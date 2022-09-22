The 12 most watched titles in the last week on Netflix

The 4 most watched productions on Netflix around the world, from September 5 to 11, 2022. (Netflix)

In Infobae We know that you want to be informed about the most popular streaming and cinema productions. So, for this occasion we bring you the 12 most watched titles around the world, according to their classifications, which are 4 categories: English-speaking movies, non-English-speaking movies, English-speaking TV and non-English-speaking TV. .

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Each category contains 10 titles in its ranking, but for this section we show you the first 3 of each. So upgrade and enjoy!

#1: End of the road

Story set in New Mexico, centering on a recently widowed and unemployed woman named Brenda who moves to the New Mexico desert with her two children and her brother, Reggie, to start a new life. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when after witnessing a murder, they are attacked by those responsible for said crime. It premiered on September 9, 2022.

End Of The Road is an intriguing family drama starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris. (Netflix)

#2: Romance in Verona

It tells of a young woman taking a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to discover that the villa she booked was double booked and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical Brit. Premiered on September 1, 2022.

Romantic comedy starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper. (Netflix)



#3: I was here

In English titled as I Came By, is a British crime-ridden thriller centered on a tagger targeting the homes of the elite, who uncovers a twisted secret in a hidden basement and unleashes events that endanger those he loves. It premiered on August 31, 2022.

A young graffiti artist vandalizes the homes of London’s elite to capture his art. But when he discovers a judge’s dark secret, he embarks on a journey that endangers his inner circle. (Netflix)



#1: Breathless

“Roxana Aubrey decides to quit her studies and escape her life in Paris to take a freediving course in the south of France. She quickly finds herself drawn into a destructive relationship with her instructor.” Inspired by real life story about a well-known French freediver. It premiered on September 9, 2022.

In this stunning romantic drama, a prodigiously talented freediver enters into a destructive love affair with her trainer. (Netflix)

#2: Adult Love

adult love is a Danish production that tells about the fine line between love and hate, which can turn deadly when a woman discovers her husband’s affair, where both go to extreme measures to get what they want. It arrived on Netflix on August 26, 2022.

: A couple seems to be living a perfect life after their son is declared healed from a prolonged illness. (Privilege)

#3: Neighbors

Brazilian fantasy comedy that recounts the life experiences of a married couple, who, after their husband named Walter suffered a nervous breakdown, decided to change the city for the countryside. But her desire for a quiet life is frustrated by her noisy new neighbors. Available from September 1, 2022.

After suffering a nervous breakdown, Walter changes the city for the countryside thinking that his life would be peace and love, but life shows him something else. (Netflix)

#1: Cobra Kai-T5

“After the shocking end of the All Valley tournament, Terry Silver begins to expand the empire of Cobra Kai so that his “merciless” karate style is the only one left standing. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence away from martial arts to dedicate himself to repairing the damage he caused, Daniel LaRusso will have to resort to a friendship from the past, ”says the official synopsis of the new chapters. The fifth season premiered on September 9.

New season of this series based on the Karate Kid movies. (Netflix)

#2: Devil in Ohio

Canadian production focused on the horrible experiences of a psychiatrist, who welcomes a mysterious fugitive from a sect into her home. But because of it, her world is turned upside down when she finds that the girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart. It arrived on the streaming service on September 2.

The world of a hospital psychiatrist sheltering a mysterious cult fugitive is turned upside down when the arrival of a strange girl threatens to tear his own family apart. (Netflix)



#3: The Imperfects -T1

After a genetic experiment turns them into monsters, three 20-somethings join forces to hunt down the scientist responsible for their transformation and force him to make them human again. It premiered on September 8.

Canadian production starring Mark Chow, Jovanka Vuckovic and Director X. (Netflix)

#1: Woo, an extraordinary lawyer

South Korean series centered on a young woman named Woo Young Woo, a young lawyer with Asperger syndrome. She boasts of having a high IQ, an impressive memory and a very creative thought process, but she struggles with everyday interactions, especially in her new job at a renowned law firm where the world is even fiercer for people like her. Available on Netflix from July 13.

Brilliant attorney Woo Young-woo faces challenges in the courtroom and beyond as both a rookie at a major law firm and a woman on the autism spectrum. (Netflix)

#2: Diary of a Gigolo

Co-produced romantic drama between Mexico and Argentina, which revolves around male prostitution, which narrates the life of an attractive man named Emanuel. His story tells that he grew up in poverty, but his destiny changes when Minou helps him become a coveted escort. Ana, one of his clients, asks him to seduce her daughter, Julia, and he falls in love with her. Jealous, Ana threatens to reveal the whole truth about the plan. It arrived on Netflix on September 7.

A gigolo’s life begins to unravel when he gets involved in a client’s family affairs and breaks the golden rule of his profession: don’t fall in love. (Netflix)

#3: Where there was fire

where there was fire is a Mexican story of love and mystery that takes place in a fire station. It premiered on August 17, 2022.

Clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a firehouse, where he joins in search of answers, only to find romance, family…and danger. (Netflix)

KEEP READING:

“Andor” follows the path of “Rogue One” and expands the “Star Wars” galaxy with its own rhythm

“Johnny vs. Amber: the last trial” premiered on HBO Max and with more information about the media legal battle

All the details of “Diario de un gigolo”, the series with Argentine production that triumphs on Netflix