The 15 Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom who ruled during the reign of Elizabeth II

Winston Churchill and Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Liz Truss, who won the Conservative Party leadership election on Monday, became the 15th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during the reign of the head of state, the Queen isabel IIwho passed away today at Balmoral at the age of 96.

Below is the list of previous occupants of 10 Downing Street since the queen came to the throne in 1952.

Winston Churchill (Conservador, 1951-55)

Winston Churchill was an inspirational statesman, writer, speaker, and leader who led Great Britain to victory in World War II. He served as Conservative Prime Minister twice: from 1940 to 1945 (before being defeated in the 1945 general election by Labor leader Clement Attlee) and from 1951 to 1955.

Anthony Eden (Conservative, 1955-57)

Prime Minister Sir Anthony Eden is best known for his controversial handling of the Suez Crisis in 1956, during the second year of his term.

Harold Macmillan (Conservative, 1957-63)

Prime Minister Harold ‘Supermac’ Macmillan distanced the UK from apartheid, accelerated the decolonization process and was heavily involved in negotiating the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

Alec Douglas-Home (Conservative, 1963-64)

Sir Alec Douglas-Home only served as Prime Minister for 363 days, but he oversaw the abolition of resale price maintenance and took a strong stance in dealing with the unions.

Lusaka, Zambia- British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (left) and Queen Elizabeth chat at a party for Heads of State gathered here for the Commonwealth Conference. Looking at the rear are; Dr. Hasting Banda (left) from Malawi and Arap Moi from Kenya

Harold Wilson (Laborista, 1964-70 /1974-76)

As prime minister, Harold Wilson enacted social reforms in education, health, housing, gender equality, price controls, pensions, provisions for the disabled, and child poverty.

Edward Heath (Conservador, 1970-74)

Sir Edward Heath was Prime Minister during a time of industrial upheaval and economic decline during which he brought Great Britain into the European Community.

James Callaghan (Labour, 1976-79)

James Callaghan is the only British prime minister of the 20th century to have held all 4 of the main offices of state: Chancellor of the Exchequer, Home Secretary, Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister.

Margaret Thatcher (Conservadora, 1979-90)

Baroness Margaret Thatcher, the ‘Iron Lady’, was the first woman to serve as British Prime Minister and the longest-serving Prime Minister in over 150 years.

John Major (Conservative, 1990-97)

As Prime Minister, Sir John Major oversaw Britain’s longest period of continuous economic growth and the start of the Northern Ireland Peace Process.

FILE PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where she officially recognized him as the new Prime Minister, in London, Britain July 24, 2019 (Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Tony Blair (Laborista, 1997-2007)

Tony Blair, Labor’s longest-serving Prime Minister, oversaw the Northern Ireland peace process, public sector reform and the response to the 9/11 and 7/7 terrorist attacks.

Gordon Brown (Laborista, 2007-10)

As Prime Minister, Gordon Brown oversaw the devolution of powers in Northern Ireland, the withdrawal of troops from Iraq and the world’s first Climate Change Act.

David Cameron (Conservative, 2010-16)

David Cameron served as Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016, led Britain’s first coalition government in almost 70 years and, in the 2015 general election, formed the first Conservative-majority government in the UK in nearly two decades.

FILE PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience in which she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain, on September 6, 2022 (Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Theresa May (Conservative, 2016-19)

Theresa May served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom between 2016 and 2019. She was the second woman to serve as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Boris Johnson (Conservative, 2019-22)

Boris Johnson was leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2019 to 2022. Johnson had announced his resignation on July 7 due to the rebellion of members of his Government in protest at his management and due to several scandals that dotted his Executive, like the parties in Downing Street when there were tight restrictions due to the pandemic.

Liz Truss (Conservative 2022-present)

The new leader of the British Conservative Party, Liz Truss, was commissioned on Tuesday to form a government as head of the parliamentary majority during an audience with Queen Elizabeth II, who had shortly before received the formal resignation of Boris Johnson. It was the first time in the queen’s 70-year reign that the transfer of power had taken place at Balmoral. The queen died just two days later.

(With information from AFP and Gov.uk)

