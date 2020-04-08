The 20 best Easter movies to watch and stream right now

Easter appears to be a bit totally different this 12 months and chocolate eggs might be tougher to pay money for – however there’s no motive why the household in your family can’t get collectively to watch an excellent movie.

However in the event you’re struggling to discover a good Easter movie – they’re not fairly as widespread as Christmas movies – then haven’t any concern, we’ve provide you with a number of recommendations for nearly everybody, from the spiritual epics of the 1950s to the extra easy-going The Secret Lifetime of Pets 2.

For those who’re making your manner via the best movies of all time, you possibly can examine your progress with the highest 100 movies scratch poster.

Most of the best Easter movies for the entire household are in fact Disney movies – you will get a seven day free trial or join to Disney+ for simply £59.99 for a full 12 months’s subscription (or £5.99 a month). It is possible for you to to get pleasure from numerous Pixar and Marvel movies, and a lot extra.

Peter Rabbit

Each good Easter movie wants a rabbit, and few come extra well-known than Peter Rabbit himself. This 2018 replace of Beatrix Potter’s basic story sees James Corden voice the titular bunny – now computer-generated – as he battles Domhnall Gleeson’s Mr. McGregor for his vegetable backyard. A sequel was initially due out this Easter however has since been delayed.

Watch Peter Rabbit on Netflix

Learn our full Peter Rabbit overview

Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Have been-Rabbit

For rabbits of the larger selection, you possibly can’t do significantly better than Aardman’s solely theatrical entry into the favored claymation collection. That includes a forged befitting a big-budget adaptation – Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham Carter carry the starpower – however dropping not one of the attraction of the unique shorts, this comedy can have the entire household laughing. Adults will love the references too – the movie parodies every little thing from King Kong to Prime Gun.

Watch Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Have been-Rabbit on Netflix and NOW TV

Learn our full Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Have been-Rabbit overview

Hop

Whereas Russell Model because the Easter Bunny doesn’t sound like probably the most family-friendly alternative, this live-action/CGI comedy is fortunately appropriate for all. In maybe probably the most Easter-themed movie there’s, Model’s E.B. – the Easter Bunny’s son – heads to Hollywood to turn out to be a drummer, and groups up with a human named Fred to cease an evil chick making an attempt to take over the household enterprise. Look out for Sonic the Hedgehog‘s James Marsden and The Large Bang Concept’s Kaley Cuoco too.

Hire Hop on Amazon Video

Learn our full Hop overview

Rise of the Guardians

The Avengers of vacation movies, this 3-D computer-animated movie sees the Easter Bunny, Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, the Sandman and Jack Frost as you’ve by no means seen them earlier than. Reimagined as superhero-esque protectors, the fantasy characters group up to type the Guardians so as to cease the evil spirit Pitch from taking up the world. Some real-life appearing legends appropriately tackle the elements – Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, Isla Fisher and Jude Regulation all lend their voices.

Watch Rise of the Guardians on Netflix

Learn our full Rise of the Guardians Overview

The Secret Lifetime of Pets 2

A sequel to one of many greatest animated comedies of the previous few years, The Secret Lifetime of Pets 2 which sees Max the terrier embark on a worrisome journey to the countryside together with his pals. Seems pets secretly have film star voices – the movie options Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet and Harrison Ford of all individuals in his voice appearing debut. At a time once we’re spending extra time than ordinary with our pets, right here’s an opportunity to see what they do while you’re not round…

Watch The Secret Lifetime of Pets 2 on NOW TV

Learn our full The Secret Lifetime of Pets overview

Hen Little

Disney’s first totally computer-animated film – and one in every of their first forays into 3D – this oft-forgotten movie from 2005 has an cute forged of animal characters to maintain the youngsters entertained this Easter. When Zach Braff’s Hen Little turns into satisfied that the sky is falling, nobody believes him – till aliens begin invading…

Watch Hen Little on DisneyPlus and NOW TV

Learn our full Hen Little overview

The Prince of Egypt

Charlton Heston’s live-action Moses options a little bit additional down this listing, however this 1998 animated iteration could also be a better option for the youngsters. The E book of Exodus is retold right here full with a proficient voice forged together with Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer and Sandra Bullock, in addition to the obligatory catchy tunes. The pop hit When You Consider – keep in mind that? – by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey got here from this film, and gained Best Unique Tune on the 1999 Academy Awards.

Watch The Prince of Egypt on Amazon Prime and NOW TV

Learn our full The Prince of Egypt Overview

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe

Disney’s 2005 blockbuster adaptation of the basic C.S. Lewis guide delivered an ideal Lord of the Rings-esque fantasy epic appropriate for youthful kids, with spectacular battle scenes for the adults as properly. The Christian parallels are simple to see for the older viewer – a resurrection midway via is especially apparent – making Easter the right time to reunite with the Pevensie kids, Mr. Tumnus and co. The franchise might have struggled afterwards, however this primary movie nonetheless stands as a excessive level for kids’s fantasy.

Watch The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on Disney Plus and NOW TV

Learn our full The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe overview

Zootropolis (Zootopia)

Whereas there are not any Easter celebrations right here, one robust bunny is the star of one in every of Disney’s greatest hits of the previous few years. Zootropolis (higher often known as Zootopia outdoors the UK) follows rookie rabbit cop Judy Hopps as she groups up with con artist fox Nick Wilde to resolve a conspiracy. In addition to incomes over $1billion worldwide, it’s additionally one of many best fashionable Disney movies – we gave it 5 stars.

