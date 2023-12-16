The 18 Finest Biopics Ever Made:

What’s a biopic? A biopic is a movie that tells the story of the life of a real person. Biopic movies are generally about famous people or people from history. But they can be regarding anyone as long as there is a subject. A biopic movie has to be about one main character and tell the story of their life over many years.

When you add in the fact that it’s sometimes easy to guess how a true-life story will come to an end, the average biography might not be as interesting as, say, the average mystery.

No matter whose life they show, biopics are the most popular type of Hollywood movie. Many of these movies were stepping stones in the lives of the people who made them and the stars who were in them, helping them become famous.

Every year, numerous exceptional biopics are released, but since the beginning of the 21st century, only a handful have truly surpassed expectations.

Chaplin:

The famous actor Charlie Chaplin had an interesting life, and Robert Downey Jr. gave a great performance as “The Little Tramp” in the 1992 movie Chaplin, directed by Richard Attenborough.

In the movie, an old Chaplin writes about his amazing life story for his book, from his poor beginnings to becoming famous all over the world.

Along with Dan Aykroyd, Marissa Tomei, and Charlie Chaplin’s real daughter, Geraldine Chaplin, the film has a great supporting cast. It came out fifteen years after the beloved star’s death.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Downey Jr.’s acting in the movie was highly praised and earned him several awards. This may be his best part to date. It earned him the BAFTA Award for Best Actor and made him a nominee for an Academy Award.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Downey Jr. perfectly recreates Chaplin’s character and cold soul, to the point where even Chaplin’s daughter Geraldine, who plays a major role in the movie, was impressed and scared.

The Diving Bell And The Butterfly:

The French movie The Diving Bell as well as The Butterfly is about a man who has to learn how to live with a very bad illness. The man’s name was Jean-Dominique Bauby, and the movie shows how his life changed after he had a serious stroke in his 40s, leaving him totally paralyzed and able to only move and blink his left eye.

Bauby was able to write his autobiography by talking to a speech therapist, who then typed up the work that would become his autobiography and the basis for the movie.

The film is scary and sometimes heavy to watch because it portrays a condition known as “locked-in syndrome.” But Bauby’s life tale is also an amazing one about how people can be strong and resilient in impossible situations, which makes The Diving Bell as well as the Butterfly a powerful watch.

12 Years A Slave:

The 2013 movie “12 Years a Slave” is the kind that couldn’t fail. Everything about “12 Years a Slave” was great, from the great cast to the great director to the great script to the great music. It got three Oscars. Although the movie is not very old, it is based on a book called the same name, written by Solomon Northup in 1853.

Bohemian Rhapsody:

The movie focuses on the British rock band Queen and their lead singer, Freddie Mercury, portrayed by Rami Malek. The movie shows the band’s rise to fame, from starting out playing small shows to their famous 1985 Live Aid show.

s well as Mercury’s love relationships and his struggles with his sexuality, the book also looks at his relationships with his peers.

Bohemian Rhapsody is still a great way to remember how great the band’s music was and how unique Freddie was on stage, thanks to the movie’s beautiful musical moments as well as Malek’s commanding performance as the lead. Even though it has some flaws, the movie is still a beautiful ode to the band and its loyal fans.

Rocketman:

Rocketman is the documentary about Elton John’s rise to prominence in the music business that has made the most money. Dexter Fletcher directed this movie, with Taron Egerton starring as Elton John.

Other things that make this movie distinct from other musical biopics are that Egerton sings the John songs instead of lip-syncing. A lot of people really liked the movie, and even though it only got one Oscar nod, it won for Best Original Song.

Rocketman made $195.3 million worldwide at the box office, even though it had a $40 million budget and was up against tough competition like Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well as Aladdin.

Malcolm X:

Malcolm X is a biography of the controversial black nationalist leader with the same name. Spike Lee, who directed the movie, did not have an easy job. But Malcolm was also a complicated person who lived many lives. This makes his story hard to tell.

Lee has received praise for directing the documentary, which has a complex story and style that aim to depict the intricacies of Malcolm X’s life. The movie also got a lot of praise for Denzel Washington’s great performance as the civil rights hero.

The Theory Of Everything:

The highly praised 2014 movie The Theory of Everything is a moving story about Stephen Hawking’s marriage to Jane, in which they had two children. The movie was based on Jane Hawking’s 2007 autobiography, Travelling to Infinity: My Life, alongside Stephen. She helped write the story and gave her opinion.

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones play the famous couple in “The Theory of Everything.” Redmayne spent six months learning about Hawking’s life as well as mastering his language and speech habits.

The movie was a huge hit with both audiences and critics. Redmayne, in particular, got a lot of applause and won the Academy Award as well as the BAFTA for Best Leading Actor.

Ray:

As a kid, Ray Charles lost his sight, but he went on to become a famous singer-songwriter known for his unique take on blues, jazz, and church music. The movie Ray tells the story of his exciting life and the many problems he had to solve in order to become a famous performer.

Like many music biopics, it gave the lead actor a chance to fully assume the role of a unique historical person. In this case, Jamie Foxx had one of the best parts of his career. He gets Ray Charles in a way that is almost spooky, and Ray is worth seeing just for his lead role.

