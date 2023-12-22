The 12 Best Love Stories You Can Watch Right Now:

Being with two other people. There are many people. What if there is a love triangle that preserves you on the edge of your seat? Please say yes. There have been love plots in movies since the days of silent movies.

There is a naive lover in all of us who wants to connect with others and find love. But as we get into stable relationships, this romantic spirit may occasionally fade, especially in men. Women, on the other hand, tend to hold on to their love of romance longer.

The word “chick flicks” comes from the fact that women tend to like love movies more than men do. Should we tell men they shouldn’t watch these movies, or should we tell them they should watch chick flicks like the ones Peter was in on Family Guy?

A lot of things go into it because everyone has a loving side to them. For that reason, we made this list to give everyone a bit of romantic fun through Netflix movies, so they can reignite their love.

Real-life love triangles as well as relationship problems can be stressful, so you should stay away from them at all costs. However, that doesn’t mean you are unable to be happy and watch some of the greatest love triangle movies to satisfy your strong desire for intricate love stories.

The Accidental Husband:

Patrick is ready to spend the remaining years of his existence alongside Sofia until she calls into Dr. Emma Lloyd’s radio show, where she talks about love. Emma tells Sofia to break up with Patrick, which makes him very angry, especially when he finds out that Emma is going to marry someone else.

Patrick wants to get back at Emma, so he lets his young friend Ajay hack into public databases and make a fake marriage record between him and Emma.

The Accidental Husband showcases one of the most intriguing love stories ever, a romance comedy that will have you laughing out loud and shedding a few tears. It’s not perfect, but people who watch it should have fun and laugh at some of the awkward conversation.

The Hating Game:

The Hating Game is based on a book by Sally Thorne of the same name. It’s about Lucy and Josh, whose publishing companies join and force them to work together. When a raise that could change their lives is on the line, the two competitors go head-to-head for the job with one condition whoever doesn’t get it has to quit.

As time goes on, emotions rise, but their desire for each other grows. Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell bring this classic enemies-to-lovers story to life. Fans of this type of story will love it.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover:

This Netflix movie is based on the famous book by D. H. Lawrence and was directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. Oscar winner David Magee wrote the screenplay.

In the movie, Emma Corrin as well as Jack O’Connell play the lead roles. The movie tells the story of Lady Chatterley’s life. She was born into financial and social standing but ends up married to a man she slowly stops loving.

Because she wants more, she starts a relationship with a gamekeeper on their English estate and finds needs and closeness she hadn’t imagined possible. When Lady Chatterley realizes that her whole being belongs to this man, she goes against the rules of her time to be satisfied with her true love.

Magee’s touching script takes on deeper ideas from Lawrence’s book, like how traumatized people are after the war and how industry is taking over. This movie trip is fascinating, emotionally charged, and all-encompassing, which is a lot like Lawrence’s other title for the book, Tenderness.

It tells a soft, moving tale of love that is more than just sexual. It also looks into the complicated nature of human desire as well as closeness.

Love Jones:

This love adventure about a writer as well as a photographer has held up well since it first came out in the late 1990s. Nia Long plays Nina, a young photographer whose fiancé breaks up with her at the beginning of the movie.

Lorenz Tate, who has a sweet smile and a low-key sense of bravado, writes a spoken-word piece for Nina right after meeting her at a Chicago hipster club. It does not work. It’s true that the stars as well as their roles work well together, but it’s also inevitable.

The Kissing Booth 2:

In The Kissing Booth 2, Elle is focused on her senior year now that Noah has gone to Harvard. When Elle meets Chloe, his friend, who often breaks rules, their relationship starts to fall apart.

Elle and Lee attempt to recruit Marco Peña, the new transfer student known as “Noah Flynn,” to join the kissers, but she embarrasses herself in front of the entire school on his first day.

There are sparks flying, and Elle has to make a choice. It may not be the choice you make. This show, which is based on Beth Reekles’s book The Kissing Booth, has one of the hottest love stories of the 2020s. Some people might not like it, but people who like cheesy, mindless romance should read it right away.

Safe Haven:

Katie, a woman, goes to a small beach town in North Carolina to get away from her troubled past. There, she meets Alex, who runs the neighborhood general store, is divorced, and has two young children.

