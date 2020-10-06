‘The 355,’ All-Woman Spy Movie, Releases First Trailer

Common Photos’ “The 355,” a woman-led spy thriller starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing and Penelope Cruz, has launched a primary trailer for the movie, which is ready for a theatrical launch on Jan. 15, 2021.

The film follows a staff of spies from numerous worldwide companies who should band collectively to forestall brewing conflicts and halt an incident that might ship shockwaves via the world. The ladies put apart rivalries and mistrust to type a faction, code-named “355” after the primary lady spy within the American Revolution. Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez additionally co-star.

The movie’s Twitter account teased the trailer’s launch with posters of every of the leads, with Chastain taking part in Mace, Nyong’o as Khadijah, Cruz as Graciela, Kruger as Marie and Fan as Lin Mi Sheng. The ladies hail from the USA, United Kingdom, Colombia, Germany and China, respectively. Following the discharge of the posters, some followers expressed dismay at Cruz’s represented nation, because the actor is of Spanish not Colombian descent.

Simon Kinberg will direct the movie from a script he co-wrote with Theresa Rebeck. Chastain and Kelly Carmichael will function producers for the actor’s Freckle Movies, together with Kinberg for his Style Movies. Richard Hewitt (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Principle of Every thing”) is ready to govt produce.

Chastain first proposed the thought for a woman-led spy movie whereas working with Kinberg on “X-Males: Darkish Phoenix.” The forged got here collectively two years in the past with CAA Movie Finance brokering the deal and Movie Nation dealing with worldwide gross sales.

The high-profile movie beforehand hit a snag in 2018 when Fan was accused of tax evasion and disappeared for months. After admitting to the prices and paying greater than $100 million in fines, again taxes, curiosity and late fee charges, she emerged from hiding and returned to the venture, which is able to mark her first function because the scandal.

Watch the trailer under.