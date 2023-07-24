The 1975 Can’t Play In Malaysia, And A Festival Has To Be Canceled Because Matty Healy Kissed A Bandmate In The Same Sex:

JAKARTA, Indonesia The British pop rock band The 1975 canceled shows in Jakarta and Taipei on Sunday.

This was because the Malaysian government cut short a music event after the lead singer of the band criticized the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance.

Sunday, Malaysian opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin debated the “double standards” of the Malaysian government within how it dealt with two different events involving British pop rock band The 1975 and deputy Kedah chief minister Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

As a component of their 2023 Asia tour, The 1975 were set to play at We The Fest, Indonesia’s yearly summer music event, in Jakarta on Sunday night.

The 1975 Stated On A Social Media Post They Were Sorry To Say The Upcoming Show At Jakarta And Taipei Will Not Be Happening:

The 1975 said in a statement shared upon We The Fest’s social networking sites on Sunday that they were sorry to say that their upcoming shows within Jakarta as well as Taipei would not be happening as planned.

They also said that the choice was not made quickly, but that “due to the current situation, it is not possible to continue with the shows.”

What IS The Reason Behind The Cancelation Of Concert:

Their show was cut short when the lead singer, 34-year-old Healy, kissed the bassist, Ross MacDonald, while criticizing the country’s anti-LGBT+ laws, which make it illegal to be gay.

The event was canceled after the initial of three planned days. The band’s acts were called “extremely rude” by the government of Malaysia. The group won’t be able to come back to the country to play again.

The country, where being gay is against the law, also canceled the rest of the Good Vibes Festival upon Saturday. The rest of the weekend was going to have more bands.

Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil told Reuters in a statement, “There will be no compromise with any party that challenges, insults, or breaks Malaysian laws.”

During The 1975’s set at the Good Vibes Festival, lead singer Matty Healy used language to criticize the Malaysian government’s attitude toward homosexuality.

He then kissed bassist Ross MacDonald. Video of the event was shared on social media, which led to a backlash in Malaysia, where most people are Muslim.

Digital Minister Said In The Post That Homosexuality Was A Crime In The Country:

Malaysia’s Communications as well as Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil criticized Healy’s actions late Friday as well as said within a post to Facebook that homosexuality was a crime in the country that can get you up to 20 years in jail and a caning.

After meeting with the festival’s organizers on Saturday, Fahmi said that the event, which was supposed to happen this weekend, was being canceled. In the statement, he said, “There is going to no compromises with any group that challenges, mocks, or breaks Malaysian laws.”

He said he made a “mistake” within booking the Kuala Lumpur gig, adding, “I hadn’t looked into it.”

He told the crowd, “Unfortunately, you don’t get a bunch of upbeat songs because I’m f—ing mad.” “That’s not fair to you because you don’t speak for your country. You are young, and I’m sure many of you are gay as well as liberal.”

The office in charge of letting foreign artists perform said it was unhappy with the band’s actions, calling them “insulting and disrespectful of the country’s laws.” It said that the group would no longer be able to play in Malaysia.

It wasn’t the initial time Healy had spoken out for the rights of lesbians and gays. He kissed a male fan at a show within the United Arab Emirates in 2019, which is also a country where gay acts are against the law.

A few hours later, Sanusi was indicted with two counts of rebellion. One count was for supposedly insulting the king of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and the other was for saying things that were against the new Malaysian unity government, which was led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Sanusi said he wasn’t guilty of both charges.

A person close to the band told Fox News Digital, “Matty has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and the band wished to stand up with its LGBTQ+ fans and the community.”

Some LGBTQ activists in the country attacked Healy’s acts as “performative activism,” saying that they could actually do more harm.

“Matt Healy has definitely made things worse for queer Malaysians who live here and have to deal with the consequences, because we all know that our politicians will use this to further their own agendas,” tweeted Malaysian drag queen Carmen Rose.