The 12 Best Stand-up Comedy Specials To Stream On Amazon Prime Right Now

Are you somebody who’s in want of a superb snicker in the meanwhile? Do you could have a subscription to Amazon Prime? Are you, by any likelihood, a fan of Jim Gaffigan? You probably have answered sure to any of those questions, you might be in luck as a result of Amazon Prime has greater than sufficient stand-up comedy specials obtainable to stream proper now.
From lesser-known cult stage skills like Christopher Titus to hilarious family names together with Marc Maron, Amazon Prime has nearly too many nice specials from the funniest individuals in stand-up to select from. It’s really a bit overwhelming the extra you consider it, by no means understanding in case you ought to keep on with the classics however danger taking part in it too protected, or attempt somebody new who could or could not match up together with your private model of comedy. Nicely, thankfully, that’s the place I are available.
To save your hand from carpal tunnel because of an over-excess of scrolling, I’ve taken it upon myself to slim down your selections to the next 12 greatest stand-up comedy specials from the most effective stand-up comedians within the enterprise that I may discover on Amazon Prime. Hopefully these stand-up comedy specials hit the spot for you.
The Unique Kings Of Comedy (2000)
Acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee directs this spectacular showcase that includes not only one, however 4 of essentially the most trusted superstars of stand-up offering their commentary on quite a lot of matters. D.L. Hughley imagines life with the flexibility to show water into wine, Cedric The Entertainer riffs on Invoice Clinton, the late, nice Bernie Mac breaks down the common functions of a sure curse phrase, and Steve Harvey turns his set right into a clean R&B present full with undergarments thrown onto the stage. Twenty years later, The Unique Kings of Comedy stays a royally enjoyable time. Stream it right here.
Lewis Black: Black On Broadway (2004)
One of the vital impressionable correspondents within the historical past of Comedy Central’s satirical information program The Each day Present‘s is Lewis Black. The comic is a grasp of channeling his incendiary frustration with the world into comedic gold, which is what earned him the function of “Anger” in Pixar’s 2015 exploration of human emotion, Inside Out. Followers of Black usually cite a few of his greatest work as this particular, which initially aired on HBO, that sees him carry one more prolonged rant, on all the things from greed for Martha Stewart, to Broadway. Stream it right here.
Jeff Dunham: Arguing With Myself (2006)
By no means has the artwork of ventriloquism ever been almost as cool as when Jeff Dunham gave it a much-needed edge, turning himself into some of the profitable males to stay his hand inside a puppet. In his very first comedy particular, the extremely gifted, internationally famend performer entertains a Santa Ana, California, viewers by participating in lots of a conversational battle together with his pint-sized associates: the aged curmudgeon Walter, Southern fried Bubba J, pimpin’ Candy Daddy Dee, overly energetic creature of unknown origin Peanut, and a jalapeño on a stick named José. Stream it right here.
George Carlin… It’s Unhealthy For Ya (2008)
A heartbreaking void was left on this planet of comedy when one among its most influential voices, George Carlin, handed away because of a coronary heart assault at 71 in 2008. Thankfully, the comic was in a position to deal with his followers with one final present for HBO that very same yr. The Emmy-nominated particular sees the star of the primary two Invoice & Ted motion pictures, by which he performed the time-traveling Rufus, make extra of his signature unapologetic observations on dying, politics, and all the things that he believes is inflicting the state of humanity to crumble at that given level in historical past. Stream it right here.
Robin Williams: Weapons Of Self Destruction (2009)
One more comedic genius taken away too quickly is Robin Williams, whom you could higher affiliate together with his function because the voice of the Genie in 1992’s Aladdin, his Academy Award-winning dramatic flip in Good Will Searching, or his efficiency as an eccentric extraterrestrial on the sitcom Mork & Mindy than his stand-up historical past. For his first comedy particular since 2002’s Dwell on Broadway, the beloved, late comic places his quick-witted, high-energy, improvisational spin on all the things from intercourse, politics, and the state well being care, for which he has a private connection to given his coronary heart surgical procedure not lengthy earlier than filming this particular. Steam it right here.
