The 17 best Xbox 360 games that have given free on Xbox Live Gold

In just a few months the service will stop giving more games of this legendary console.
The Xbox Live Gold service was born as the only option to enjoy the game online on Xbox consoles since March 2022 (in Europe), but over time it added
a great incentive: Give video games to subscribers, allowing them to keep them forever even after canceling an active subscription.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers all the benefits of Xbox Live GoldIn its beginnings, this Games with Gold offered Xbox 360 titles, to which those of Xbox One would later join. But only a few days ago Microsoft announced that in just a few months there will be no more Xbox 360 games in Games with Gold, without this affecting “any Xbox 360 games that you have downloaded before October 2022,” the Redmond report.
Buy 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Microsoft has remarked that they will continue to give away Xbox One games, in addition to adding new ones
exclusive discounts for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Obviously, for a few years the great center of attention for the Xbox family has been the successful Game Pass Ultimate, which adds Gold in addition to all the advantages of Game Pass. But going back to Xbox 360 and the Gold games, in 3DGames We wanted to recall some of the best console titles that have been offered for free on the service, which are no small feat!
Assassin’s Creed II Without a doubt the Assassin’s Creed that changed the course of the saga. This beginning of the saga with Ezio was a masterpiece of such magnitude that even its vast world, its narrative, its secondary tasks and its combats will always remain in the memory of fans whose desire is to once again control a character as emblematic as Ezio Auditore.
Halo 3 Halo 3 is that game where you give it an A as soon as you see its first few missions, and then you see that it could very well be given an honors degree. The Master Chief in this installment again gives us a lesson on how to finish off the Covenant, but much more and better with very entertaining and replayable missions.
Gears of War The beginning of the saga with Marcus Fenix is an example of how to start a franchise. This game was a console seller in its time with those fierce fights against aliens which abounded so that the player had to use the great cover system to finish them off, thus completing a brilliant gameplay.
Dark Souls Dark Souls is that game that everyone knows, and more recently, since they gave it the award for best game in history at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021. It is a round and sublime game in all its aspects, in combat, in the bosses, in the progression of your character, in the difficulty, in the lore, and a long etcetera sublime that Miyazaki gave us.
Halo: Reach It is often said that prequels are lazy and boring. Well, Halo Reach is a clear example that this is totally untrue. This game is more, better and more sentimental since the narrative unites us with Noble 6, a team of Spartans with whom we will fight side by side destroying any enemy that crosses our path.
Tomb Raider This reboot of the saga came in handy and got off to a good start by giving us a Lara Croft who ends up alone on an island and has to make a living, as always, to end up becoming the girl we all know. Everything was very well implemented, the combat, the soundtrack, the graphics, the exploration and the world itself.
BioShock Infinite In BioShock Infinite we embody Booker as a secret agent who has an important mission to accomplish, and for this he will have to fight in Columbia, a city built in the skies, which links perfectly with its great gameplay. The narrative is simply spectacular as its complexity and depth are further sweetened by Elizabeth’s presence.
Gears of War 3 For many users, the best Gears of War has become an essential game for many reasons. Graphically it was a beast, playably it was more and better than its previous installments, a very emotional story and all this combined with a cooperative of up to 4 players that, of course, was a success for this installment.
Metro: Last Light The Metro saga has always been characterized by bringing great games, and in this case it is not for less. This shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Moscow metro is the premise of a brilliant game where survival, story, scenarios and combat are so well implemented in the game that it would be strange not to enjoy this title.
The Walking Dead: First Season He is the GOTY winner in 2012 for a reason. Narratively, this game is a true wonder, Lee and Clementine are unforgettable characters where dangers and difficult decisions abound. Add to all this, its graphic and artistic section, typical of Telltale Games, which looks great on a game that has aged very good.
Deus Ex: Human Revolution It is a super complete and essential video game if action RPGs are your thing. A proposal that brings us Adam Jensen, a former SWAT agent who has the purpose of discovering the secrets of the company in which he works. The component of freedom together with piracy gave great depth to this enormous video game.
Dead Space Dead Space is simply one of the best survival horror games of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation. This installment has all the components to succeed: terrifying enemies, a chilling atmosphere, immersive terror, a gloomy environment where we will only handle Isac Clarke, a totally defenseless engineer who has to fight to survive.
Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge This game is a benchmark when it comes to graphic adventures. In this improved version of the original we see how artistically it’s nice to take it up again with that hint system that can make the experience so much easier. Some formidable dialogues properly carried out by legendary characters of this saga such as Guybrush and LeChuck
Borderlands 2 The best looter shooter of the saga brought us back new adventures with other Vault Hunters where the formula seen in the first game is improved and perfected, giving better scenarios, more enemies, more planets, more missions and a great antagonist that is difficult to forget, Handsome Jack. Borderlands 2 is a video game for you if you’re looking to be a badass.
Battlefield 3 One of the best games in the Battlefield saga where the user really felt that he was in a real battlefield, all thanks to its story mode, but above all to its great multiplayer. There is also the cooperative that acts as a cohesive element perfecting a great game that should be taken as a reference for how to make a good Battlefield.
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance With Rising Revengeance, the borders and possibilities that the Metal Gear saga can bring are expanded. This time we handle Raiden, human and cyborg at the same time wielding a katana so that this hack and slash title is remembered as it should be. The combat, the combos and the enemies make this title a must play if you like the genre.
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow The Spanish studio Mercury Steam managed to develop this great game establishing itself as one of the best Castlevania games. The story brings us a new character named Gabriel who must discover the secrets of his beloved. The combats are an aspect to highlight where some final bosses also become a real challenge.
Xbox 360 games on Xbox Live Gold
This has been our list with the most outstanding Xbox 360 games that have been offered in Games with Gold but, of course, we are also interested in knowing your opinion, so here we leave you with a list that includes some of the most important games that have given away the service to its subscribers ordered by launch date.
Play
Date
Developer
Fable III
June 2013
Lionhead Studios
Assassin’s Creed II
Julio 2013
Ubisoft Montreal
Dead Rising 2
August 2013
Capcom Vancouver
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
September 2013
Ubisoft Montreal
Halo 3
October 2013
Bungie Studios
Gears of War
December 2013
Epic Games
Sleeping Dogs
January 2014
United Front Games
Dead Island
February 2014
Techland
Hitman: Absolution
April 2014
Io-Interactive A/S
Saints Row: The Third
Mayo 2014
Volition
Dark Souls
June 2014
From Software
Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition
June 2014
Capcom
Dishonored
August 2014
Arkane Studios
Halo: Reach
September 2014
Bungie Studios
Battlefield: Bad Company 2
October 2014
DICE
Darksiders II
October 2014
Gunfire Games
Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
November 2014
Rare
Red Faction: Guerrilla
November 2014
Volition
The Witcher 2
January 2015
CD PROJEKT RED
Sniper Elite V2
February 2015
Rebellion
Tomb Raider
March 2015
Crystal Dynamics
BioShock Infinite
March 2015
Irrational Games
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
April 2015
Ubisoft Montreal
Mafia II
Mayo 2015
2K Czech
Gears of War 3
Julio 2015
Epic Games
Metro 2033
August 2015
4A Games
Metro: Last Light
August 2015
4A Games
Crysis 3
September 2015
Crytek
The Walking Dead: First Season
October 2015
Telltale Games
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
January 2016
Eidos Montreal
Gears of War 2
February 2016
Epic Games
Dead Space
April 2016
EA Redwood Shores
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
November 2016
Ubisoft Montreal
Burnout Paradise
December 2016
Criterion Games
Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge
February 2017
LucasArts
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
February 2017
LucasArts
Borderlands 2
March 2017
Gearbox Software
Assassin’s Creed: Revelations
April 2017
Ubisoft Montreal
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Mayo 2017
Traveller’s Tales
Assassin’s Creed III
June 2017
Ubisoft Montreal
Bayonetta
August 2017
PlatinumGames
Battlefield 3
September 2017
DICE
Dead Space 2
April 2018
Visceral Games
Far Cry 2
January 2019
Ubisoft Montreal
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
March 2019
PlatinumGames
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
August 2019
MercurySteam
Fable Anniversary
April 2020
Lionhead Studios
Más sobre: Xbox Live Gold, Xbox y Xbox Game Pass.