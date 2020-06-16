The 2021 Oscars Have Officially Been Delayed And We Have A New Date

Go away a Remark
The present well being disaster has thrown the movie world askew, from accomplished motion pictures being pushed again so far as a 12 months to motion pictures within the midst of manufacturing having to pause rolling cameras. There’s even been the query just lately of if the subsequent Academy Awards ceremony would must be delayed. Certain sufficient, that’s precisely what’s occurred, with a brand new date being set for the subsequent spherical of Oscars festivities.
The 93rd Academy Awards was initially set to be televised on February 28, 2021, however the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences has introduced that the ceremony might be pushed again to April 25, 2021. As such, different Oscar-related dates have shifted accordingly, as detailed within the following submit.
So whereas the Academy Awards have historically been February or March affairs, the madness of 2020 has resulted within the subsequent ceremony being pushed to late April. As such, the eligibility interval has additionally been prolonged, which means that any film launched subsequent January or February is also eligible for nominations on the 93rd Academy Awards, versus motion pictures solely launched in 2020, simply as long as they’re submitted by January 15, 2021.
Right here’s what Academy president David Rubin and CEO Daybreak Hudson needed to subsequent in regards to the subsequent Oscars ceremony being delayed (by way of Selection):
For over a century, motion pictures have performed an vital position in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us through the darkest of instances. They actually have this 12 months. Our hope, in extending the eligibility interval and our Awards date, is to offer the pliability filmmakers want to complete and launch their movies with out being penalized for one thing past anybody’s management. This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic second, gathering film followers world wide to unite by way of cinema.
It’s additionally vital to notice that submissions for speciality classes (i.e. animated characteristic movie, documentary characteristic, documentary quick topic, worldwide characteristic movie, animated quick movie and stay motion quick movie) will must be turned in by December 1, 2020. As for the Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards presentation, which imagined to occur on June 20, that’s been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date.
This marks simply the fourth time that an Academy Awards have been delayed, with the earlier situations taking place in 1938, 1968 and 1981. This newest postponement follows final week’s information that the Academy has arrange a job pressure “to develop and implement new illustration and inclusion requirements for Oscars eligibility by July 31, 2020,” in addition to that beginning with the 2022 ceremony, the race will return to a assured 10 Finest Image subject.
