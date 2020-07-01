The 100 Season 7: Is Raven’s ‘Saving Grace’ Enough To Save Her?

Go away a Remark
The 100 is just getting extra intense as every week passes within the ultimate season, and Raven Reyes is as soon as extra being put by means of the wringer. Though no character on this present has had a simple life, Raven remains to be coping with an damage she sustained on the finish of Season 1, on prime of torture and trauma and immense stress. Now that the top of The 100 is nigh, even probably the most important characters could be killed off, and I have been particularly frightened about Raven for weeks. Now, actress Lindsey Morgan has dropped some fascinating feedback about her character which might be undoubtedly value contemplating.
Lindsey Morgan directed the episode that can air on July 1, and he or she spoke with TVLine about Raven’s journey through the years of The 100:
She’s been by means of a lot, arguably among the worst issues on the present. She has failed, however she by no means totally misplaced her resilience. She has questioned, however she by no means totally misplaced her religion in love and in individuals and in herself. I really feel like she was additionally examined in each manner conceivable, however she by no means misplaced her coronary heart — and I don’t assume anybody would blame her if she had. I at all times held onto that for Raven. In the long run, it’s her saving grace.
Lindsey Morgan stated that Raven’s “saving grace” is her coronary heart, which she managed to not lose regardless of all the things she’s gone by means of over the previous seven seasons to this point. As someone who has had Raven fairly excessive on my demise prediction listing ever since she was overcome by guilt after having to decide that resulted in misplaced lives, I can see two attainable outcomes to Raven holding her coronary heart and having this “saving grace.”
On the one hand, a “saving grace” might fairly actually imply that Raven is saved from demise and remains to be alive by the top of the collection finale. She appeared to have a little bit of a breakthrough within the newest episode relating to her pair of lethal selections that resulted in a physique depend in double digits, when she and Clarke talked about residing with making these sorts of calls.
If Raven is on her strategy to emotional restoration from what she did to get the reactor fastened after which to avoid wasting Clarke and others from the Disciples on Sanctum, then she may not really feel so compelled to sacrifice herself, which was my biggest fear for her. Moreover, regardless of the double-digit physique depend and guilt she felt, Raven is hardly probably the most lethal character within the historical past of the collection, nor a type of quickest to volunteer for potential deadly missions if it may be helped.
Then again, Raven not dropping her coronary heart in addition to coming to get why Clarke has executed all of the issues that Raven discovered so horrible through the years might make her much more inclined to sacrifice herself, if she’s not important for another process at hand. She loves her mates and the household she constructed round her, and he or she understands what Clarke has executed to guard them now.
Regardless of the worry that saved her from going into the reactor to do the lethal welding herself, Raven’s coronary heart would possibly compel her to surrender her life, and “saving grace” may not actually imply her life will probably be saved and he or she’ll nonetheless be alive by the point the ultimate credit roll.
For now, Raven is alive and really a lot important due to her mastery of the helmet that has allowed Clarke and Co. to go on their rescue mission to try to discover Bellamy, Octavia, and Echo. With the quantity of tech that appears to be in play on Bardo, she’s undoubtedly someone who must be alive and in addition to attainable. So much could rely upon what their group finds after they arrive on Bardo, assuming that is the place they arrive after escaping the icy Nakara within the earlier episode.
There may be one individual we are able to in all probability be assured that they will not come throughout proper off the bat on Bardo: Bellamy. Though I nonetheless very a lot doubt that Bob Morley’s character is lifeless for good regardless of the explosion that seemingly vaporized him and satisfied Octavia and Echo that he is gone, my guesses are that he is both on the Bridge (presumably with Gaia and a few Disciples who received pulled there with them) or brainwashed to the purpose that he staged his “demise” to trick Octavia.
That doubtless means Bellamy will not simply be hanging round to be simply discovered at any time when Clarke, Raven, and the others really arrive on Bardo, assuming that they do! Discover out what occurs subsequent to Raven and the remainder with new episodes of The 100, airing Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on The CW. For extra of what you may watch now and within the not-too-distant future, remember to try our 2020 summer time TV premiere schedule.
