The 11 Best Movies To Stream On Starz Right Now

Kids Of Males (2006)

Earlier than he grew to become the multi-award director behind Gravity and Roma, Alfonso Cuaron made one in every of his best movies with 2006’s glorious dystopian drama, Kids Of Males. Centered round Clive Owen’s Theo Faron as he helps a pregnant refugee search freedom after widespread infertility leaves the world getting ready to collapse, this can be a gripping, impressively well-told and gorgeously made film that makes it clear why Cuaron would go on to win a number of awards. He is one in every of our finest-working filmmakers, and for my cash, Kids of Males stands as probably the greatest movies on his unimaginable resume.

