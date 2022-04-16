The 16 Best Exclusive Nintendo Switch Games Ranked From Best To Worst

We compile the essential titles that you must play if you get the Nintendo hybrid console.

Are you a Nintendo Switch user and don’t know what to play? Do you plan to buy the console in the short term and want to know what kind of games it has? At 3DJuegos we have decided to lend you a hand by compiling the best switch exclusive video gamessomething that we think will be really useful as more and more people buy it.

Switch has some of the highest rated games everAs the best-known evaluation platform in the world of video games is Metacritic, we proceed to order the games from best to worst average critical evaluation. 16 titles that are essential for all users of the hybrid console. It has many more, but the ranking would be practically endless and we think that 16 is a good number for you to choose from the selection. In fact, in the first positions you will find not only the best Switch games, but also some of the best rated games in the entire history of the medium.

Before getting into the matter, we must clarify that to carry out the list we have taken into account that the games have a minimum of professional criticismbecause if you use Metacritic’s own tool you will find games like Retro City Rampage DX with an average of 91, but the fact is that it only has five press ratings.

Similarly, when we talk about exclusives, we don’t just mean Switch exclusives, but games that you can only play on the current Nintendo console. Without going any further, the ranking is led by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was also released on Wii U at the time but cannot be played outside the Nintendo ecosystem. The years specified in the table are those of the release of the Switch versions.

some immortal sagas

You will quickly notice that the list is made up of titles from very popular Nintendo franchises, since the Big N has the good habit of taking care of them over the years and continuing to innovate in the playable proposals that come to each new hardware. Of course: the best ones came out in the Switch launch year, 2017, with the aforementioned Breath of the Wild and the fantastic Super Mario Odyssey sharing an average rating of 97 out of 100.

In third place we find Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which achieved the score of 93 even before it received even more content through updates. It is one of the most important names in the catalog, a fighting game that is a celebration of Nintendo characters and others who are from outside the Japanese company but enjoy similar prestige.

Some titles come from Wii U versionsIt is worth mentioning that the little success of Wii U has caused Nintendo to bring back games from that console improved in some way. Thus, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is, in addition to the best-selling title on Nintendo Switch, the fourth with the best average rating. It is followed by Bayonetta 2 which, although it is originally from Wii U, has reached the hybrid with an adapted version of the Platinum Games title. Others, like Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition or Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, are more complete editions of games that we knew on different previous generation Nintendo consoles.

Finally, we must highlight other games that we have more recent and that appear in the classification. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the definitive title of the series and also a regular in all sales tops month by month, and a Kirby and the Forgotten Land sneaks into the last positions, which was released in 2022 and is on its way to being the most successful game in the saga.

Here are the 16 best exclusives you can play on Nintendo Switch:

Pos. Name of the game Year Note 1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2017 97 2 Super Mario Odyssey 2017 97 3 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 2018 93 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2017 92 5 Bayonetta 2 2018 92 6 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2020 90 7 Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition 2020 89 8 Fire Emblem: Three Houses 2019 89 9 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury 2021 89 10 Super Mario Maker 2 2019 88 11 Metroid Dread 2022 88 12 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening 2019 87 13 Astral Chain 2019 87 14 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze 2018 86 15 Luigi’s Mansion 3 2019 86 16 Kirby and the Forgotten Land 2022 85

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate y Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.