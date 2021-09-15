The 2021-2022 Champions League has started: goals, next matches and everything you need to know

This Tuesday the Champions League began. With eight matches corresponding to the first date of the group stage, the 2021-2022 edition of the UEFA Champions League had its long-awaited premiere.
Lionel Messi’s PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United and the usual candidates such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, Inter, Milan, Bayern Münich, Liverpool and Manchester City, among others, plus the current champion Chelsea, They will face the contest looking to take over the Orejona, the trophy par excellence at club level.
Among the most outstanding meetings of this Tuesday they met the harsh defeat of Barcelona 0-3 against Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou for Group E and the Manchester United by Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a goal but could not avoid the 2-1 defeat in Switzerland against Young Boys for Group F. As the last champion Chelsea beat 1-0 in London at Zenit from Russia, with a goal from Lukaku. This game was for Group H.
THE FINAL AT THE KRESTOVSKI STADIUM, SAINT PETERSBURG
The final match will be played on May 28, 2022 at the Krestovski Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
A regulatory novelty for this edition it is elimination of the double value of the away goal, a system imported into the Copa Libertadores de América, promoted in 1965 to motivate offensive play.
”The away goals rule will be removed from all UEFA club competitions from the 2021/22 season. Ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals in the two games now they will have two periods of 15 minutes of overtime and, if necessary, penalty kicks “, reported UEFA.
Schedule for Tuesday, September 14:
Grupo F: Young Boys – Manchester United
Group G: Sevilla – RB Salzburg
Group E: Barcelona – Bayern Munich
Group H: Chelsea – Zenit
Group E: Dinamo Kiev – Benfica
Group G: Lille – Wolfsburg
Group H: Malmö – Juventus
Group F: Villarreal – Atalanta
Complete schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, September 15:
13:45 – Group C: Besiktas – Borussia Dortmund (ESPN 2)
13:45 – Grupo D: FC Sheriff – Shakhtar Donetsk (Fox Sports)
16:00 – Group B: Atletico Madrid – Porto (Fox Sports 2)
16:00 – Group A: Bruges – PSG (ESPN)
16:00 – Group D: Inter – Real Madrid (ESPN 2)
16:00 – Grupo B: Liverpool – Milan (ESPN 3)
16:00 – Grupo A: Manchester City – RB Leipzig (Fox Sports)
16:00 – Group C: Sporting Lisbon – Ajax (Fox Sports 3)
ALL THE GROUPS
Group A: Manchester City (England), Paris Saint Germain (France), Leipzig (Germany) and Bruges (Belgium).
Group B: Atlético de Madrid (Spain), Liverpool (England), Porto (Portugal) and AC Milan (Italy).
Group C: Sporting de Lisboa (Portugal), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ajax (Netherlands) and Besiktas (Turkey).
Group D: Inter Milan (Italy), Real Madrid (Spain), Shakhtar (Ukraine) and Sheriff (Moldova).
Group E: Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Benfica (Portugal) and Dinamo Kiev (Ukraine).
Group F: Villarreal (Spain), Manchester United (England), Atalanta (Italy) and Young Boys (Switzerland).
Group G: Lille (France), Seville (Spain), Salzburg (Austria) and Wolfsburg (Germany).
Group H: Chelsea (England), Juventus (Italy), Zenit (Russia) and Malmo (Sweden).
THE TOP SCORERS
1. Cristiano Ronaldo: 135 goals in 177 games
2. Lionel Messi: 120 goals in 149 games
3. Robert Lewandowski: 75 goals in 97 par
4. Karim Benzema: 71 goals in 130 games
4. Raúl: 71 goals in 142 games
TOP CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNERS
Real Madrid: 13
Milan: 7
Bayern Münich: 6
Liverpool: 6
Barcelona: 5
Ajax: 4
Manchester United: 3
Inter: 3
Juventus: 2
Benfica: 2
Chelsea: 2
Nottingham Forest: 2
Porto: 2
Celtic: 1
Hamburg: 1
Bucharest Star: 1
O. Marseille: 1
Borussia Dortmund: 1
Feyenoord: 1
Aston Villa: 1
PSV Eindhoven: 1
Red Star: 1
COMPLETE CALENDAR:
14/15 September: group stage, matchday one
28/29 September: group stage, matchday two
October 19/20: group stage, matchday three
2/3 November: group stage, matchday four
23/24 November: group stage, matchday five
December 7/8: group stage, matchday six
December 13: Round of 16 draw
February 15/16/22/23: Round of 16, first leg
8/9/15/16 March: Round of 16, second leg
March 18: draw for quarter-finals and semi-finals
April 5/6: quarter-finals, first leg
April 12/13: quarter-finals, second leg
April 26/27: semi-finals, first leg
May 3/4: semi-finals, second leg
28 de mayo: Final – Saint Petersburg Stadium