A Beautiful Mind:

A Beautiful Mind is based on Sylvia Nasar’s 1998 book of the same name. It tells the story of John Forbes Nash Jr.’s life, from the heights of fame to its lowest points.

He was a math genius who was about to become famous all over the world when he made an amazing find early in his professional life. He quickly, however, finds himself on a painful and scary journey to find himself.

Even though it has problems with tone and structure and leaves out important parts of Nash’s life, A Beautiful Mind has become one of the more interesting and popular movies of all time.

The movie is more about Nash’s life than his mental health, and Russell Crowe does a great job of making Nash feel like he has a second chance to live through both his successes and failures.

Elvis:

Elvis is a movie about the life of American music hero Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. It starts with his childhood and ends with his rise to fame as a rock and roll star in the 1950s, while he still has a difficult relationship with his boss, Colonel Tom Parker.

Butler’s amazing performance as Elvis made the legend more real by shifting the focus from Elvis’s body language to his huge, raspy voice, revealing the troubled man behind the legendary “God of Rock.”

People also think they are watching a documentary because of the crazy singing, the set design, the reenactments of famous events, and the captivating performers.

Straight Outta Compton:

In 2015, F. Gary Gray directed Straight Outta Compton, which became one of the most successful biopics of all time. The famous hip-hop group N.W.A. is the subject of this musical drama, which takes fans behind the scenes during their early years, when they were trying to make a name for themselves while also dealing with racism and hate every day.

When everything was said and done, Straight Outta Compton held the title of the highest-grossing music movie of all time, although that record has since been broken.

It even grossed $60.2 million within its first weekend and got good reviews, in part because Ice Cube as well as Dr. Dre, two members of the original group, produced it.

Patton:

The movie Patton depicts General George Patton during the Second World War. While the movie is a classic for many reasons, the main ones are that it does a great job of showing how complicated war is and how great Patton is as a person.

There were many sides to General Patton’s story, and not all of them were good. It was even more memorable when George C. Scott played Patton because he handled the general’s toughness and confidence so well.

Walk The Line:

The 2005 biography Walk the Line by James Mangold tells the story of the famous American country artist Johnny Cash. Joaquin Phoenix plays the “Ring of Fire” singer.

The story for the movie is based on two of Cash’s autobiographies: Man in Black: His Own Story within His Own Words, which came out in 1975, and Cash: The Autobiography, which came out in 1997. Both books talk about Cash’s rise to fame, his two marriages, and his drug use.

The movie, which also starred Reese Witherspoon, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Robert Patrick, did very well at the box office and got great reviews from reviewers. The movie received five Academy Award nominations, with Phoenix winning for Best Actor.

As with many biopics, the movie itself is good, but the acting of the main actor is what really makes Walk the Line great. Phoenix fully changes into Cash and even does a great job of imitating the singer’s famous voice. This is one of the best performances the Phoenix has ever given; it is quiet but captivating.

Erin Brockovich:

Julia Roberts won an Oscar for her part in the film Erin Brockovich, which was one of the greatest movies of 2000. This movie is a court drama based on a true story about Brockovich and a case involving widespread groundwater pollution.

It’s famous for being one of two highly regarded movies directed by Steven Soderbergh that came out in 2000. It also has what is arguably Roberts’s best performance ever. His other movie, Traffic, is just as interesting, but it’s not a biopic. Instead, it’s a story based on a true event: the complicated American war on drugs.

28Amadeus:

Despite the story of Antonio Salieri’s jealousy and plot against composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart being fictional and exaggerated, “Amadeus,” released in 1984, remains a remarkable biopic of the renowned musician and an exceptional movie, evident from its 40 awards, including 8 Academy Awards.

The Wolf Of Wall Street:

Martin Scorsese’s hit documentary, The Wolf of Wall Street, tells the story of stock trader Jordan Belfort in the 1990s. Stratton Oakmont, Belfort’s company, engaged in unprecedented levels of corruption and theft.

The movie by Scorsese is the height of excess, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s acting as Belfort is truly outrageous. In many of Scorsese’s movies, the sinners face the consequences of their actions, but at the end, the “Wolf” warns us that no amount of cautionary tales can deter future generations from pursuing selfish, short-sighted goals.

Braveheart:

Braveheart is a loose biopic of the famous Scottish fighter Sir William Wallace, who led his people into the first conflict of Scottish independence against King Edward I of England. It is billed as a historical war epic.

The story is based on The Actes and Deidis of the Illustre as well as Vallyeant Campioun Schir William Wallace, an epic poem written in the 1400s. Although Braveheart received many positive reviews, critics argued that it was too historically accurate.

The movie had 10 Oscar nominations, and Mel Gibson won for both the best picture award and Best Director. He played William Wallace in the movie and directed it. It won five awards at the Oscars and made $213.2 million at the box office, even though it cost $65–$70 million to make.

The King’s Speech:

In The King’s Speech, a more fun biography is shown, showing how King George IV and his speech coach, Lionel Logue, got along. This movie became one of the biggest hits in biopic history, thanks in large part to its moving story of overcoming hardships as well as its popular British drama style.

This English documentary tells a fun story with players who almost seem like they are in a play. It also got a lot of attention for showing a different side of Britain’s royal family, even though they seem perfect on the outside.