The 100’s iconic stars return from the dead to say farewell to the drama

The 100 stars received collectively for a panel at [email protected] however it wasn’t the present forged who tweaked the feelings, moderately a particular assortment of farewell messages from forged members who’d been offed in earlier seasons.

The uncommon concept appears acceptable for a sequence with such a excessive body-count as The 100 had over seven seasons.

The 100 followers watched messages from Isaiah Washington (Jaha), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Lexa), Alessandro Juliani (Sinclair), Christopher Larkin (Monty), Eli Goree (Wells), Michael Seashore (Pike), Zach McGowan (Roan), and Paige Turco (Abby), who all shared their variations of The 100’s send-off, “Might we meet once more.”

Australian actress Debnam-Carey (pictured), whose shock exit occurred in season three, paid tribute to the followers of The 100. “We’ve all gone by loads with this present and I’m unhappy that it’s coming to an finish,” she mentioned “It was such a vastly vital a part of my life, and my profession, and a lot of that’s due to you guys. We couldn’t have finished this present with out you. You had been the most unimaginable followers and I really feel so honoured to be a part of a present that was spearheaded with the most extraordinary, passionate, loyal, loving followers.”

Washington mirrored on the post-apocalyptic state of affairs of The 100 and the way it chimed with current occasions: “It’s a beautiful factor to see what human beings can do, the laborious selections which have to be made to survive as humankind. I like to assume we had been forward of the curve in making a press release about how we are able to survive and transfer ahead. To do what we do greatest, to discover love, to discover the frequent floor, and to transfer ahead.”

To search out out what’s in retailer in season seven watch sequence stars Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne and Shelby Flannery (and watch the earlier forged of The 100 from 23:40):

Season seven of The 100 is but to display on E4, though it premiered on its US residence The CW in Might. The closing season options principal character Eliza Taylor reprising her function as Clarke Griffin, alongside fellow sequence regulars Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake and Morgan as Raven Reyes.

Debnam-Carey signed off: “And though the present is coming to an finish, we actually shared one thing so particular that it’s going to stay on for a really very long time… So sending a lot of love, keep protected and will we meet once more.”

