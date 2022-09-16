The 3 teachings that Steve Jobs left to one of his collaborators to be successful

“Working closely with Steve Jobs was an opportunity I will never forget. He was a visionary who taught me a lot, ”said Santamaria (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Have worked even 5 minutes with Steve Jobsthe man who forever changed the way people relate to technology, is an experience that anyone would remember for the rest of their days, but having belonged to the company Apple for more than 10 years, coinciding, much of that time, with the golden age of its creator, surely entails more than one useful teaching for career and life.

The latter is the experience of Justin Santamaria, an engineer who collaborated at Appel between 2003 y 2013where he led the teams that built FaceTime (video phone application), iMessage (instant messaging) and CarPlay (an app to make and receive calls and messages, listen to music and use applications from the car, without taking your hands off the wheel).

“Working close to Steve Jobs was an opportunity i will never forget. It was a visionary who taught me a lot, not only about how to make products that people love, but also about how to succeed in anything in life,” Santamaria said.

To give an example of how he managed to take advantage of that experience alongside a legend of the technological world, he listed three lessons that he considered “simple but profound” that he collected and feels that they have helped him to be successful both in his career as a technological entrepreneur, and in his life in general.

1- The domain requires iteration

“Doing something well requires patience and hard work. But it also means know when to stop making changes. You will know when you have arrived at the best product when you are more than excited to share it,” Santamaria said of learning from her alongside Jobs.

He recounted: “During my first week at Apple, Jobs was setting up an iChat demo. ‘I’m gonna make the crowd shit its pants’, said”. Jobs was fully aware that he was taking an amazing step and that he would be loved by users.

Iteration is a term widely used by software programmers to refer to the repetition of a code segment within the program. but also for repetitions of any process.

2- Use your failures as stepping stones to success

The engineer said that “with each product, Jobs expected things to go wrong. But he also understood that making mistakes was often worth it. Perfection may not exist, but greatness can be achieved with a few software updates,” he said.

He added: “When Apple was ready to launch the iPhone to the world, the foundation was already there, which made it possible to continue taking new and different risks later.”

Removing the keyboard from phones at the time was taking a risk that could have been rejected by users.

3- Remove the rock that prevents you from going beyond your comfort zone

The original iPhone changed the world forever in 2007. At that time its full touch screen and digital keyboard they were revolutionaries.

“The decision to remove the mechanical keyboard was a clever industrial design solution. It allowed the iPhone to have more space on the screen for other creative functions”, Santamaria reminded CNBCbut at that time it was take a risk that could have been rejected by users.

The teachings of the technology guru spread to other areas of the world of organizations. Among the most famous are the 3 guidelines that he gave to hold profitable work meetings and, consequently, avoid wasting time.

the first was keep the guest list shortideally from three to five people. The reasoning behind this rule is that the more people in a meeting, the less productive it will be. Too many voices become a sea of ​​noise and a good result is less likely to be achieved.

Second, he said, the agenda should be brief, no more than three points. The objective is to concentrate and go to what is concrete and necessary. With more than three elements, it is likely that the agenda will bifurcate a lot and end up talking about things that are not relevant. That is why he recommended being brief and making sure that the three points to be discussed had to be clearly connected with the main purpose of the meeting.

One of his maxims was “remove the rock that prevents you from going beyond your comfort zone” / (Getty Images)

And finally, he said that the duration of the meeting should not be more than 30 minutes because if it extends further it will be a waste of time. The attention span of the human being is limited, and an analytical and creative conversation cannot be sustained for an extended amount of time. So keep these meetings short and break down key information into digestible one- to two-minute chunks.

