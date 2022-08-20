The 3 best Pakistan bowlers

There is no denying that Pakistan has taken some incredible steps forward on the cricket scene recently. The country is certainly in a good place and performing well.

However, if we’re honest, Pakistan has always had a habit of producing a star or two! That’s why a lot of people bet on Pakistani players when it comes to markets such as the top bowler on Bet365 and other popular bookmakers.

Considering that, below, we are going to take a look at three of the best bowlers from Pakistan in further detail:

1. Wasim Akram

The first player that we are going to take a look at is Wasim Akram. He had outstanding longevity in ODI cricket, and his skills are unmatched. The most iconic moment for Akram definitely happened during the Cricket World Cup in 1992. In the final, he picked up two wickets in two balls against England. This helped Pakistan to record its first and only triumph in the tournament. It was an iconic moment for the country.

He is famous for dismissing not only Chris Lewis but Allan Lamb with the reverse swing. If you want to be a better bowler, Akram tapes are definitely worth watching.

2. Imran Khan

We are sure you were expecting to see this name on the list! Not only is Khan the greatest all-rounder and captain to have played for Pakistan, but he was arguably the best test bowler they have ever had as well. Of course, all of this is a matter of opinion. However, no one can deny the facts.

In just 88 Test matches, he picked up 362 wickets and had a 22.81 bowling average. Known as a menacing right-arm pacer, he helped to take Pakistan to the very next level in the world of cricket. He was their captain when they experience triumph in the Cricket World Cup in Australia in 1992.

3. Waqar Younis

Last but not least, we have Waqar Younis. A pacey bowler, he changed the profile of this style of cricketer. In the past, a pace bowler would aim to bowl short. However, he bowled full and aimed to swing the ball. What was known as the Banana Ball was an incredible delivery that he swung into the batsman’s right hand, at a high pace, very late.

Sadly, a lot of Younis’ career was plagued with injury, or we are he would have ended up being much more prolific in his cricket career. In 87 tests, he picked up 373 wickets, and he had a 23.56 bowling average.

Pakistan’s finest bowlers

So there you have it: our three picks when it comes to the best bowlers in Pakistan. Of course, it was hard to narrow down our choice to just three bowlers. Some of the other players that deserve an honorary mention include the likes of Abdul Qadir and Saqlain Mushtaq.