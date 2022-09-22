The 12 most watched titles in the last week on Netflix

In Infobae We know that you want to be informed about the most popular streaming and cinema productions. So, for this occasion we bring you the 12 most watched titles around the world, according to their classifications, which are 4 categories: English-speaking movies, non-English-speaking movies, English-speaking TV and non-English-speaking TV. .
#1: End of the road
Story set in New Mexico, centering on a recently widowed and unemployed woman named Brenda who moves to the New Mexico desert with her two children and her brother, Reggie, to start a new life. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when after witnessing a murder, they are attacked by those responsible for said crime. It premiered on September 9, 2022.
#2: Romance in Verona
It tells of a young woman taking a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to discover that the villa she booked was double booked and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical Brit. Premiered on September 1, 2022.
#3: I was here
In English titled as I Came By, is a British crime-ridden thriller centered on a tagger targeting the homes of the elite, who uncovers a twisted secret in a hidden basement and unleashes events that endanger those he loves. It premiered on August 31, 2022.
#1: Breathless
“Roxana Aubrey decides to quit her studies and escape her life in Paris to take a freediving course in the south of France. She quickly finds herself drawn into a destructive relationship with her instructor.” Inspired by real life story about a well-known French freediver. It premiered on September 9, 2022.
#2: Adult Love
adult love is a Danish production that tells about the fine line between love and hate, which can turn deadly when a woman discovers her husband’s affair, where both go to extreme measures to get what they want. It arrived on Netflix on August 26, 2022.
#3: Neighbors
Brazilian fantasy comedy that recounts the life experiences of a married couple, who, after their husband named Walter suffered a nervous breakdown, decided to change the city for the countryside. But her desire for a quiet life is frustrated by her noisy new neighbors. Available from September 1, 2022.
#1: Cobra Kai-T5
“After the shocking end of the All Valley tournament, Terry Silver begins to expand the empire of Cobra Kai so that his “merciless” karate style is the only one left standing. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence away from martial arts to dedicate himself to repairing the damage he caused, Daniel LaRusso will have to resort to a friendship from the past, ”says the official synopsis of the new chapters. The fifth season premiered on September 9.
#2: Devil in Ohio
Canadian production focused on the horrible experiences of a psychiatrist, who welcomes a mysterious fugitive from a sect into her home. But because of it, her world is turned upside down when she finds that the girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart. It arrived on the streaming service on September 2.
#3: The Imperfects -T1
After a genetic experiment turns them into monsters, three 20-somethings join forces to hunt down the scientist responsible for their transformation and force him to make them human again. It premiered on September 8.
#1: Woo, an extraordinary lawyer
South Korean series centered on a young woman named Woo Young Woo, a young lawyer with Asperger syndrome. She boasts of having a high IQ, an impressive memory and a very creative thought process, but she struggles with everyday interactions, especially in her new job at a renowned law firm where the world is even fiercer for people like her. Available on Netflix from July 13.
#2: Diary of a Gigolo
Co-produced romantic drama between Mexico and Argentina, which revolves around male prostitution, which narrates the life of an attractive man named Emanuel. His story tells that he grew up in poverty, but his destiny changes when Minou helps him become a coveted escort. Ana, one of his clients, asks him to seduce her daughter, Julia, and he falls in love with her. Jealous, Ana threatens to reveal the whole truth about the plan. It arrived on Netflix on September 7.
#3: Where there was fire
where there was fire is a Mexican story of love and mystery that takes place in a fire station. It premiered on August 17, 2022.
