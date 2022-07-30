The 11 players of the Argentine national team who will start the season in new teams three months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar

Several players of the Argentine national team changed airs four months before the World Cup (Reuters)

The European summer transfer window became one of the busiest of recent times. The most important teams on the continent are still in full negotiations to consolidate a squad that can fight for the objectives that each institution proposes.

That, added to the personal intention of each footballer to get playing minutes to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup with more filming and at an excellent level, it will keep the market in constant movement until its closing, agreed for September 1.

In that context, several players of the Argentine national team changed airs. While some did it to find more time on the field, others did it to increase their competitive level.

Di María signed for Juventus (@Juventus Oficial)

Lionel Scaloni closely follows market movements with just over three months to go until the start of the World Cup. The coach from Rosario witnessed, for example, the signing of Angel Di Mariawho arrived as a free agent at the Juventus of Italy.

It is one of the most profitable negotiations for both the footballer and the squad albiceleste as El VideoAfter the end of his contract with the PSGwill compete at the highest level in Europe and will arrive with a lot of filming to occupy a key position in the selection.

At the same time, there was also the move of Paulo Dybalawho recently signed with the Roma of José Mourinho by not reaching an agreement in the contract negotiations with the bianconeri. in the Italian capital The jewel He will have the necessary minutes to seek to show the Argentine coach that he deserves to be on the list.

Dybala arrived at Rome

defenders Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez y Nahuel Molinawho already have a practically guaranteed place to travel to Qatar in November, were also protagonists in the transfer market when changing clubs.

The center back and left back left Ajax to join the Manchester United y el Lyonrespectively, while the former Boca Juniors left Udinese to sign for the Atletico Madridwhere he will share the playing field with Rodrigo De Paul and Ángel Correa.

As for the forwards, Julian Alvarez y Lucas Alario They are in full dispute for a position, since both were options for Scaloni to replace Lautaro Martinez as a spearhead.

The situation of the former River is the most interesting, since with his arrival at Manchester City He will be able to count on a great European touch when training under the orders of Pep Guardiola, but it will be necessary to see if they will give him the necessary minutes to arrive in top form. Alariomeanwhile, left Bayer Leverkusen to join the last champion of the Europa League, the Frankfurt.

Julián Álvarez arrived in England to play for Manchester City (Reuters)

Finally, it is necessary to mention the players who are one step away from changing clubs. The most striking case is that of Young Lo Celso. The man from Rosario, who is one of the fixtures in Scaloni’s squad, will not enter Antonio Conte’s plans at Tottenham and will have to think carefully about what his next step will be. The main candidate is Villarreal from Spain, where he already stood out.

Another of the fixtures in the starting eleven is Leandro Paredeswho forms a double five duo with De Paul in midfield albiceleste. The new PSG coach, Christophe Galtier, would also not have the former Boca Juniors and everything seems to indicate that his future would be with his friend Di María at Juventus.

Lastly, there are the cases of Agustin Marchesin y Gio Simeone, who also had minutes in the National Team and dream of being in Qatar. While the 34-year-old goalkeeper could leave Porto to sign for Almeria or the Celta of Spain, the 27-year-old striker could make the jump from Hellas Verona to Napoli.

