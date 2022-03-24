The 21 games that begin to define the last tickets to the Qatar World Cup: the agenda and everything you need to know

The last tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup are defined

Today will be a special day that the world of football will experience. When 241 days remain for the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cupduels will be played that will launch the definition of new teams that will be added to the final table of 32 national teams that will participate in the Middle East from November 21.

Until now, there are 15 countries that have already assured their presence in Qatar, if we add the organizing country of the World Cup. The draw for next April 1 in the city of Doha will take place with 29 confirmed countries, another four that will wait for the play-off in June to define the last two passes and an asterisk in the Ukrainian soccer team, since its playoff series against Scotland was postponed due to the war that is going through the invasion of Russia.

Playoff in Europe: 4 matches

Cristiano Ronaldo will seek to qualify Portugal to the World Cup

With 10 teams already confirmed, it only remains to know who will be the creditors of the last three tickets, which will be resolved through a new format determined by UEFA. Due to the war, Ukraine postponed its match against Scotland and the qualifier for the key that Wales and Austria will also play will be defined later. The duels will be played this March 24 and 29.

Key 1:

• Wales v Austria

• Scotland vs Ukraine (postponed due to the war)

Key 2:

• Sweden vs Czech Republic

• Poland (is in the final after the disqualification of Russia)

Key 3:

• Italia vs Macedonia

• Portugal vs. Turkey

* The winners of each key face each other for the ticket to the World Cup

CONMEBOL Qualifiers: 4 matches

Ecuador is one step away from qualifying for Qatar 2022 (AFP)

In the absence of two dates for the end of these Qualifiers, Brazil and Argentina They are already confirmed in Qatar 2022. There are two slots left and a playoff to complete the roster, which will be resolved between March 24 and 29 with the double date of the Qualifiers. The table currently has Ecuador (25) and Uruguay (22) in the places of direct tickets to the World Cup, while Peru (21) is positioned in the playoffs. But this will be one of the most attractive definitions, because they keep their mathematical chances intact. Chile (19), Colombia (17) and up Bolivia (16).

Date 17:

• Colombia vs. bolivia

• Paraguay vs. Ecuador

• Brazil vs. Chile

• Uruguay vs. Peru

* All matches will start at 20.30 (local time)

CONCACAF Qualifying: 4 matches

Canada and the United States, two that can seal their pass to the World Cup by Concacaf (Reuters)

Concacaf awards three direct tickets and a playoff but no classified is yet known from this region. The last three dates will take place between March 24 and 30. Until now Canada (25 points), Mexico (21) and United States (21) would access directly and Panama (17) would go to the playoffs. Costa Rica (16) and up The Savior (9) are still waiting for what will happen in this key week with the three defining dates to see if they can make the jump to the World Cup qualifying positions.

Date 12:

• Panama vs. Honduras

• Mexico vs. United States

•Costa Ricavs. Canada

• Jamaicavs. The Savior

Africa qualification: 5 games

After winning the African Cup of Nations, Senegal will seek a place in the World Cup against Egypt (Photo: Reuters)

On March 25 and 29, the five quotas corresponding to the African continent will be defined after the direct elimination matches (round trip) between the 10 teams that finished in first position in the group stage of the playoffs.

• Congovs. Morocco

• Mali vs. Túnez

• Cameroon vs. Algeria

• Ghana vs. Nigeria

• Senegal vs. Egipto

Asia Qualifiers: 4 matches

South Korea and Iran have already qualified. There are two tickets available and a pass to the playoff against a South American team

In the absence of two dates for the end of the Qualifiers, they are only classified Iran and South Korea. Between March 24 and 29, the another two that will go directly to the World Cup and the fifth team that will face a playoff in June against a South American team.

Asia has two groups with six countries per side: the first two qualify directly and the third in each zone play a match against each other to win the right to international repechage.

At the moment, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon e Iraq Group A is fighting for third place. In the other side, Saudi Arabia (19 points), Japan (18) and Australia (15) the other two direct passes and the third place will be distributed in these two final dates.

• Australiavs. Japan

• Lebanon vs. Syria

• China vs. Arabia Saudita

• Iraq vs. Iraq. United Arab Emirates

