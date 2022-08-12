The 200 million that Barcelona invested to rearm the team in the first year of the post-Messi era: the unprecedented strategy that it applied

The famous restructuring process of the team had a chapter that no soccer lover imagined after the August 5, 2021 Barcelona will officially announce the departure of the historic captain and institutional reference Lionel Messiwho through an emotional press conference (three days later) he said goodbye to the club after the new leadership chaired by Joan Laporta decided not to renew his contract.

The argument to say goodbye to the best footballer in the world, who a couple of months later won his seventh Ballon d’Or, was linked to the severe financial crisis that was inherited from the previous leadership leadership, which exceeded 1,300 million euros of debt.

With his departure, the painting azulgrana he was able to breathe in terms of the wage bill, however, in sports starred in one of the most frustrating seasons in recent yearsin which they were eliminated in the Champions League group stage, fell in the Europa League quarterfinals, lost in the Copa del Rey round of 16 and were runner-up in the League thanks to the arrival of Xavi Hernandez (The Catalan coach took charge of the team when he was 9th and out of the European competition positions).

When it seemed that the most difficult problem to solve was in the field, with results and yields that changed from one date to another, the real difficulty was behind the desk: the entity had to clean up the debt to rearm a squad with a lack of competitive hunger but above all of a leader and reference.

The Argentine striker Lionel Messi, during his appearance at the Camp Nou to explain his version of his departure from the Barça team (Efe)



It was then that began the plan of the “levers” of Barcelona, ​​a project that consists of the sale of future income to obtain money immediately, rebuild the economy and reinforce the squad. A decision that went to a vote and that it obtained the permission of the committing partners to be activated as of June.

• June 30th: The entity azulgrana He surprised the world when at the end of that month he announced the activation of the first. After lowering the first lever the club received an injection of 207 million euros. In exchange, however, he had to cede 10% of the television rights that he will receive for the next 25 years to the US investment fund. Sixth Street. “We are activating the economic levers and executing our strategy patient, sustainable and efficient to strengthen the financial base of the club”, explained Laporta in the official statement.

• July 22: Almost a month later, and in full negotiations with Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich, the top management activated the second lever. This one was directly related to the first one since when activating it Barcelona sold another 15% of the rights to the same company, completing the previously agreed figure. For this other percentage, the North American company disbursed 315 million additional euros. “We continue advancing in our strategy and we are delighted to have completed this agreement additional with Sixth Street which provides us with a significant increase in our financial strength”, added Laporta.

Joan Laporta activated the levers of the financial machine (Reuters)

• August 1st: At the beginning of the month, and with the aim of being able to register their signings for the start of the competition, the Catalan institution decided to activate the third lever of the financial machine. This time Barcelona sold a 24.5% stake in its audiovisual studio Barça Studios a Socios.com in exchange of €100 million. This platform allows clubs to increase their interaction with fans and better monetize it, including the use of Fan Tokens, a type of digital assets based on blockchain and cryptocurrencies. “It is a sale of participation operation forever. It depends on how it produces it could be recoveredbut in principle it is the entry of a new partner”, explained the Barça president.

• August 12th: Less than a month to close the transfer book, the leadership activated the fourth and last lever, which was reserved as an emergency plan in the event that the club could not make money with the footballers who will no longer count for Xavi Hernandez. Although there are still several days to be able to finalize the sales, from the institution they believed it convenient to activate it so as not to be depending on what may happen.

This lever represents another 24.5% of Barça Studios for 100 million euros more. This time the sale will be in the background Orpheus Media. “Hopefully we don’t have to make more levers”, said Laporta and added: “The risk is controlled. If a situation arises that forces us, we will consider it.”

This machinery, which was designed since the arrival of Joan Laporta to the presidency in mid-March 2021, allowed Barcelona to enter a total of €722 million. In addition, it should be remembered that days after his arrival, the institution closed a sponsorship agreement with the Swedish multimedia services platform Spotify by €225 million until 2025. Among the details of the contract, it was decided that the stadium would be called Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona was reinforced with luxury reinforcements for the 2022-23 season (Reuters)

Last August 8, 2022 was fulfilled a year of the farewell of Lionel Messi of the FC Barcelona, a club in which he spent a large part of his life (21 years), and since then many names have entered and left the institution for both sporting and economic reasons. With the arrival of the new president and coach, in this transfer market it seems to be close to finalizing the restructuring of the squad that was talked about so much at one time.

