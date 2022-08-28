The 20 RPGs you have to play before you die

Great role-playing and fantasy adventures, exciting space trips or through hell itself. RPGs have allowed us to become heroes and villains of our own stories, giving us tens and hundreds of hours of pure entertainment on PC and consoles. There are so many to choose from nowadays that it’s amazing, but… which are the essential RPGs? These are ours.

Our 21 Video Games You Must Play Before You Die special did so well that while we’re at it, why not do the same for some of the most popular genres among e-entertainment fans? For that reason today we bring you a top dedicated to 20 RPGs to play before you die, with classic examples such as the legendary Baldur’s Gate saga and more recent ones such as the formidable Disco Elysium. But before continuing to talk about what is one of the star genres in the video game world, it is worth clarifying a couple of things. In the first place, we are only talking about RPGs with a western flavor, leaving the JRPGs and other role-playing adventures from Japan for another special. On the other hand, we have also ruled out MMORPGs because we understand that they also deserve their own category. That said, what can you expect from this special? The main thing: a wide variety of huge RPG adventures.

Because here you have from the most classic inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons rules others with their own rules, those that give the action greater prominence and even those that leave aside the fighting to focus on decisions and history. names like Bioware, Bethesda u Obsidian resonate loudly in this special, with several games created by these teams that even today, after so many years, are still considered some of the greatest in the genre. Does Mass Effect ring a bell? Dragon Age? The Elder Scrolls? And Fallout? Over the years these creative licenses have delighted us with some of the best RPG adventures of all time, so obviously they couldn’t miss this special.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Other games like the legendary Star Wars KOTOR don’t miss out on the party either. It is no longer just that it is considered one of the best Star Wars games of all time, it is also that as an RPG it is an extraordinary adventure whose history left its mark among fans of the genre. We also wanted to dedicate space to one of the studies that are playing the most in the last times. Larian are veterans creating RPG adventures, but especially in recent years, with Divinity Original Sin, they have gained more than deserved notoriety. And it is they who work on Baldur’s Gate 3!

We are only talking about RPG with a western flavor, leaving out JRPG and MMOAlthough in our special on the great games you have to play before you die we had an intense debate in the 3DJuegos newsroom, we confess that when preparing this list we have had it somewhat easier. Which doesn’t mean that there can’t be RPGs of such high quality that they deserve to be in this special. Which are? Do not hesitate to share your opinion, telling us about those RPG adventures that you have to play before you die.

Other Special Videos that may interest you