The 1975’s Matty Healy Faces Backlash for George Floyd Tweet – Variety

Matty Healy, frontman of U.Okay. band The 1975, has deactivated his Twitter after going through backlash for a tweet in regards to the Black Lives Matter motion following the latest dying of George Floyd.

Within the now-deleted tweet posted on Thursday, the singer wrote, “If you happen to actually consider that ‘ALL LIVES MATTER’ you want to cease facilitating the top of black ones.” Healy included a hyperlink to the band’s tune “Love It if We Made It,” which options lyrics about racism and police brutality.

After many customers on-line accused the artist of utilizing the Black Lives Matter motion to advertise his personal music, Healy deleted the message and defended himself in one other tweet, writing, “Sorry I didn’t hyperlink my tune in that tweet to make it about me it’s simply that the tune is actually about this disgusting scenario and speaks extra eloquently than I can on Twitter.” He then posted his authentic message and a hyperlink to the video once more, every individually — infuriating critics extra — earlier than lastly deactivating his account completely.

Floyd was an unarmed black man who died in police custody on Monday after a Minneapolis cop kneeled on his neck. On Tuesday, 4 law enforcement officials had been fired for their involvement within the 46-year-old’s dying after a video circulated on-line of the incident. Floyd was transported to the hospital and pronounced useless there.

Floyd’s dying is at the moment being investigated by the FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Felony Apprehension. Throughout a press convention on Thursday, Hennepin County legal professional Mike Freeman mentioned there’s “different proof” that doesn’t assist a legal cost, though he added that he doesn’t wish to rush the investigation.