The 17 best Xbox 360 games that have given free on Xbox Live Gold

In just a few months the service will stop giving more games of this legendary console.

The Xbox Live Gold service was born as the only option to enjoy the game online on Xbox consoles since March 2022 (in Europe), but over time it added a great incentive: Give video games to subscribers, allowing them to keep them forever even after canceling an active subscription.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers all the benefits of Xbox Live GoldIn its beginnings, this Games with Gold offered Xbox 360 titles, to which those of Xbox One would later join. But only a few days ago Microsoft announced that in just a few months there will be no more Xbox 360 games in Games with Gold, without this affecting “any Xbox 360 games that you have downloaded before October 2022,” the Redmond report.

Buy 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft has remarked that they will continue to give away Xbox One games, in addition to adding new ones exclusive discounts for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Obviously, for a few years the great center of attention for the Xbox family has been the successful Game Pass Ultimate, which adds Gold in addition to all the advantages of Game Pass. But going back to Xbox 360 and the Gold games, in 3DGames We wanted to recall some of the best console titles that have been offered for free on the service, which are no small feat!

Assassin’s Creed II Without a doubt the Assassin’s Creed that changed the course of the saga. This beginning of the saga with Ezio was a masterpiece of such magnitude that even its vast world, its narrative, its secondary tasks and its combats will always remain in the memory of fans whose desire is to once again control a character as emblematic as Ezio Auditore. Halo 3 Halo 3 is that game where you give it an A as soon as you see its first few missions, and then you see that it could very well be given an honors degree. The Master Chief in this installment again gives us a lesson on how to finish off the Covenant, but much more and better with very entertaining and replayable missions. Gears of War The beginning of the saga with Marcus Fenix ​​is ​​an example of how to start a franchise. This game was a console seller in its time with those fierce fights against aliens which abounded so that the player had to use the great cover system to finish them off, thus completing a brilliant gameplay. Dark Souls Dark Souls is that game that everyone knows, and more recently, since they gave it the award for best game in history at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021. It is a round and sublime game in all its aspects, in combat, in the bosses, in the progression of your character, in the difficulty, in the lore, and a long etcetera sublime that Miyazaki gave us. Halo: Reach It is often said that prequels are lazy and boring. Well, Halo Reach is a clear example that this is totally untrue. This game is more, better and more sentimental since the narrative unites us with Noble 6, a team of Spartans with whom we will fight side by side destroying any enemy that crosses our path. Tomb Raider This reboot of the saga came in handy and got off to a good start by giving us a Lara Croft who ends up alone on an island and has to make a living, as always, to end up becoming the girl we all know. Everything was very well implemented, the combat, the soundtrack, the graphics, the exploration and the world itself. BioShock Infinite In BioShock Infinite we embody Booker as a secret agent who has an important mission to accomplish, and for this he will have to fight in Columbia, a city built in the skies, which links perfectly with its great gameplay. The narrative is simply spectacular as its complexity and depth are further sweetened by Elizabeth’s presence. Gears of War 3 For many users, the best Gears of War has become an essential game for many reasons. Graphically it was a beast, playably it was more and better than its previous installments, a very emotional story and all this combined with a cooperative of up to 4 players that, of course, was a success for this installment. Metro: Last Light The Metro saga has always been characterized by bringing great games, and in this case it is not for less. This shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Moscow metro is the premise of a brilliant game where survival, story, scenarios and combat are so well implemented in the game that it would be strange not to enjoy this title. The Walking Dead: First Season He is the GOTY winner in 2012 for a reason. Narratively, this game is a true wonder, Lee and Clementine are unforgettable characters where dangers and difficult decisions abound. Add to all this, its graphic and artistic section, typical of Telltale Games, which looks great on a game that has aged