As their relationship grows and she spends more time with Alex and his kids, things from her past start to come back to haunt her. Our favorite movie based on a famous book is this one by Nicholas Sparks. It has romance, drama, and even a little mystery.

The Perfect Find:

The book “The Perfect Find” by Tia Williams was the inspiration for the fun love comedy “The Perfect Find,” which was written by Leigh Davenport and directed by Numa Perrier. Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, D. B. Woodside, La La Anthony, and Gina Torres are just a few of the skilled actors in this Netflix movie.

In the story, Jenna’s life goes through a rough patch when she loses her job and has a public breakup. Jenna is ready to put her pride aside in order to get her fashion business back on track in New York City. She joins forces with Darcy, the powerful businessman, knowing that this is her only chance to clear her name.

But as she works to make a comeback, things take a strange turn when she starts to like Eric, her charming as well as much younger coworker who is also Darcy’s son. Jenna’s job is in danger, and she has to make a tough choice: should she risk everything for an illicit relationship?

And could she construct a future alongside Eric despite the age difference? The Perfect Find stars Aisha Hinds, D. B. Woodside, Janet Hubert, and Alani La La Anthony.

Numa Perrier directs The Perfect Find, while Leigh Davenport wrote the script. The film is made by a skilled group of people, which includes Glendon Palmer, Gabrielle Union, Jeff Morrone, Codie Elaine Oliver, and Tommy Oliver.

Juanita:

You might look for romance on the road to discover or change who you are. That’s exactly what the main character of this comedy does when she quits her home in Columbus, Ohio, for Butte, Montana, even though Juanita says it as “Butt” at first when she buys a bus ticket.

Even though it’s a cheap joke, Alfre Woodard makes it work. Blair Underwood is her dream guy. Adam Beach plays the First Nations man who owns a French diner and may be able to change her life.

Something Borrowed:

They don’t know what’s going to happen after Darcy throws Rachel a surprise birthday party. Rachel ends up having sex with her best friend’s fiancé after Darcy is safely home. She did this because she has had a crush on Dex for a long time.

Rachel goes back and forth between being a helpful friend and a sneaky operator as the days to Darcy as well as Dex’s wedding get closer. Something Borrowed ranks as one of the best movies of the summer because it shows friendships and relationships in a unique way.

Even though it’s not good to purposely hurt relationships, this movie makes it seem okay to side with the other woman. Even though the movie has a lot of flawed characters, people may still root for some of them.

P.S. I Love You:

Based on the book by Cecelia Ahern, P.S. I Love You tells the tale of Holly, played by Hilary Swank, whose husband Gerry dies of a brain tumor. She has cut herself off from her loved ones because she is so sad.

She gets a cake and a cassette tape, along with a recording from Gerry, for her 30th birthday. After this first message, she keeps getting letters and messages that he had planned for her before he died.

He did this to help her get over her grief and support her to keep living her life to the fullest, even though he is no longer with her. At times, it made me cry. Love and loss, as well as the beauty that comes with both, are shown in P.S. I Love You.

Persuasion:

The American period romance movie “Persuasion,” which came out in 2022, takes us to the world of Jane Austen’s famous 1817 book with the same name. Screenwriters Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow wrote beautiful scripts that bring this movie to life. Carrie Cracknell directed the movie.

Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Richard E. Grant, and Henry Golding are just a few of the great actors in this Netflix movie. The story takes place eight years later, shortly after Anne Elliot was persuaded to not get married to a beautiful guy from a poor background.

Eight years later, their paths meet again. When Anne Elliot’s snobbish family is having money problems, she comes out as an unusual woman with progressive ideas.

Anne is in a very tough spot when the handsome Frederick Wentworth comes back into her life after she had turned him down before. Will she select to let go of the past as well as start over, or might she listen to her heart’s whispers that say second chances are possible?

Loving:

Mildred Jeter and Richard Loving were caught in the middle of the night in 1958, just a few months after they got married. The authorities held, tried, and expelled them from their home state of Virginia.

What did they do wrong? The state had a rule against mixing sexes, and they had broken it. Their victory? They took the matter to the Supreme Court with the help of lawyers from the ACLU in 1967.

Loving v. Virginia got rid of rules that made it illegal for people of different races to get married. The hushed performances of Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga as the couple give the tale of love during segregation a lot of pain, power, and sometimes joy.