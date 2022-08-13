The 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2022 with the surprising absences of Lionel Messi and Neymar

Lionel Messi, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, was the most voted in the last two galas (Photo: Reuters)

This Friday the magazine France Football published the 30 nominees who will bid to keep the Ballon d’Or 2022 at the gala to be held on Monday October 17 in the Chatelet Theater of Paris where the different statuettes will be given to the best players in the world. The big surprises are the absences of Lionel Messi and Neymar. For this 66th edition The calendar season will be evaluated and not the full year as usual, so the performance that the footballers had until June 2022 will be analyzed.

The Golden Ballwhich since 2016 is delivered again separately from FIFA, has male and female winners, but also awards the Trofeo Yashin the best goalkeepers of the season and distinguishes the most outstanding promises with the Cup Trophy.

The Argentine star Lionel Messi will be the great absentee. Owner of seven Ballon d’Orcomes from win the last two editions of 2019 and 2021, taking into account that in 2020 the statuette was not delivered due to the pandemic. The PSG player also has five “silver” awards in his showcase after finishing second in the vote and one bronze for having been third in 2007.

It should be noted that Leo first appeared among the nominees in 2006, shortly after his official debut, when he garnered two points in an award that ultimately went to the Italian Fabio Cannavaro. From 2007 onwards, he was always among the three most voted except in 2018 when he was fifth behind the Croatian Luka Modric, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the French Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé.

neither is Neymarwhich means that the specialists of France Football They believe PSG’s season was not the best. The elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Real Madrid it cost two of the French club’s best players dearly.

Who did get a place was Cristiano Ronaldowho at 37 years old and despite the fact that Manchester United completed a bad season, obtained his 18th nomination, something never achieved by a footballer.

The representatives of the continent in the men’s Ballon d’Or are: the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, los Brazilians Vinicius Juniors, Casemiro and Fabinho and Colombian Luis Diaz. There will also be a presence in the women’s Ballon d’Or with the Chilean goalkeeper from Olympique Lyon Christiane Endlerwhile the Brazilians Alisson Becker y Ederson will bid for the Yachine award for the best goalkeeper. The detail? There is no promising South American candidate in the Kopa that recognizes the new values.

ALL THE NOMINEES IN THE GOLDEN BALLOON

LIVE-> Men’s Ballon d’Or nominees:

Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig, France)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

Rafael Leao (Milan, Portugal)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Barcelona, ​​Poland

Bernard Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, Inglaterra)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Louis Diaz (Liverpool, Colombia)

Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

Fabinho (Liverpool, Brazil)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, Argelia)

casemiro (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham, South Korea)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan, France)

Harry Kane (Tottenham, England)

Darwin Núñez (Benfica, Uruguay)

Phil Foden (Manchester City, Inglaterra)

Sadio Mané (Liverpool, Senegal)

Sebastien Haller (Ajax, Ivory Coast)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea, Alemania)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Bélgica)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG, France)

Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina-Juventus, Serbia)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

João Cancelo (Manchester City, Portugal)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, Germany)

Spanish Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or in 2021: she is nominated again (Photo: Reuters)

Women’s Ballon d’Or nominees: Christiane Endler (Chile), Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Kadidiatou Diani (France), Catarina Macario (United States), Alexia Putellas (Spain), Selma Bacha (France), Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden), Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) , Lucy Bronze (England), Sam Kerr (Australia), Alexandra Popp (Germany), Aitana Bonmatí (Spain), Wendie Renard (France), Alex Morgan (United States), Beth Mead (England), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France), Millie Bright (England), Trinity Rodman (United States), Ada Hegerberg (Norway).

Donnarumma, the best goalkeeper of 2021 (Photo: Reuters)

Yachine Award Nominees: Yassine Bounou (Morocco), Alisson Becker (Brazil), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Ederson (Brazil), Mike Maignan (France), Edouard Mendy (France-Senegal), Manuel Neuer (Germany), Jan Oblak (Slovenia), Kevin Trapp (Germany) and Hugo Lloris (France).

Pedri, the winner of the Kopa Trophy in 2021 (Photo: Reutes)

Kopa Award Nominees: Karim Adeyemi (Germany), Jude Bellingham (England), Eduardo Camavinga (France), Gavi (Spain), Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands), Nuno Mendes (Portugal), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Joško Gvardiol (Croatia), Bukayo Saka (England) and Florian Wirtz (Germany).

