The 12 US cities where properties are more expensive

city ​​of miami

RealtyHop is a company dedicated to working with real estate data. According to the analysis of its experts, despite the fact that the real estate market is beginning to cool down, buying a home in some of the main cities of the country is still very difficult. In 42 of the 100 cities included in the study, the average American would have to spend at least 40 percent of their income to buy a home (i.e. to pay the mortgage and property taxes).

To calculate how affordable it is to buy a home, analysts took into account the value of the property and compared it to the average income of a family, adding mortgage expenses and local property taxes. The calculation was made on the most common mortgages in the country, which are 30 years, with a 20% down payment and 5.5 percent interest. With these data in mind, The 12 least affordable cities in the country are as follows:

Los Angeles, in California

Miamiwas in first place, where the median family income is $44,581 a year and the median home price is $610,000. Experts indicate that in any case this may be an erroneous calculation, since particularly in the city of Miami the average value of properties was updated but not that of income.

In the last two years, the city added thousands of new jobs at a value much higher than what it used to be paid, making it the city with the highest salary growth in the country. That $44,000 annual income may be an outdated figure, but it is the latest official. If this income is considered, in Miami a family would need to invest 87% of their income in buying a house (something that again sets off red alarms, because if that were the case, houses would not be sold in the city and the real estate market Miami estate remains among the busiest in the country).

Manhattan, New York City

Second appears The Angels, in California, where the median income is $69,965 a year, and the median home value is $975,000. Considering these numbers, 85.34% of income must be invested to pay for a homesomething that neither sounds logical nor feasible.

Third place goes to New Yorkwith a average income of $68,129 a year, and the average cost of a home is $925,000. The percentage needed to pay for housing is 82.47 percent. In the same area, it is followed by the city of Newark, in New Jersey, where the median income is nearly $39,000 a year and the median home value is $385,000. A) Yes, the percentage would be 77.52% of the income to buy a house.

San Francisco, the highest salaries, the most expensive homes

Fifth place goes to Hialeah, and Floridaand the sixth for Long Beach en California, both with a percentage of around 70% to pay for a home. The seventh place goes to San Franciscoin California, where they have the highest average income in the country: 126,117 dollars a year. But it also has the highest housing cost, at $1,388,000 on average to buy a home.

The eighth, ninth, tenth and eleventh places belong to cities in California: San Diego, Anaheim, Santa Ana y Oakland, respectively. The last city on the list is Bostonwhere median income is nearly $80,000 a year, and median home value is $775,000, converting the percentage needed to buy it to 59.38 percent.

Ideally, a family should not spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs. The reality is that no bank would lend the money to buy a home to a family that needs to allocate 70% of their income to the purchase of the home. But while these numbers are unrealistic in the sense that they can’t work that way, what they do show is that buying a home in major US cities is still very complex anyway.

KEEP READING

Home prices hit an all-time high in South Florida in May

US home sales continue to fall; average price reaches a record

Home resale in the United States falls again in May