The 12 Best Movies About The Environment To Watch Right Now:

Videos, called documentaries, have the power to change the way we think about things and people. Some moving films can even make us want to change things in our own neighborhoods.

Talking about climate change could be stressful and make people anxious. Putting the issue into movies may help to reach more people and make them more aware of a problem that they might not be interested in finding out about otherwise.

When I heard the incredible tale of how the movie “The 11th Hour” helped save an old jungle, I understood how powerful movies can be as political tools as well as cultural forces. Some people will not agree with the choice or the order. As always, feel free to disagree with me and share your own ideas and ranks in the area below.

8 Billion Angels:

“Would we rather live in a world with fewer people or more people?” What does director Victor Velle want us to think about in this 2019 film about world overpopulation? The documentary looks at how the growing number of people on Earth 80 million more each year makes it harder for nature to provide the resources that people need.

8 Billion Angels demonstrates how our environmental disasters, overconsumption, and population growth are interconnected and unsustainable. It also suggests ways to make the world a better place for everyone, like giving girls and women access to global education.

Don’t Look Up:

Leonardo DiCarpio stars in Don’t Look Up, which is the first movie on our list of the greatest movies about climate change. The Netflix movie that broke all kinds of records is about a science teacher and his younger student who find a comet that is coming fast toward Earth and is likely to destroy it.

They need to work together to show the government and the people that there is a dire danger to humanity and that it could have terrible results.

Of course, the job is harder than they think when nobody pays attention to them. The team has a hard time getting through the chaos of social networks, the failure of politicians, and the lack of media coverage.

The comet coming closer to Earth is, in fact, a confusing metaphor for climate change as well as its terrible effects. Also, the movie is a stark warning that lawmakers are not doing nearly enough to save the Earth. If they don’t move quickly, it could be too late.

Koyaanisqatsi:

This movie was a vast, silent study of the Hopi phrase Koyaanisqatsi, which means “life out of balance.” Godfrey Reggio directed the film, with music composed by Philip Glass.

Stunning images of nature are superimposed on top of the busy comings and goings of a modern megacity. The movie is almost like a Buddhist reflection on the world around us, both what we find and what we make. It’s annoying at first, but it’s great once you’ve gotten into the zone.

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet:

David Attenborough’s “witness statement” on the environment, A Life on Our Planet, demonstrates how humans have altered the Earth and outlines the necessary steps to rectify it.

Sidney Attenborough, who has been watching Earth for 60 years, talks about what he thinks the future holds for it in the program. It gets better… It’s not pretty. He tells us that the earth is dying. In fact, we are now at a point where global warming is going to get worse.

There is still some hope. Attenborough tells us what we are able to do to save the Earth. This means stopping destruction, bringing the world’s population back to a stable level, and switching to green energy.

Attenborough additionally demonstrates how some countries have already started to take action to stop the climate problem. For example, Costa Rica has stopped cutting down trees, Palau has made fishing more regulated, and the Netherlands has made better use of land.

Princess Mononoke:

Princess Mononoke, a Japanese film that came out 25 years ago, is still one of the most loved and important movies regarding climate change.

The main character, Ashitaka, is on a quest to find a way to break a curse from a demon. Along the way, he gets caught in the midst of a war between the jungle gods and Tatara, a mining town.

The intense political cartoon shows what happens when people destroy nature and can’t get along with each other. It sends a strong message that, unfortunately, is still very important today.

An Inconvenient Truth:

In terms of what people say, this movie was either the most important or the worst for the environmental cause. In clear language, it made the scientific case for global warming, but it seemed to split the country on the issue.

Even so, it’s hard to imagine what the effort to protect the climate would be like without Al Gore. It also made history by showing that even a dull PowerPoint slideshow could bring in $50 million, which made funding for documentaries possible.

Kiss The Ground:

Joshua Tickell as well as Rebecca Harrell Tickell talk about how dirt can help fight climate change in this video by Woody Harrelson.

Soil can store carbon, which lessens the effects of climate gases. Kiss the Ground says that we may fully fix Earth’s temperature, repair ecosystems, and make healthy food systems by creating new soil and making the old soil better.

This video brings together scientists, environmentalists, and famous people to try to start a campaign that will save our world for good.

The Day The Earth Stood Still:

Next on our list will be a remake of the 1951 classic science fiction film regarding a human-like alien visitor and his giant robot partner who land on Earth. The alien says his name is Klaatu and that he has come to save Earth.

Despite considering him a threat, Dr. Helen Benson, who was summoned to a US military base, decides to assist him in escaping. But once she finds out that he wants to wipe out all people on Earth,.

Why? Because of what people do and how the world is changing, In the 21st century version, humans are damaging the Earth’s environment, and aliens have arrived to rescue all species except humans.

The movie does a great job at shedding light on the damage humanity has done and continues to do while giving an urgent warning of what the future holds for us.

The Day After Tomorrow:

Along with Al Gore’s climate video, this movie is the perfect companion piece. It shows how the rapid melting of the Arctic causes chaos in New York City.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the ultimate “what-if” story, which makes you think about a lot of important things: What would you do? Where would you go? What are you willing to lose?

Cowspiracy:

This 2014 documentary by Kip Andersen as well as Keegan Kuhn shines a light on the farming business. Shocking facts reveal that cattle farming is one of the most detrimental industries for the earth.

And a big cause of problems like climate change, pollution, rising sea levels, and the loss of species. This video presents the true, albeit sad, facts. Without a change in animal usage and in the animal farming industry, individual efforts to curb climate change won’t move the needle.

Before The Flood:

One of the greatest climate change movies was Before the Flood, a partnership between Star as well as Earth Alliance co-founder Leonardo DiCaprio and National Geographic.

Taking viewers around the globe, the documentary features emotional stories of how different parties are affected by climate change through pollution, rising sea levels, and other human activities.

The documentary calls for world leaders to stand up for a more sustainable future and gives viewers solutions they can adopt into their lives, from lowering their meat intake to voting for leaders who are committed to positive environmental change.

Eating Our Way To Extinction:

Next up is a documentary executive directed by Academy Award-winning actor Kate Winslet. This educational movie explores how the global food business is hastening climate change through a number of harmful practices.

Through covert video and the story of Indigenous peoples, Eating Our Way to Extinction will surely change your view of food as well as help you understand how modern agriculture is compromising food security.

My Octopus Teacher:

Released within 2020, this documentary’s goal is not science studies or climate answers. Instead, it demonstrates the beautifully linked connection between humans and nature.

The Academy Award-winning documentary from directors Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed shows the close friendship between cameraman Craig Foster and an octopus in a South African kelp forest.

Foster learns so much regarding life from this unusual bond, including humility as well as the beauty within ends. My Octopus teacher demonstrates that we can learn as well as grow through getting closer to nature.

2040:

If you are on the hunt for something less grim yet still hopeful, 2040 is a surprisingly cheerful pick. Rather than focusing on the severity of problems, the solution-oriented documentary shows the story of an Australian dad who believes in what life could be like for his four-year-old daughter in the future.

Much of the feature is dedicated to demonstrating technological breakthroughs and innovative ways to tackle the challenges of warming temperatures from renewable energy sources such as rooftop solar and regenerative agricultural practices, as well as the versatile use of seaweed to fight the looming problem of food insecurity.

Wall-E:

Wall-E is amazing, creative, funny, and sad. Walt Disney painted an enjoyable picture of an apocalyptic future ruled by endless landscapes of garbage and devoid of life.

Despite the reality that Pixar downplayed the environmental message within the media, it is clear that the last robot on earth, though quiet, does indeed have a message.