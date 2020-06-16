The 2021 Oscars Have Officially Been Delayed And We Have A New Date

It is true! Subsequent 12 months’s #Oscars will occur on April 25, 2021.

Here is what else it is advisable know:

– The eligibility interval for the Oscars might be prolonged to February 28, 2021

– Nominations might be introduced on March 15, 2021

– @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k

