The 18 best Xbox One and Xbox Series games for less than 10 euros, and there are more hidden gems

We go through the Xbox store and collect some of the most outstanding bargains of the moment.

Xbox is putting all the meat on the grill to reiterate its presence in the video game sector. Xbox Game Pass does not stop growing (both in catalog and in number of users), its Cloud Gaming continues to attract the attention of players and, as if that were not enough, it will soon delight us with an Xbox & Bethesda Showcase loaded with announcements. In short, those from Redmond are making an effort so that Let’s enjoy your video games.

Added to this, the company seduces us with a lot of offers and reduced prices in games for Xbox One and Xbox Series, so we have good reason to look for bargains in the catalogs of the platforms. We have immersed ourselves in this sea of ​​discounts and we have located 18 games that, with a cost less than 10 eurosoffer us dozens of hours of fun.

Below we leave you the most interesting offers of the moment, although we always encourage you to visit the Xbox One and Xbox Series stores to discover jewels that suit your tastes as players.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition for 7.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): EA’s proposal returns to the Xbox One and Xbox Series stores through an offer that includes a complete collection to customize our character.



Kane and Lynch 2 for 2.24 euros (previously for 14.99 euros): Although it has been silent for a long time, the Kane & Lynch franchise has earned the affection of a good handful of players. Something that does not surprise us if we take into account its high doses of action.



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros): taking into account the size of its world and the possibilities available in each game, it is impossible not to recommend this game in each chance. In addition, this edition contains all the additional adventures and therefore a lot of extra hours.



Blasphemous for 6.24 euros (before 24.99 euros): of national development, The Game Kitchen team has managed to create a metroidvania that not only explores the possibilities of religion, but also exploits them to give us a rich world in lore and details.



Asura’s Wrath for 3.99 euros (previously for 19.99 euros): an action-packed experience in which, as Asura, we must unleash all our anger to annihilate the enemies that stand in our way.



The Sims 4 for €4.99 (was €19.99): The Sims franchise always serves as a haven to rest, create, explore possibilities, and carry out the most unusual experiments. And, with the fourth installment, these options are maximized to unprecedented levels.



Mafia III: Definitive Edition for 9.89 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): the Mafia saga has always had a good handful of followers, so we always usually find offers that include any of these deliveries together with an edition to complete the experience with all the DLC.



Devil May Cry HD Collection for 9.89 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): a compilation that takes us to the most classic adventures of Dante through Devil May Cry 1, Devil May Cry 2, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition .



Mortal Kombat X for 9.89 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): the Xbox One and Xbox Series offers also want us to increase our adrenaline through the Mortal Kombat fight, which leaves us with a tenth installment full of action and with a fairly low price.



Sonic Mania for 9.99 euros (before 19.98 euros): travel to the past with Sonic and this retro-looking delivery, where famous characters such as Tails or Knuckles also participate throughout some classic levels that also include new bosses .



A Plague Tale: Innocence for 9.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): Bearing in mind that we will soon have the opportunity to taste the sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, this is a perfect opportunity to discover the harsh history of the brothers Amicia and Hugo.



Titanfall 2 for 3.99 euros (previously for 19.99 euros): the Titanfall franchise needs no introduction, so we will only highlight some of the most relevant benefits of this second installment developed by Respawn: multiplayer with new titans, Expanded pilot skills and more customization options.



A Way Out for 7.49 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): before developing It Takes Two, the game that was crowned GOTY of 2021, the Josef Fares team experimented with collaborative adventures through A Way Out . Team up with a friend or family member and try to escape from jail.



Windbound for 3.99 euros (previously for 19.99 euros): enter a beautiful adventure where survival and exploration are the key to progress. In Windboud you control Kara, a warrior who was separated from her tribe by a fierce storm at sea.



Bayonetta for 9.99 euros (previously for 24.99 euros): since the Witch of Umbra prepares her return for this year, there is no better way to discover the adventures of Bayonetta than with a most succulent offer.



Kingdom Come: Deliverance for 7.49 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): after witnessing how the invaders murder your family and friends, you decide to wield a weapon and seek revenge. Through demanding combat and important decisions, you will be able to make your mark in this changing world.



Fable Anniversary for 9.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): we know that Fable’s experience has many years behind it, but we can’t help but recommend it as soon as we have an opportunity. After all, it is the best-selling RPG on the original Xbox and it is a pioneer in making every decision have a consequence.



Aven Colony for 7.49 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): you are in command of the first extrasolar human settlement, so you can now prepare to manage, build and transform your small colonies into large cities while facing the challenges of a new world.

More about: Xbox Series, Xbox One, Xbox, Xbox Offers, Offers and Discounts.