very good. Deus Ex: Human Revolution It is a super complete and essential video game if action RPGs are your thing. A proposal that brings us Adam Jensen, a former SWAT agent who has the purpose of discovering the secrets of the company in which he works. The component of freedom together with piracy gave great depth to this enormous video game. Dead Space Dead Space is simply one of the best survival horror games of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation. This installment has all the components to succeed: terrifying enemies, a chilling atmosphere, immersive terror, a gloomy environment where we will only handle Isac Clarke, a totally defenseless engineer who has to fight to survive. Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge This game is a benchmark when it comes to graphic adventures. In this improved version of the original we see how artistically it’s nice to take it up again with that hint system that can make the experience so much easier. Some formidable dialogues properly carried out by legendary characters of this saga such as Guybrush and LeChuck Borderlands 2 The best looter shooter of the saga brought us back new adventures with other Vault Hunters where the formula seen in the first game is improved and perfected, giving better scenarios, more enemies, more planets, more missions and a great antagonist that is difficult to forget, Handsome Jack. Borderlands 2 is a video game for you if you’re looking to be a badass. Battlefield 3 One of the best games in the Battlefield saga where the user really felt that he was in a real battlefield, all thanks to its story mode, but above all to its great multiplayer. There is also the cooperative that acts as a cohesive element perfecting a great game that should be taken as a reference for how to make a good Battlefield. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance With Rising Revengeance, the borders and possibilities that the Metal Gear saga can bring are expanded. This time we handle Raiden, human and cyborg at the same time wielding a katana so that this hack and slash title is remembered as it should be. The combat, the combos and the enemies make this title a must play if you like the genre. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow The Spanish studio Mercury Steam managed to develop this great game establishing itself as one of the best Castlevania games. The story brings us a new character named Gabriel who must discover the secrets of his beloved. The combats are an aspect to highlight where some final bosses also become a real challenge.

Xbox 360 games on Xbox Live Gold

This has been our list with the most outstanding Xbox 360 games that have been offered in Games with Gold but, of course, we are also interested in knowing your opinion, so here we leave you with a list that includes some of the most important games that have given away the service to its subscribers ordered by launch date.

Play Date Developer Fable III June 2013 Lionhead Studios Assassin’s Creed II Julio 2013 Ubisoft Montreal Dead Rising 2 August 2013 Capcom Vancouver Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas September 2013 Ubisoft Montreal Halo 3 October 2013 Bungie Studios Gears of War December 2013 Epic Games Sleeping Dogs January 2014 United Front Games Dead Island February 2014 Techland Hitman: Absolution April 2014 Io-Interactive A/S Saints Row: The Third Mayo 2014 Volition Dark Souls June 2014 From Software Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition June 2014 Capcom Dishonored August 2014 Arkane Studios Halo: Reach September 2014 Bungie Studios Battlefield: Bad Company 2 October 2014 DICE Darksiders II October 2014 Gunfire Games Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise November 2014 Rare Red Faction: Guerrilla November 2014 Volition The Witcher 2 January 2015 CD PROJEKT RED Sniper Elite V2 February 2015 Rebellion Tomb Raider March 2015 Crystal Dynamics BioShock Infinite March 2015 Irrational Games Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag April 2015 Ubisoft Montreal Mafia II Mayo 2015 2K Czech Gears of War 3 Julio 2015 Epic Games Metro 2033 August 2015 4A Games Metro: Last Light August 2015 4A Games Crysis 3 September 2015 Crytek The Walking Dead: First Season October 2015 Telltale Games Deus Ex: Human Revolution January 2016 Eidos Montreal Gears of War 2 February 2016 Epic Games Dead Space April 2016 EA Redwood Shores Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon November 2016 Ubisoft Montreal Burnout Paradise December 2016 Criterion Games Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge February 2017 LucasArts Star Wars: The Force Unleashed February 2017 LucasArts Borderlands 2 March 2017 Gearbox Software Assassin’s Creed: Revelations April 2017 Ubisoft Montreal Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Mayo 2017 Traveller’s Tales Assassin’s Creed III June 2017 Ubisoft Montreal Bayonetta August 2017 PlatinumGames Battlefield 3 September 2017 DICE Dead Space 2 April 2018 Visceral Games Far Cry 2 January 2019 Ubisoft Montreal Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance March 2019 PlatinumGames Castlevania: Lords of Shadow August 2019 MercurySteam Fable Anniversary April 2020 Lionhead Studios

3D Games Discord

Más sobre: Xbox Live Gold, Xbox y Xbox Game Pass.