The 20 highest-grossing movies in history, updated in 2021

Few directors are as tied to astronomical revenue figures as the good old man is. James Cameron, a guy who in 1992 already hit the table with Terminator 2, which reached 519 million dollars. Three years later he returned to the charge with Titanic, the misadventure of the most famous ship of the twentieth century not only swept the Oscars, it also became an icon of family cinema, something like the Wii of the multiplexes of the late nineties, a film that knew how to manage to take girls, boys, mothers, fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers to the cinema. The result was an all-time record for world grossing: Titanic generated a whopping $ 2.207 billion. A result that remained unshakable until its own owner insisted on surpassing himself.

In 2009 James Cameron returned to the fray with Avatar, the mega production with which he intended to break his previous brand. The family approach was seen from the beginning in a marketing campaign that knew how to bring the not so popular, at that time, science fiction closer to the general public. Now, just as it happened with his previous film, it did not take long to start the machinery of how it was made and the propaganda about innovation to generate that sense of paradigm shift that it manages so well. On this occasion, the technologies in charge of disguising the premiere of an event, a celebration, an occasion that you cannot miss, were the Stereoscopic 3D and the massive use of CGI that the film boasted. That strategy helped Cameron take many of us, at least twice, to the movies, far exceeding the box office for Titanic.

Until the Marvel superheroes heeded Captain America’s call and sang in Avengers: Endgame the mythical, “Avengers, gather!”, And the record of the Fox passed into the hands of Disney.

The sequel to Avatar is positioned as one of the most anticipated projects of the coming years

Now, with Fox integrated into Disney’s organization chart, someone has decided that Cameron should regain the place that cinematic history has given him for nearly two decades. Avatar has been re-released in China, and one weekend has been enough to surpass Avengers: Endgame and regain the throne of the highest grossing film in the history of cinema. But celluloid does not end there, and along the way there were many other films that managed to generate absolutely spectacular collections, so here you go the 20 highest grossing films in history, with data updated to 2021:

1. Avatar – 2,810 Million dollars.

2. Avengers: Endgame – 2.779 Million dollars.

3. Titanic – 2,194 million dollars.

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 2,068 Million dollars.

5. Avengers: Infinity War – 2,048 Million dollars.

6. Jurassic World – 1,671 Million dollars.

7. The Lion King (2019) – 1,656 Million dollars.

8. The Avengers – 1.518 Millions of dollars.

9. Fast & Furius 7 – 1,516 Million dollars.

10. Frozen II – 1,450 million dollars.

11. Avengers: Age of Ultron – 1.402 Million dollars.

12. Black Panther – 1,347 Million dollars.

13. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 – 1,342 Million dollars.

14. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 1,332 Million dollars.

15. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 1,309 Million dollars.

16. Frozen – 1,290 million dollars.

17. Beauty and the Beast – 1,263 Million dollars.

18. Incredibles 2 – 1,242 Million dollars.

19. Fast & Furius 8 – 1,238 million dollars.

20. Iron Man 3 – 1,214 Million dollars.