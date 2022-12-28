Enzo Fernandez, Kylian Mbappe, Josko Guardiol and Julian Alvarez

With the Qatar World Cup finished and the consecration of the Argentine national team, the most important clubs in Europa they rush to hire the players who have been a figure of the most precious national team tournament on the planet. It is that such a contest puts many footballers to the test who perhaps are part of minor teams and who have now attracted the attention of the powerful.

The youngsters who shone in Qatar and must be followed by 2023 There were several footballers who, despite their young age, did not weigh their shirts during the World Cup and gave a lot to talk about

This is how the specialized site Transfer market has published a list of the players who have made the most of their opportunity and have gained the most value on the market. As expected, the Argentine Enzo Fernandezchosen as the best young soccer player in the championship, is at the top of this ranking with an increase of USD 20 million, the same as the one he achieved Kylian Mbappetop scorer of the contest.

Both are located as the two great leaders ahead of another Argentine: Julian Alvarez. The footballer of Manchester Citywho earned a place as a starter in the champion team, is worth USD 18 millions more than it was worth before the start of the Qatar World Cup. Undoubtedly, the British team did a great deal by acquiring it from River Plate when other teams were also interested.

The player of the Argentine national team that Benfica is looking for to replace Enzo Fernández See also One of those detained after approaching the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will not be tried for now Given the possible departure of the midfielder, the Portuguese team has a man from La Scaloneta in its sights

The 25 footballers who appreciated the most after the World Cup in Qatar

1- Kylian Mbappe (PSG, France team), 180 million + 20 million.

World Cup: Benfica negotiates to sell Enzo Fernández for a record figure The midfielder, after winning the award for the best young player in Qatar 2022, is in the crosshairs of the main clubs in Europe

2- Enzo Fernandez (Benfica, Argentine team), 55 million + 20 million.

3- Julian Alvarez (Manchester City, Argentine team), 50 million + 18 million.

4- If Guardiol (RB Leipzig, Croatian team), 75 million + 15 million.

5- Cody Gakpo (PSV, Netherlands team), 60 million + 15 million.

6- Sofyan Amrabar (AC Florenz, Moroccan team), 25 million + 15 million.

7- Azzedine Ounahi (Angers, Moroccan team), 15 million + 11.5 million.

8- Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, England team), 110 million + 10 million.

9- Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, England team), 100 million + 10 million.

10- Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid, France team), 90 million +10 million.

11- Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern, France team), 60 million +10 million.

12- Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton, Argentine team), 42 million + 10 million.

13- Adrien Rabiot (Juventus, France team), 25 million + 7 million.

14- Randal Color (Eintracht Frankfurt, France team), 37 million + 7 million.

15- Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica, Portugal team), 30 million + 6 million.

16- Dominik Lvakovic (Dinamo Zagreb, Croatian team), 14 million + 5.5 million.

17- Achrafi Hakimi (PSG, Moroccan team), 70 million + 5 million.

18- Christian Romero (Tottenham, Argentine team), 60 million + 5 million.

19- Theo Hernandez (AC Mailand, France team) 60 million + 5 million.

20- richarlison (Tottenham, Brazil team) 55 million + 5 million.

21- Rodrigo dePaul (Atlético de Madrid, Argentine team) 40 million + 5 million.

22- Yunus Musah (Valencia, United States team) 25 million +5 million.

23- Holy Mohammed (Ajax, Ghana national team) 20 million + 5 million.

24- Nicolas Full Pitcher (Werder Bremen, Germany team) 10 million + 5 million.

25- That it is not old (Borussia Monchengaldback, Japan team) 12 million + 4.5 million.

Keep reading:

The controversial analysis of a Manchester United figure after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo: “Now there is a good atmosphere”

The strange case of the ghost signing of Manchester United that surprised Europe

Pain in Argentine soccer: Rodolfo Micheli, glory of Independiente and the National Team, died at the age of 92

The seduction operation of Benfica to achieve the continuity of Enzo Fernández before the powerful offer from Chelsea