Watch Zootropolis on Disney Plus

Learn our full Zootropolis overview

Jesus Christ Celebrity

An opportunity to remind ourselves of the unique Easter story – maybe with a number of inventive liberties – this 1973 adaptation of the well-known Andrew Lloyd Webber musical emphasises the famous person a part of the title. For those who favor your bible tales with jet fighters and disco costumes, then that is the movie for you.

Watch Jesus Christ Celebrity on Amazon Prime

Learn our full Jesus Christ Celebrity overview

The Best Story Ever Informed

This bold movie options not solely the story of the resurrection, however Jesus Christ’s total tumultuous life. Epic in scope – and runtime – this movie took inspiration from a 1947 radio collection to turn out to be one of many nice spiritual biopics of the 1960s. The forged is simply as epic – the ensemble forged consists of Charlton Heston, John Wayne and the late Max von Sydow.

Hire The Best Story Ever Informed on Amazon Video

Learn our full The Best Story Ever Informed overview

Chocolat

Sure, not solely is that this film known as Chocolat and follows a household who open a chocolate store, however the movie principally takes place throughout Lent and then climaxes in the course of the Easter sermon. An Easter movie all-round for the grown-ups, this romantic drama will certainly get you into the seasonal spirit – or at the least within the temper for chocolate…

Hire Chocolat on Amazon Video

Learn our full Chocolat overview

Easter Parade

MGM’s basic musical follows a performer who hires a refrain woman as his new dance accomplice to make his earlier one jealous, establishing a G-rated love triangle. Positive the plot doesn’t have that a lot to do with Easter, however is extra of an excuse to see Fred Astaire and Judy Garland sing and dance via a few of their greatest hits. To maintain simply sufficient Easter spirit, the movie culminates with a proposal at, you guessed it, a show-stopping Easter Parade.

Hire Easter Parade on Amazon

Learn our full Easter Parade overview

Ben-Hur

Now, this doesn’t observe Jesus or the resurrection story per se, however runs in parallel with the lifetime of the Son of God – who makes a quick look within the movie. The highest budgeted movie on the time and winner of 11 Oscars, Ben-Hur is an epic in each sense of the phrase, utilizing a literal forged of hundreds properly earlier than the times of CGI. An ill-advised remake got here out in 2016, however there’s no beating the 1959 authentic – that nine-minute chariot race nonetheless holds up.

Watch Ben-Hur on NOW TV

Learn our full Ben-Hur overview

The Ten Commandments

Charlton Heston once more headlines one other spiritual epic, this time taking part in Egyptian prince Moses as he discovers his Hebrew roots and turns into a messenger for God. Cecil B. DeMille’s remake of his 1923 silent movie is among the most financially profitable movies of all time, making properly over $1billion in the event you alter for inflation. The movie has aired at Easter on community tv within the US yearly since 1973 – you possibly can now be a part of our American cousins via the extra fashionable strategy of streaming.

Watch The Ten Commandments on NOW TV

Learn our full The Ten Commandments overview

Metal Magnolias

This starry ’80s comedy-drama is ideal viewing when again with the household, following a bunch of girls who type a detailed bond in a small-town Louisiana salon. Whereas the movie depicts all the key holidays and not simply Easter, the chocolate egg hunt scene is simply too good to miss. Sally Area, Dolly Parton, Daryl Hannah and Julia Roberts make up the ensemble forged – although the remake starring Queen Latifah is price testing too.

Watch Metal Magnolias on Netflix

Learn our full Metal Magnolias overview

Risen

The Easter story given a gritty, 21st Century makeover, this movie takes a distinct strategy by following a Roman soldier on the hunt for Christ’s lacking physique following his crucifixion. Starring The Handmaid’s Story‘s Joseph Fiennes and Harry Potter‘s Tom Felton, this retelling has extra in widespread with Recreation of Thrones than the spiritual epics of the 50s and 60s – so undoubtedly not for the youngsters.

Hire Risen on Amazon Video

Learn our full Risen overview

The Ardour of the Christ

Mel Gibson’s provides Jesus the Braveheart therapy on this bold and unflinching account of Christ’s final twelve hours prior to his crucifixion. The movie has proved controversial due to its use of maximum violence, however was extremely profitable and remains to be the highest-grossing R-Rated film within the US, regardless of stiff competitors from Deadpool and Joker. Rumours of a sequel have been swirling round for a number of years now – maybe it can beat its earlier file…

Watch The Ardour of the Christ on Amazon Prime

Learn our full The Ardour of the Christ overview

Monty Python’s Lifetime of Brian

A extra comedic tackle Jesus Christ’s life, this British basic from the legendary Monty Python troupe has nice enjoyable parodying most of the spiritual epics on this listing. The movie follows Brian, who was born in a Jerusalem barn subsequent to a sure spiritual determine and spends his life getting hilariously mistaken for the messiah. The film was massively controversial on its launch and outright banned in a number of international locations, however has gone down not solely as one of many Python’s best movies, however as one of many biggest British comedies of all time.

Watch Monty Python’s Lifetime of Brian on Netflix

Learn our full Monty Python’s Lifetime of Brian overview

The Final Temptation of Christ

Martin Scorcese could also be best recognized for his high-quality gangster movies – culminating with The Irishman in 2019 – however nice issues nonetheless occur when Scorcese performs with different genres. Earlier than he experimented with Hugo and Silence, Scorcese dabbled with the spiritual epic all the way in which again in 1988 with The Final Temptation of Christ, which follows Jesus Christ’s non secular battle as he struggles with temptations. A younger Willem Dafoe performs a tormented Jesus, with Scorsese common Harvey Keitel as Judas and even David Bowie as Judea governor Pontius Pilate.

Hire The Final Temptation of Christ on Amazon Video

Learn our The Final Temptation of Christ overview

Discover out what movies are displaying this Easter with our TV Information