Since Rosario’s departure to PSG, the club spent €213.5 million throughout the three transfer windows.

• Summer market 2021-22 (July to September 2021): The main movement in the market was the departure of Lionel Messi, which occurred unexpectedly while Barcelona signed Messi as a free agent. Memphis Depay Already Sergio Aguero to keep him company in attack.

In that window of transfers, and with the rope around its neck due to the financial crisis, the institution azulgrana bet on strengthening practically without spending. The two strikers, who arrived after finishing their contracts with Lyon and City respectively, were joined by Luke de Jong (on loan from Sevilla) and Eric Garcia (free from City). Barcelona only paid 500 thousand euros for the young man’s loan Joseph Demir.

At the same time, exits were produced to lighten the salary mass of Philippe Coutinho (on loan to Aston Villa), Antoine Griezmann (on loan to Atlético de Madrid), and sales of Carles Aleña (for 5M to Betis), Junior Firpo (15M) y Todibo (8.5M), among the most resounding.

Kounde signed with Barcelona in exchange for 50 million euros plus 5 in variables (Reuters)

• Winter market 2021-22 (January to February 2022): With Xavi at the helm and with the “levers” plan designed and ready to be officially presented, Barcelona went to the market and bet heavily in the midst of the financial crisis by buying Xavier. Ferran Torres (del Manchester City) in exchange for 55 million euros. At the same time, but at zero cost either per session or for being free players, they arrived Adama Traore, Dani Alves y Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace Agüero after being diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia. On the other hand, Pjanic went on loan to Besiktas.

Already relieved by the activation of the economic machinery, for this summer market 2022-23the club azulgrana He became one of the protagonists of the transfer market. With the aim of palliating the departure of Lionel Messi, and returning to compete for being the best in Europe, the entity came out determined to strengthen itself. There were 9 revenues for 158 million euros.

HIGH:

Jules Kounde: 50 million euros plus 5 in variables (From Sevilla)

Robert Lewandowski: 45 million euros plus 5 in variables (From Bayern)

Raphinha: 58 million euros plus 7 in variables (From Leeds)

Andreas Christensen: Free Agent (From Chelsea)

Franck Kessie: Free Agent (From Milan)

However, in terms of economic income from player sales, Barcelona could not raise what was desired and he had to take other alternatives to lighten the squad both in terms of the number of players and the wage bill. were produced 17 exits and only 25 million euros were received.

LOW:

Adama Traore: End of loan with Wolves

Riqui Puig to the LA Galaxy: They did not receive money for the transfer but they did receive a repurchase right and 50% of a future sale

Oscar Mingueza to Celta: They did not receive money for the transfer but they did receive a repurchase right and 50% of a future sale

Clement Lenglet: Loan to Tottenham

Neto to Bournemouth: He signed after reaching an agreement with Barcelona to obtain his freedom letter

Trincao: Cesion at Sporting Lisbon

Rey Manaj to Watford: They did not receive money for the transfer but they did receive a repurchase right and 50% of a future sale)

Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa: (20 million euros)

Ferran Jutgla: 5 million euros

Barcelona wants to return to being one of the most powerful in Europe (Reuters)

The transfer market is close to coming to an end (September 1) and Barcelona still continues to be one of the most active. With regard to reinforcements, the arrival of a right-back is still awaited, and with César Azpilicueta’s refusal, the main candidate is the Spaniard Mark Alonso (both from Chelsea).

As for the exits, there are still some pending, such as those of Samuel Umtiti, Memphis Depay y Martin Braithwaite In addition to the case of Frenkie de Jongthe talented Dutch midfielder is at a crossroads: if he wants to continue azulgrana salary should be lowered.

To this was added the intention of the club to carry out a new pay cut to their captains and referents Sergio Busquets y Gerard Piqué with the aim of being able to register the new reinforcements in La Liga. Until now, The 35-year-old center-back is willing to help the entity again, while negotiations with the midfielder are held up by disagreements between the leadership and the footballer’s advisers. The idea is also to be able to reach an agreement in the contracts of Ter Stegen y Lenglet.

This will be the first full season for Xavi Hernández, who in the last one left the team in second place in the table after taking charge of the squad when it was in ninth position. After what was shown in the preseason tour, the future is promising but only time will be in charge of showing if finally, after two forgettable years at a sporting and institutional level, Barcelona will be able to rise again from its ashes.