Colin & Brad: Two Man Group (2011)
Talking of improvisation, two of the best performers recognized to trendy audiences for making stuff up onstage are Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood. After showing on the hit reside improv comedy sequence Whose Line Is It Anyway? for years, the pair determined to go on tour collectively as a “two-man group.” Of their first particular collectively, Mochrie and Sherwood use prompts from the viewers to take part in efficiency challenges that vary from intelligent and lighthearted to harmful and anxiety-inducing, notably once they stroll blindfolded throughout a stage suffering from reside mouse traps. Stream it right here.
Marc Maron: Thinky Ache (2013)
After hitting it massive together with his chart-topping interview podcast, WTF, Marc Maron determined to return to his stand-up roots with this particular. It’s as much as you, nonetheless, to resolve if his anxious reluctance to do the present within the first place is warranted. In Thinky Ache, the then 50-year-old future star of Netflix’s award-winning sequence GLOW and some scenes in Todd Phillips’ Joker displays on his personal self-loathing tendencies, his relentless neuroses, and presents assortment of attention-grabbing auto-biographical anecdotes, comparable to a quest to rediscover the music of his youth. Stream it right here.
Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend (2013)
In 2019, gifted humorist Mike Birbiglia (whom you would possibly acknowledge from Orange is the New Black) launched The New One, a Netflix authentic particular by which he particulars essentially the most essential moments main as much as and following the beginning of his first little one. This 2013 one-man present may appropriately be thought of the an unofficial prequel to that particular. My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend is the award-winning filmmaker and comic’s emotional recount of essentially the most hilariously awkward moments in his romantic life that modified him from a loveless skeptic to the loving husband he by no means anticipated to be. Stream it right here.
Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (2013)
It could possibly really pay to be a bit unprofessional while you inform jokes for a residing, as Ron White goes to nice lengths to show on this 80-minute particular. As soon as once more accompanied onstage together with his trusty scotch and cigars, the Blue Collar Comedy Tour veteran, who additionally goes by “Tater Salad,” tells a Texas viewers one more assortment of anecdotes that will not be the identical with out his impeccable comedic timing. On the opposite hand, his story about partying on his buddy Dr. Phil McGraw’s yacht is fairly wild by itself. Stream it right here.
Christopher Titus: Amerigeddon (2019)
For one among his newer one-man reveals, Christopher Titus took himself out of the highlight and used his distinctive model of tragicomedy to dissect an arguably extra broken topic of curiosity: the US. Wherever you could swing on the political spectrum, no want to fret as a result of nobody is protected both means from his blistering satirical commentary in an try to unite America via the therapeutic energy of laughter. Plus, in case you take pleasure in watching this program on Amazon Prime, the comic has been releasing a few of his extra standard specials of the previous on YouTube at no cost. Stream it right here.
Jim Gaffigan: High quality Time (2019)
Jim Gaffigan has made a reputation for himself, not just for his pale complexion, however as a comic who can spurt out intelligent, relatable, societal commentary with out counting on filth or foul language. He makes certain his seventh comedy particular, an authentic for Amazon Prime, lives as much as its title with extra witty takes on new matters, such when it’s applicable to deceive your youngsters, the idea of canine birthdays, and his personal expertise working in (however, admittedly, not ending) the New York Marathon. Stream it right here.
Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story (2019)
There comes a time in nearly each comic’s life once they should contemplate when they need to apologize for a joke. Nevertheless, when Kathy Griffin was confronted with such a second (and one that may actually reside on infamy), she took it as a chance to advertise free speech. On this mixture of documentary and stand-up footage financed by Griffin herself, the comic recollects what actually is a hell of a narrative about how one controversial video left her profession, her sanity, and her life threatened. Stream it right here.
