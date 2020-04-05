The 25 Best Movies To Stream On Amazon Prime Video Right Now

Clue (1985)

When their ceremonial dinner host at an opulent mansion turns up lifeless, six eccentric socialites, a shady maid, and a precocious butler (the at all times dazzling Tim Curry) should determine who amongst them is the assassin on this hilarious traditional primarily based on the board recreation which, for those who noticed it throughout its preliminary launch, may need ended in another way for you than different moviegoers. Stream it right here.