The 2021-2022 Champions League has started: goals, next matches and everything you need to know

This Tuesday the Champions League began. With eight matches corresponding to the first date of the group stage, the 2021-2022 edition of the UEFA Champions League had its long-awaited premiere.

Lionel Messi’s PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United and the usual candidates such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, Inter, Milan, Bayern Münich, Liverpool and Manchester City, among others, plus the current champion Chelsea, They will face the contest looking to take over the Orejona, the trophy par excellence at club level.

Among the most outstanding meetings of this Tuesday they met the harsh defeat of Barcelona 0-3 against Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou for Group E and the Manchester United by Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a goal but could not avoid the 2-1 defeat in Switzerland against Young Boys for Group F. As the last champion Chelsea beat 1-0 in London at Zenit from Russia, with a goal from Lukaku. This game was for Group H.

THE FINAL AT THE KRESTOVSKI STADIUM, SAINT PETERSBURG

The final match will be played on May 28, 2022 at the Krestovski Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

A regulatory novelty for this edition it is elimination of the double value of the away goal, a system imported into the Copa Libertadores de América, promoted in 1965 to motivate offensive play.

”The away goals rule will be removed from all UEFA club competitions from the 2021/22 season. Ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals in the two games now they will have two periods of 15 minutes of overtime and, if necessary, penalty kicks “, reported UEFA.

Schedule for Tuesday, September 14:

Grupo F: Young Boys – Manchester United

Group G: Sevilla – RB Salzburg

Group E: Barcelona – Bayern Munich

Group H: Chelsea – Zenit

Group E: Dinamo Kiev – Benfica

Group G: Lille – Wolfsburg

Group H: Malmö – Juventus

Group F: Villarreal – Atalanta

Complete schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, September 15:

13:45 – Group C: Besiktas – Borussia Dortmund (ESPN 2)

13:45 – Grupo D: FC Sheriff – Shakhtar Donetsk (Fox Sports)

16:00 – Group B: Atletico Madrid – Porto (Fox Sports 2)

16:00 – Group A: Bruges – PSG (ESPN)

16:00 – Group D: Inter – Real Madrid (ESPN 2)

16:00 – Grupo B: Liverpool – Milan (ESPN 3)

16:00 – Grupo A: Manchester City – RB Leipzig (Fox Sports)

16:00 – Group C: Sporting Lisbon – Ajax (Fox Sports 3)

ALL THE GROUPS

This is how the 2021-2022 Champions League groups were distributed (UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE)

Group A: Manchester City (England), Paris Saint Germain (France), Leipzig (Germany) and Bruges (Belgium).

Group B: Atlético de Madrid (Spain), Liverpool (England), Porto (Portugal) and AC Milan (Italy).

Group C: Sporting de Lisboa (Portugal), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ajax (Netherlands) and Besiktas (Turkey).

Group D: Inter Milan (Italy), Real Madrid (Spain), Shakhtar (Ukraine) and Sheriff (Moldova).

Group E: Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Benfica (Portugal) and Dinamo Kiev (Ukraine).

Group F: Villarreal (Spain), Manchester United (England), Atalanta (Italy) and Young Boys (Switzerland).

Group G: Lille (France), Seville (Spain), Salzburg (Austria) and Wolfsburg (Germany).

Group H: Chelsea (England), Juventus (Italy), Zenit (Russia) and Malmo (Sweden).

THE TOP SCORERS

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: 135 goals in 177 games

2. Lionel Messi: 120 goals in 149 games

3. Robert Lewandowski: 75 goals in 97 par

4. Karim Benzema: 71 goals in 130 games

4. Raúl: 71 goals in 142 games

Cristiano Ronaldo, back at Manchester United, is the Champions League scorer (REUTERS / Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY)

TOP CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNERS

Real Madrid: 13

Milan: 7

Bayern Münich: 6

Liverpool: 6

Barcelona: 5

Ajax: 4

Manchester United: 3

Inter: 3

Juventus: 2

Benfica: 2

Chelsea: 2

Nottingham Forest: 2

Porto: 2

Celtic: 1

Hamburg: 1

Bucharest Star: 1

O. Marseille: 1

Borussia Dortmund: 1

Feyenoord: 1

Aston Villa: 1

PSV Eindhoven: 1

Red Star: 1

COMPLETE CALENDAR:

14/15 September: group stage, matchday one

28/29 September: group stage, matchday two

October 19/20: group stage, matchday three

2/3 November: group stage, matchday four

23/24 November: group stage, matchday five

December 7/8: group stage, matchday six

December 13: Round of 16 draw

February 15/16/22/23: Round of 16, first leg

8/9/15/16 March: Round of 16, second leg

March 18: draw for quarter-finals and semi-finals

April 5/6: quarter-finals, first leg

April 12/13: quarter-finals, second leg

April 26/27: semi-finals, first leg

May 3/4: semi-finals, second leg

28 de mayo: Final – Saint Petersburg Stadium

