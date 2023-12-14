The 12 Finest Zombie Movies Of The 21st Century:

Zombie movies have been a regular part of the horror genre all over the world ever since George A. Romero’s groundbreaking 1968 film “Night of the Living Dead” came out.

It’s because these creatures are so easy to put into a wide range of movies that they keep showing up. Zombies can live in a lot of different types of stories and can also represent a lot of different problems that people face in real life.

This helps keep these zombie-like creatures alive in movies forever. Besides that, zombies are just plain fun to watch in movies because they look so freaking scary.

People get flesh and blood but don’t keep it. Civilization crumbles but remains unreconstructed. If zombies don’t work well as practical allegories for anything, it’s because they don’t follow a hierarchy, which makes them truly terrifying.

Before 2004, when the great movies Shaun of the Dead and Dawn of the Dead came out, zombies were almost never seen in the media. Dawn of the Dead did a lot to bring “fast” zombies to a new generation of moviegoers.

The Dead Don’t Die:

If you only looked at the cast, which includes the great Bill Murray and Adam Driver, you’d think that The Dead Don’t Die would be much higher on the list. Even though it has some funny parts, it might be too strange for its own good.

Aside from having trouble with its pace as well as tone, The Dead Don’t Die has some odd, rambling parts that make it a missed chance as a whole. Still, if you want Bill Murray and zombies, this is a good alternative to the obvious one we’ll talk about much later.

Days Later:

Before directing “Slumdog Millionaire,” which won an Oscar, Danny Boyle was in charge of a number of well-reviewed strange British films, such as “Trainspotting” and “Shallow Grave.”

But the man really caught our attention with “28 Days Later” in 2002. This movie did a great job of telling a zombie story by beginning with a man waking up from a sleepless 28 days into the zombie apocalypse.

The main character and the viewer are both thrown into a world that has been turned upside down and is full of relentless zombies and greedy humans who can be even worse than them.

Boyle would go on to direct somber tales like “Steve Jobs,” but alongside “28 Days Later,” he showed that he could make brutally scary movies that happen very quickly. Boyle never forgot the little things that make the greatest zombie movies work, even when he was dealing with monsters that moved quickly and scared people.

This is especially clear in the photography, which avoids a wide view in favor of catching the story in a way that is as dirty as the world the characters live in after the end of the world.

Boyle is great at working with actors, and “28 Days Later” has some great lead performances from people like Cillian Murphy who keep the movie grounded in a very real place. No matter how many great movies Boyle has directed, “28 Days Later” is still one of his best works and an important zombie movie for the 21st century.

Night Of The Comet:

When Earth passes through the tail of a comet last seen around the time the dinosaurs died out, most people are quickly transformed into colored piles of dust, resembling the plot of a typical drive-in movie.

On the other hand, writer-director Thom Eberhardt chooses a couple of pretty empty valley girls, a tomboyish arcade addict named Reggie as well as her blond cheerleader sister, Sam, along with a Mexican truck driver named Hector, to play the last few people left alive.

The movie goes back and forth between making fun of the main characters’ shallow thinking, like in the Dawn of the Dead-related shopping spree, and treating them seriously as in charge of their own lives.

Fortunately, their tough old man instructed them on how to shoot an Uzi like crazy while still looking adorable. It also helps that Eberhardt adds little touches of humor to his crazy idea, like the cheeky movie buff who shows up in early scenes and keeps the movie going all night. Wilkins, Budd

Overlord:

The zombie theme was on its last legs by 2018. It looked like the good times were over, and The Walking Dead was living up to its name more and more each day.

Overlord, a sexy movie made by J.J. Abrams, is about to make its entrance. Overlord aims to emulate the style of past silly trash movies, such as Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror.

It’s about a paratrooping squad that finds out the Nazis are making zombie-like animals to make their army invincible. Everyone agrees that it’s silly and a lot of fun.

Dead Rising: Watchtower:

If you like zombie games, Dead Rising ranks as one of the best ones, so it should be easy to adapt to the big screen. There you have it. Just make Dawn of the Dead a lot less scary and a little silly.

It’s too bad that Watchtower attempts to be less clear and ends up being a bit too general. In the major part, played by Jesse Metcalfe, who is fairly bland as a guy named Chase Carter, who isn’t Frank West, However, despite the missed opportunity to find a clear winner, there are still enjoyable kills and action sequences.

Shaun Of The Dead:

Edgar Wright worked on his second full-length movie with Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and other known creative partners on a zombie movie, which was a subject they didn’t have much practice with.

Taking the monsters from “Night of the Living Dead” and making them funny wasn’t a completely new idea, but “Shaun of the Dead” brought the idea to life in many ways. Wright’s active direction was the most important of these. It had been there from the beginning of his work.

The fast-paced action that made the funniest parts of the movie were a big change for comedies at the time, and it also gave the movie a unique feel compared to other zombie-themed comedies.

In the same way, Pegg and Frost’s characters’ dedication to a realistic friendship stood out in a genre where the worst movies tended to treat people like throwaway weapons.

Additionally, it was just hilarious; every line in that movie gets funnier as you watch it again and again. Because of these and other qualities, “Shaun of the Dead” became a comic classic that does a lot of great things at once.

“Shaun” not only started the “Cornetto Trilogy,” but it also made Wright a famous director and raised the bar for zombie comedies. Not bad for someone who was pretty much brand new to making movies.

The Living Dead Girl:

In The Living Dead Girl, the dark mood that runs through much of Jean Rollin’s other work crashes into the relentless march of technology.

The movie begins with a picture of a beautiful landscape marred by the evils of civilization. There are rolling hills with concertina-topped fences cutting them up, and we can see smoke stacks in the distance.

When some shady movers put barrels of chemical waste within the family vault under the crumbling Valmont house, the drums suddenly leaked, bringing Catherine Valmont’s body back to life.

Even though she kills both helpless and not-so-helpless people, it’s clear that Rollin sees the beautiful Catherine, with her flowing blonde hair and white funeral flowers that stick to her skin, as an innocent zombie lost in a world she can’t understand.

When Catherine’s childhood friend Hélène gives up everything for her blood sister, the movie reaches a Grand Guignol-level of gore.

It’s a truly amazing scene, tinged with sadness and loaded with a fierce honesty that shines through in Blanchard’s wildly unpredictable performance. This movie is one of Rollin’s best and scariest because it goes from a bloody comedy to Jacobean sadness quite quickly.

28 Weeks Later:

A lot of people don’t like 28 Weeks Later, the long-awaited and highly expected follow-up to 28 Days Later. It has a lot of story holes and stupid character choices.

That being said, zombie fans really like it, as shown by its 7.0/10 rating on IMDb and 78 scores on Metacritic. 28 Weeks Later continues to be a great zombie movie, even though the story has some problems.

It has a lot of action and blood, and stars like Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Imogen Poots, and Harold Perrineau are in it.

What We Become:

A lot of people say that Scandinavian horror movies are too dark, and What We Become is nothing different. When telling a tale of a family whose neighborhood is overrun by zombies, it’s not exactly a “chirpy” time.

What We Become builds drama as the family tries to figure out what’s going on around them, but it may move too slowly for its own good. If you don’t mind stories about zombies, stick with this one. You might be happily surprised.

Warm Bodies:

After “Twilight” made vampire stories very popular, someone had to do the same thing with zombies, which are a common theme in horror movies made more popular with teens. With 2013’s “Warm Bodies,” this story came true. Many people thought it would be just another “Twilight” copy, but they were wrong.

Jonathan Levine directed “Warm Bodies,” and he gave the movie a sweeter tone than anyone could have imagined. Due to its clear setting in a zombie-filled world after the end of the world, “Warm Bodies” worked exceptionally well.

“Warm Bodies” doesn’t try to show “grounded” images of what zombies might look and act like. Instead, it enjoys its strange take on classic zombies that eat brains, move slowly, and can barely speak.

This makes for a lot of funny moments and some unexpectedly touching ones when one of these animals falls deeply in love with a human woman. Plus, the way it handles the main story is sincere, which is a nice touch. The movie wants you to care about the connection between a zombie and a person, not just laugh at it.

Nicholas Hoult gives a totally dedicated lead performance that makes it clear that the people who worked on “Warm Bodies” really care about this story. They also give us an unusual romantic movie. “Warm Bodies” isn’t just a copy of “Twilight.” It’s the kind of creative movie that other movies try to copy.

They Came Back:

They Came Back is a great example of psychological horror, and unlike The Sixth Sense by M. Night Shyamalan, which is also a moody freak-out, Robin Campillo’s idea that the dead and the living share the same place isn’t based on a cheap attack on faith.

Campillo is more honest than Shyamalan, so it’s pretty clear that the living dead within his movie are probably just symbols. He also seems ready to explore the moral void that arises when these two worlds collide.

Although the fear that the walking dead in the movie could become violent at any time is completely unfounded, the writer-director utilizes this anxiety to depict how the living are trapped in feelings of loss, disconnection, and depression.

It’s amazing how far the movie can go on its unique and interesting premise, even though it’s not too much of a stretch for its director. Campillo co-wrote Laurent Cantet’s amazing Time Out, which is a different kind of zombie movie about how too much work can kill you, and They Came Back is almost as impressive in how it deals with the existential relationship between the physical as well as non-physical worlds.

World War Z:

A lot of people don’t like World War Z either. There are several points of view that are critical in this case. A lot of people hate that it’s nothing like Max Brooks’s book with the same name. Some people hate the mild violence.

But, once more, it’s clear that people like the movie too. It got mostly good reviews from reviewers and has a strong 7.0/10 rating on IMDb. Most fans praised the skillful execution of the action scenes and Brad Pitt’s portrayal of Gerry Lane. It’s not at all like the World War Z we were hoping for, but it’s still a good zombie movie on its own.