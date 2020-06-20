The 100 Season 7: What Happened To Bellamy And 6 More Questions After Episode 5

Spoilers forward for the fifth episode of The 100 Season 7, known as “Welcome to Bardo.”

The 100 lastly delivered solutions to some main questions on Octavia and the Anomaly which were lingering for the reason that center of Season 6, however “Welcome to Bardo” additionally added some new layers of thriller to the ultimate season. Whereas we do know now how lengthy Octavia was actually gone between when she bumped into the Anomaly after which got here again out once more final season in addition to how Hope got here to have a message embedded into her arm earlier than stabbing Octavia, we now have lots to think about whereas ready for what comes subsequent, not the least of which is whether or not the worst actually occurred to Bellamy.