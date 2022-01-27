The 24″ AOC 24G2U is one of the best-selling gaming monitors, and now it’s nearing its all-time low on Amazon and PcComponentes

Despite the fact that it is becoming more and more common to play at high resolutions, mainly 1440p and 4K (thanks to the latest generation consoles and graphics), there are many players who still prefer Full HD for its very good value for money. So in the market we find a wide range of 1920 x 1080p monitors.

The AOC 24G2U is one of the best known; It offers more than enough features to play comfortably, and it does so at a fairly contained price. Much more, now that it is reduced to 199.99 euros on Amazon and PcComponentes, thus touching its historical minimum price.

We are talking about the AOC 24G2U/BK, one of the best-selling gaming monitors that has excellent user reviews. And is not for less, if we take into account everything it offers to cost just 200 euros.





This is a 24-inch off-road monitor with Full HD resolution and IPS technology. Which makes it ideal for all types of games, both triple A single player and competitive titles. It’s flat, with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and highly configurable for height, rotation, and tilt.

It incorporates a refresh rate of 144 Hz, the gaming standard today, as well as a response time of 1 millisecond. It features AMD FreeSync technology and is also compatible with NVIDIA and G-Sync graphics cards. And at this price, it is one of the best options on the market.

What’s more, It has ports and connections of all kinds, among which the HDMI and the DisplayPort stand out. And it even includes a pair of 2W speakers, which, although they do not offer great audio quality, can get us out of trouble without the need for additional peripherals.