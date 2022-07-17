The 21 video games you have to play before you die

In this video we have compiled a list of 21 games that you must play at least once in your life. It hasn’t been easy to put it together and we’re sure we left out a lot of things. For this reason, we encourage you to leave us in the comments what titles you are missing.

On a thousand and one occasions we have all fantasized about a supposed classic: “If tomorrow I went to a desert island indefinitely, What video game would I take?” The question has a bit of a subliminal message: basically it is a way of guiding which is our favorite game, the one that we would play over and over again indefinitely. However, what if we broaden the spectrum to nothing more and nothing less than 21? Things change, huh? Well, we already tell you first-hand that no: doesn’t change that much and it is almost more difficult.

At 3DJuegos we have compiled a list of 21 video games that yes or yes we have to play once in our lives before we die. It has been an arduous task: even among us, the editors, we have had a hard time agreeing to choose the list that appears here and we have sweated the fat drop to put it together. We have agreed on many things, it is true, but others have raised some controversy. To open your mouth a bit: in this list there are games of all colors and flavors. From more recognizable action games like Red Dead Redemption 2 to the vast Hyrule of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But there are also more varied works: there is Journey, the beautiful game from Thatgamecompany, to Tetris Effect, a twist on one of the titles that marked the way forward decades ago.

It has been an arduous task: even among us, the editors, it has been difficult to agree on the listSince we know we’ve missed out on a lot, we’re delighted to hear your propositions. You can leave your proposals below or on our Discord channel. Who knows, maybe they materialize in something similar to this video… Oh, and one thing: don’t come to blows like we almost do, that thing almost goes awry.

