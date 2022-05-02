The 15 Greatest Video Game Bosses Ranked From Least To Largest

We usually make tops of the most difficult video game bosses. The toughest of the God of War saga, of the Dark Souls universe, of the video game in general. But… which are the biggest? In this special we answer this question by presenting you with a top 15 extremely large final bosses, from such popular video games as Monster Hunter, Gears of War, Dead Space or Shadow of the Colossus.

As you will see in this new top of 3DJuegos, there are final bosses of all kinds, but as always, we invite you to tell us about those extremely large bosses that you have found in your favorite games.