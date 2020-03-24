The 2020 Olympics Will Probably Be Postponed After Countries Demand Delay

The 2020 Olympics have been initially scheduled to launch in July in Tokyo. Nevertheless, distinguished Worldwide Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound just lately revealed that the Olympics, like most every little thing, will doubtless be postponed till 2021. He made a observe to say that the IOC has not but labored out the main points. Talking with USA Immediately, Pound defined the scenario concerning the Tokyo Olympics. Right here’s what he needed to say on the matter: