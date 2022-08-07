The 12 best Linux curiosities after more than 30 years of existence

The September 17, 1991 Linux saw the light, with a code that is written mostly in C. This is undoubtedly done in a kernel that has permeated general computing with more than 30 years old. Although, for many people, Linux is seen as something complicated or that it is only intended for computer “geeks”, but this is something totally false.





In this article we are going to collect the main curiosities that have derived from this kernel after 30 years of history. Many of them you may not know, and they make you see this one with very different eyes than you previously believed.

The curious facts that Linux has

Although it may seem incredible, Linux is not a complete operating system as Windows or Mac can be. In this case we are talking about a whole family of OS of the UNIX type of kernel code that they have in their Linux kernel.

Linux was originally created in 1991, by Linus Torvalds I was just a computer science student at the time. In the end, this project was launched with only 10,000 lines of code, which may seem really little, although it has evolved little by little until millions of lines have been written.

In relation to the latter, the creator only wrote 2% of this code . The rest has been the community that has joined later contributing their own distributions, which has finally formed Linux as we know it right now, being a software that has given many wings to programmers.

Currently there are many operating systems that are based on Linux beyond Android. But the truth is that many mobiles have systems adapted for them, such as Firefox OS, Ubuntu Mobile, Sailfish OS o Mobline.

Linux has always been very present in high performance computing. By this we refer specifically to the supercomputers in the world, since the vast majority have Linux installed in order to function. This is something that has been achieved thanks to how easy it is to administer, security or compatibility.

When we all think of Linux, it automatically comes to mind. a penguin that we relate to be the Linux logo, but the truth is that from the beginning it has tried to be the mascot and not its logo. This one is called Tux, and he beat many other animals like foxes, sharks, hawks… thanks to the fact that he was always in the mind of his creator.

It should be noted that although Linux is seen as an incomprehensible and little-used system, the truth is that it is present all around us. Without going any further, there are many the governments in their armies those who bet on Linux in their computer systems, such as the United States Department of Defense, the New York Stock Exchange and even the air control towers of major airports such as San Francisco.

As we said before, Linux is not an operating system as such, but Ubuntu is considered as such and is based on Linux. Currently this has become the most popular Linux-based OS in the world, with 20 million users and a market share of around 3%.